Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Rockwell Automation (ROK) to Acquire CUBIC to Boost Portfolio
ROK - Free Report) recently announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Bronderslev, Denmark-based CUBIC, which specializes in modular systems for the construction of electrical panels. CUBIC’s innovative motor control solutions will strengthen ROK’s portfolio of leading intelligent motor control technologies. The transaction, subject to...
Zacks.com
Dutch Bros (BROS) Stock Jumps 6.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?
BROS - Free Report) shares rallied 6.6% in the last trading session to close at $33.60. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11.4% loss over the past four weeks. The...
Zacks.com
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Moves 11.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
ACI - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 11.5% higher at $28.63. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 10.3% loss over the past four weeks. Shares of Albertsons Companies gained following...
Zacks.com
Commercial Metals (CMC) Q4 Earnings & Sales Top Mark, Rise Y/Y
CMC - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.45 for fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Aug 31, 2022), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23. The bottom line surged 94% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s earnings per share of $1.26. Including one-time items, CMC achieved an EPS...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
4 Sector ETFs to Tap on Rising Inflation
FTXG - Free Report) , Vanguard Real Estate ETF (. VNQ - Free Report) , SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (. XHS - Free Report) and SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (. XTN - Free Report) in focus. Behind the Inflation Numbers. The consumer price index rose 0.4% in September...
Zacks.com
Insurance Giant Showing Immunity to This Year's Market Volatility
As stocks continue to hover near the lows of the year, the question of whether we’ve hit a bottom for this bear market remains. A lot of damage has occurred, particularly in growth and technology stocks, as the Nasdaq has fallen over 33% from its November 2021 peak. Much has been discounted in the stock market in terms of the slowing growth that lies ahead.
Zacks.com
U.S. Sweeping Rules to Take a Toll on AMAT, KLAC, LRCX & ASML
The semiconductor industry is on the verge of facing another turmoil. The industry, which has been facing the wrath of the coronavirus pandemic in the forms of supply-chain disruptions for the past two years, now faces fresh turbulence due to escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing as a result of the recently imposed export curbs on China’s chip companies by the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Zacks.com
2 Laser Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry
IPGP - Free Report) and Cutera (. CUTR - Free Report) are well-positioned to benefit from these trends. Robust demand for high-power continuous wave and pulsed laser for cutting and battery processing applications, growing demand for high-performance optical devices and ongoing adoption of cloud computing, autonomous driving, IoT and 5G are key catalysts for these industry participants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
Uniti (UNIT) Surges 10.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
UNIT - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 10.5% higher at $7.29. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 25.5% loss over the past four weeks. The increased optimism stems from the...
Zacks.com
Robust Trading, Higher Rates to Aid Schwab's (SCHW) Q3 Earnings
SCHW - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 17, before market open. Its revenues and earnings in the quarter are expected to have improved on a year-over-year basis. In second-quarter 2022, Schwab’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were aided by increased net interest...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks to Buy on Steady Growth in Services Sector Activity
Inflationary pressures have been taking a toll on the U.S. economy but the services sector still seems to be on solid ground. Although services activity slowed modestly in September, it is still growing at an impressive pace, hinting at the underlying strength in the economy despite surging interest rates. The Institute for Supply Management last week reported that services activity rose once again in August.
Zacks.com
Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Gains From Loans, Higher Costs Ail
CBSH - Free Report) is well-positioned for revenue growth, aided by the moderate rise in loan demand and its efforts to strengthen non-interest income. However, a steady rise in operating expenses and a lack of loan diversification are headwinds. The company’s growth strategy is driven by organic expansion efforts. Though...
Zacks.com
3 Large-Cap Growth Mutual Funds for Excellent Returns
Large-cap funds are ideal investment options for those who seek high returns as well as a lesser risk than small-cap and mid-cap funds. These funds have exposure to large-cap stocks with a long-term performance history, assuring more stability than mid or small caps. Additionally, growth funds focus on realizing an...
Zacks.com
Century (CENX) Surges 9.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
CENX - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 9.6% higher at $6.27. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 30.9% loss over the past four weeks. CENX’s stock popped on a Bloomberg...
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 14th
CHS - Free Report) : This multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days. Chico's FAS, Inc. Price...
Zacks.com
Trading, Higher Rates to Aid Morgan Stanley's (MS) Q3 Earnings
MS - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 results, scheduled to be announced on Oct 14, are expected to reflect the benefits of robust trading performance. Like the last quarter, wherein market volatility and client activity were unexpectedly robust, the overall trading business in the to-be-reported quarter was a bright spot. After...
Zacks.com
5 Attractive Relative Price Strength Plays in Today's Market
Despite some moderation from a 40-year high level, inflation in the United States is proving to be much more stubborn than expected. According to the recently released Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers for September, the figure stood at 8.2%. While it’s officially the third-straight down month — and lower notably from June’s record 9.1% — it’s high enough for the Fed to continue hiking interest rates.
Zacks.com
3 Medical Info System Stocks to Gain on Rising Demand for Digital Health
In the pre-COVID era, the Medical Information Systems industry witnessed a gradual upsurge in demand for telehealth and other health IT applications from MedTech providers for improving the quality of healthcare and streamlining services. The COVID-19 outbreak led to exponential growth in this industry, thanks to the growing demand for contactless services due to the more infectious new virus variants.
Zacks.com
Top Research Reports for Alibaba, NextEra Energy & Texas Instruments
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Analog (ADI) to Boost Phased Array Demand With Keysight Tie-Up
ADI - Free Report) forms a partnership with Keysight Technologies (. KEYS - Free Report) , a provider of electronic design and test instrumentation systems. Per the collaboration terms, ADI’s phased array platforms are tested and calibrated with Keysight’s phased array test solutions to make beamforming advances for phased array technology.
Comments / 0