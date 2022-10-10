Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The mystery at the heart of the first season of The Rings of Power was whether Sauron was somewhere amongst the show’s sprawling ensemble. In the season finale, titled “Alloys,” we get our answer: Halbrand, Galadriel’s human companion and close confidant throughout much of the season, is in fact Sauron. Galadriel discovers that he is not the lost king of the Southlands, and Halbrand a.k.a. Sauron attempts to convince her to join forces with him by showing Galadriel a vision of her long-lost brother. His temptation ultimately fails, and Halbrand leaves Eregion.

TV SERIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO