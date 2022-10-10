Read full article on original website
Syracuse’s games against N.C. State have been historically close (7 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football and N.C. State have played each other 15 times dating back to 1972. The two programs have met annually since SU joined the ACC in 2013, and they previously played two home-and-home series in the 1970s and one in the ‘90s. Saturday, though,...
Syracuse football approaches a sellout; school says less than 1,500 tickets left for N.C. State game
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is approaching a sell-out crowd for its highly anticipated game against North Carolina State. The school says there are less than 1,500 tickets remaining for the 3:30 p.m. game Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The school is shooting for its first home sellout...
What experts are saying about Syracuse-N.C. State
Syracuse, N.Y. — Though Syracuse football wasn’t selected to host ESPN’s College Game Day this week, Saturday’s game between No. 18 SU and No. 15 N.C. State is still in the national spotlight. Orange coach Dino Babers wore a mic during practices this week with audio...
Axe: Joey Spallina arrives to restore the magic in Syracuse’s fabled No. 22
Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s barely dawn in the process, but Syracuse men’s lacrosse coach Gary Gait says freshman attack Joey Spallina is “as advertised so far.”. Spallina comes to Syracuse as the No. 1 recruit in the country and the new keeper of the fabled No. 22, worn by legends such as Gait, Charlie Lockwood and the Powell brothers (Casey, Ryan and Mikey).
Orange Weekly: Why Syracuse-NC State will produce loudest crowd ever at the Dome (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —The crowd at Saturday’s Top 20 showdown between Syracuse and N.C. State at the JMA Wireless Dome will be a big factor. In fact, it could be the loudest that building has ever been with over 45,000 tickets sold to the game. Brent Axe explains why...
Likely sellout for Saturday’s SU football game, Chief Facilities Officer says
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — What may have seemed unthinkable a couple of months ago is as real as ever as we close in on one of the biggest Syracuse Football games inside the dome in years. The game against NC State on Saturday will be the first between two ranked teams to take place in […]
Auburn marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including Auburn. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
Syracuse football vs. NC State tickets: Cheapest seats for Saturday’s ACC showdown at the Dome
Syracuse football plays its biggest game of the season so far against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, October 15 (10/15/2022), and ticket sales are soaring for the big game. No. 18 Syracuse is off to a 5-0 start, and 2-0 in the ACC....
How to watch Syracuse football vs. NC State: Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse football hosts NC State for its biggest game of the season so far and a Top 20 showdown at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, October 15 (10/15/2022) at 3:30 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. NC State will air on ACC Network, which can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and other live TV streaming services. Every game this season can be streamed live, but check out our full guide to find out where to tune in.
Syracuse football vs. NC State prediction, spread pick and odds
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football enters NCAAF Week 7 after having a bye last week, and they’ll welcome in NC State for an ACC matchup. The Wolfpack fell to Clemson two weeks ago, but they can still derail Syracuse’s ACC title hopes if they take down the Orange. Our experts previewed the matchup earlier this week here, but they have more analysis for Saturday’s game.
What’s the record for most players to start at least 1 game in a season for Jim Boeheim? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – Jim Boeheim likes to find a starting five and stick with the lineup. What coach wouldn’t welcome that scenario?. As recently as six years ago, Syracuse went through an entire season with the same five players in the starting lineup for each game.
CNY lacrosse standout commits to Syracuse, following in dad’s footsteps
Syracuse, N.Y. — LaFayette’s Brett Bucktooth Jr. has made his college decision. The lacrosse standout will be following in his father’s footsteps and playing lacrosse for Syracuse University, according to his father’s Instagram. Brett’s father, Brett Bucktooth Sr., was an All-CNY and All-American lacrosse player during...
Axe: How big of a game is Syracuse football vs. N.C. State? Depends on who you ask
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones was honest when asked if Saturday’s tilt between his 18th-ranked Orange and No. 15 N.C. State at the JMA Wireless Dome will be the biggest football game he ever plays in. “No, sir.” Jones said. “Mater Dei vs. IMG. My senior...
Westmoreland marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including Westmoreland. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
Liverpool marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including Liverpool. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Pre-season Heim-perbole
Syracuse Orange men’s basketball is gearing up and that means Jim Boeheim is hitting the media circuit. On Tuesday Jon Rothstein took a break from texting coaches and telling people he only sleeps in May to visit Syracuse practice and talk to Boeheim about the 22-23 roster. Yesterday we got the ACC Basketball Tip-Off and that means we get to start a new season of Heim-perbole where Jim makes slightly hot takes while leaving enough wiggle room to tell you that you’re the idiot for not understanding what he meant. Let’s get to it...and we’ll start what he told Rothstein.
East Syracuse Minoa marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including East Syracuse Minoa. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
Poll results: Who was Section III football player of Week 5?
Syracuse, N.Y. — With 2,891 votes (50.73%), West Canada Valley’s Brayden Shepardson is this week’s Section III player of the week. The senior quarterback helped lead his team to a 58-6 win over Cooperstown in Week 5.
Syracuse football alums Arthur and Chandler Jones make 7-figure donation for Football Operations Center
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two former Syracuse football players are now making just as big of an impact off the field for SU Athletics as they did on it. Arthur and Chandler Jones made a seven-figure donation toward the John A. Lally Athletics Complex, specifically for the new Football Operations Center, SU announced Wednesday.
Oswego marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including Oswego. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
