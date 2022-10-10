North Carolina Central (5-1, 1-0 MEAC) routed Morgan State (2-4, 0-2 MEAC) 59-20 as quarterback Davius Richard dazzled the home crowd and accounted for six touchdowns. Richard had 17/24 pass completions for 217 yards with four passing touchdowns. He also notched two rushing touchdowns and ran for 66 yards. Eagles...

