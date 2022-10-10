ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There’s a new Popeyes location opening in the Midlands. Check out where it will be

By Chris Trainor
The State
The State
 4 days ago

The battle for chicken sandwich supremacy is coming to Columbiana Centre mall.

Popeyes, the national chicken restaurant that is known for its sandwiches, red beans and rice, biscuits and more, is set bring a new location to Columbiana Centre in the busy Harbison shopping district. There is a large display in the mall’s food court touting the Popeyes with a giant picture of a chicken sandwich.

“Y’all good?” the display asks, and notes the restaurant as “Coming soon 2022.”

The Popeyes will be near the Lids hat store on the south side of the mall’s food court. The Popeyes display at the mall notes it will be “open on Sundays,” a sly ribbing of rival Chick-fil-A, which is closed on Sundays. There is a Chick-fil-A located in the Columbiana Centre food court, as well.

There are at least four other Popeyes locations in the Midlands area per a store locator tool on the company’s website, including on Killian Road in Columbia, Augusta Road in West Columbia, South Lake Drive in Lexington and on Dutch Fork Road in Irmo.

There also is signage at Columbiana Centre that indicates a restaurant called Pita Pocket Mediterranean Grill is coming to the mall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PFZZw_0iTFAboC00
A Popeyes chicken restaurant is coming to Columbiana Centre mall. Photo by Sarah Ellis

Comments / 4

 

