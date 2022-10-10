Read full article on original website
Dead Space remake is bloodier and more unpredictable than the original
Whether it’s by coincidence or some kind of telepathic developer wavelength, the Dead Space renaissance is here. Several sci-fi horror games are in development, some of which are directly inspired by EA’s 2008 classic. Leading that charge is … well, Dead Space itself. Developer EA Motive is...
Scorn review: Bold psychological horror game is only half-formed
Scorn has three things on its mind: birth, death, and H. R. Giger. Heavily inspired by the Swiss artist known for creating the iconic Alien Xenomorph, Scorn isn’t just interested in imitating Giger’s biomechanical aesthetic for flattery’s sake. Instead, the developers at Ebb Software are eager to engage with the thematic threads present in his work. It’s an unconventional horror game that explores birth trauma through a series of grotesque and nightmarish images, from claustrophobic flesh canals to bloated fetus monsters. Though taking the deeply personal works of a singular artist and turning them into a genre video game feels a bit like squeezing a watermelon through a straw.
What happened in the The Rings of Power’s season one finale?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The mystery at the heart of the first season of The Rings of Power was whether Sauron was somewhere amongst the show’s sprawling ensemble. In the season finale, titled “Alloys,” we get our answer: Halbrand, Galadriel’s human companion and close confidant throughout much of the season, is in fact Sauron. Galadriel discovers that he is not the lost king of the Southlands, and Halbrand a.k.a. Sauron attempts to convince her to join forces with him by showing Galadriel a vision of her long-lost brother. His temptation ultimately fails, and Halbrand leaves Eregion.
Can you watch Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi for free?
The latest installment in the Star Wars franchise is a new animated series called Tales of the Jedi. If you’re a big Star Wars fan, there’s no doubt that you’re eager to dive into this new piece of the Star Wars universe. So, how can you watch Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi when it hits Disney+ at the end of October? Keep reading to find out.
Best PS5 game deals: Hours of AAA entertainment from $17
The PlayStation 5 continues to smash gamers’ expectations, allowing it to remain on top of the cutthroat video game industry, with the next-generation console always getting sold out whenever it appears in retailers’ gaming deals. The immensely positive response is because there’s still a large portion of gamers who are still waiting for the chance to buy the PlayStation 5, while those who already own the console are always on the hunt for accessories and games. If you’ve already taken advantage of PlayStation deals to purchase the gaming machine, PS5 game deals should always be on your radar.
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 guide: All week 4 quests and how to complete them
The latest Fortnite quests are live, this time for Chapter 3, Season 4, week 4. A handful of the new quests are actually quite tricky or are luck-based, making this particular list more challenging to complete. Thankfully, we’ve got all the tips you’ll need to get through this week’s list...
Street Fighter 6’s best new feature takes cues from Mortal Kombat
Street Fighter 6‘s recent beta left an amazing impression on me and, according social media chatter, lots of other fans too. The upcoming fighting game has already delivered on many fronts, even during its beta, with stylistic battles and a thoughtful social integration. For fans of the genre though,...
Nvidia serves up a free 24% boost in gaming performance
Getting a boost to gaming performance is always nice, but it’s even nicer when it’s free — and that’s exactly the case today. Nvidia’s newest DirectX 12 driver, aside from adding support for the new flagship RTX 4090, adds improvements across the board that other gamers can benefit from, too.
