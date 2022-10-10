ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Roundup: Unioto and Adena volleyball sweep nonconference opponents over weekend

By Jack Gleckler, Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NY8d0_0iTFBC2m00

VOLLEYBALL

Unioto 3, Washington 0: The Shermans picked up their third-straight win on Saturday after sweeping the Blue Lions on the road. They dominated throughout the entire match, and the Blue Lions never scored more than 12 points in a set.

Jade Stewart led Unioto with nine kills, five aces and a block on Saturday. She was followed by Alli Park, who notched eight kills and recorded a team-high three blocks. Abbie Marshall ended the match with her own impressive performance after recording six kills, eight assists, five digs, an ace and a block in the sweep.

Adena 3, Bishop Ready 0: The Warriors got a sweep of their own Saturday after taking down the Silver Knights in short order. They won all three sets by eight points or more, and they defeated their final nonconference opponent with little trouble. Saturday also garnered the Warriors their second-straight win over a nonconference opponent since suffering their only nonconference loss to Dublin Jerome in mid-September.

Sydney Foglesong led the team with 11 kills, and she tied Katie Burns in total blocks with one apiece. Brooke Bossert led Adena in digs with eight, while Grace Townsend picked up an impressive 36 assists throughout the match.

GIRLS TENNIS

Chillicothe: The Cavaliers traveled to Pickerington Central High School to compete in sectionals on Saturday. While most of the Cavaliers were defeated in their first-round matches, sophomore Bella Flores was able to carve her way through the tournament.

Flores defeated her first three opponents with ease. She won all three matches in two sets, including a 6-0, 6-0 win in the first round. The sophomore reached the semifinals, where she fell in three sets to Kylie Wilson from Olentangy Liberty. Flores took the first set 6-4, but she was knocked down 6-2 in each of the next two sets. Flores claimed fourth place in the singles tournament after losing a run-off match to Airi Clements of Pickerington North.

Although Flores was knocked out in the semifinals, her season isn't finished. Her fourth-place finish was good enough to qualify for the district tournament.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Athletic director reveals potential Ohio Stadium changes

Ohio Stadium, the iconic home venue of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this season. The stadium will still host Ohio State home games for the foreseeable future, but athletic director Gene Smith hasn’t ruled out one potential change: the stadium’s name. According...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio State football’s running game good enough to win a national title? What the numbers say

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football fans know what it looks like when the running game carries the Buckeyes to a national title. It happened in the first year of the playoff, when Ezekiel Elliott ran with apparent invincibility for a month. J.K. Dobbins’ 2,000-yard rushing performance and Justin Fields’ dual-threat abilities led OSU back to the playoff in 2019. A year later, the Buckeyes’ playoff push might have died had Trey Sermon not locked in at the most opportune moment possible.
COLUMBUS, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Grand Jury returns 26 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 7 and returned 26 __Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. PAUL BLEVINS, 47. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. 2 Counts Failure to Appear. ANTWAN DEMAR...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Adena, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Chillicothe, OH
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Chillicothe, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
footballscoop.com

Former Ohio State player, message board poster exposed Buckeye 'formations, schemes and personnel changes,' per report

Former Ohio State player Kirk Barton and well-known Buckeye message board poster-turned-insider "Nevadabuck" (real name Ken Stickey) conspired to expose sensitive and proprietary scheme and personnel information to subscribers of their website, the university confirmed to an independent arbitrator. According to the website Meet at Midfield, who obtained the document...
COLUMBUS, OH
Record-Herald

Schlichter charged with drug possession

Art Schlichter, former Ohio State quarterback and Fayette County native, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Franklin County Municipal Court on one count of fifth-degree felony drug possession. According to WSYX ABC 6 out of Columbus, while responding to a report of an overdose, Schlichter, 62, was found unresponsive...
HILLIARD, OH
93.1 WZAK

Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio

Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Flores
WSAZ

Wellston Recreation Complex under construction

WELLSTON, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Major upgrades are being installed at the Wellston Recreation Complex. The park is maintained by Make Wellston Beautiful, Inc. The organization was awarded a $1.7 million grant in 2020 that is designed to enhance former abandoned land mine properties. “It’s important that our kids have something...
WELLSTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police search for missing Chillicothe girl

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the family, Hannah Whitely was dropped off in the city of Circleville. She was last seen wearing a dark green Ohio University hooded sweatshirt, and white shoes with grey sweats. She is described...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

23 charged in large-scale drug trafficking operation

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The United States Justice Department indicted 12 new defendants today in federal court as part of the D.O.J’s work to dismantle a large-scale drug trafficking operation. The announcement came earlier today. Federal officials released a statement saying, “A multi-agency law enforcement task force initially announced...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Cavaliers#Shermans#The Blue Lions#Dublin Jerome
Outdoor Life

Ohio Hunter Tags Stud Buck from Small Property After Getting Permission from Landowner

Many deer hunters like to gripe about how property leasing and outfitters have ruined deer hunting. Private land, and the big bucks that can grow on it, have become such a valuable resource that it’s impossible to get hunting permission with a handshake anymore. But Luke Sheets, who lives in Lancaster, Ohio, proved that’s not exactly true. After watching deer on trail cameras during the lead-up to Ohio’s archery season, Sheets tagged a 13-point buck on opening day this year. He shot the buck with a crossbow on private land where he has permission to hunt.
LANCASTER, OH
WSAZ

Crash blocks road in Jackson County Ohio

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash in Jackson County, Ohio has closed a road, according to Ohio Highway Patrol. One person was injured in the crash that has closed both lanes of Beaver Pike at Lake Katherine Road. Ohio Highway Patrol says the roadway could be shut down...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Nearly 1,000 residents are in the dark in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Nearly 1,000 customers are without power this evening in the city of Chillicothe. According to American Electric Power, the outage happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. affecting the area around Western Avenue toward downtown. A restoration time of 9:30 p.m. was provided by the electric company. The...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

SR-315 reopens after Wednesday night crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A portion of State Route 315 northbound was closed after an accident involving a semi-truck Wednesday night. At 10:40 p.m. Wednesday night a few lanes of SR-315 were closed at Goodale Avenue due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. According to Columbus police, the ramp from Broad […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County sees 3 crashes after early morning rain

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Heavy rainfall causes multiple crashes on I-70 near the Ohio Valley Mall. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says three crashes occurred Thursday Morning on Interstate 70 causing one person to be transported to the hospital with a minor injury. Troopers say the three crashes were not related. OSHP is investigating, stay […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Massive Ohio home features monochrome retreat

POWELL, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated less than an hour and a half from Dayton, this Delaware County home takes stately monochrome vibes to a new level with 14,500 square feet of modern luxury. According to the real estate listing, this home at 1080 Retreat Lane in Powell, Ohio, is worth nearly $5,000,000, taking the price […]
POWELL, OH
Chillicothe Gazette

Chillicothe Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chillicothe Gazette is the number one source for Chillicothe, Ross County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://chillicothegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy