whiterivernow.com
Outlaw Snax, Bad Boy Mowers collecting for Hurricane Ian victims today
Outlaw Snax and Bad Boy Mowers are teaming up today to help provide disaster relief for victims of Hurricane Ian. A Bad Boy Mowers truck and trailer are at two locations until 7 p.m.: the Walmart Supercenter in Batesville and Harps Food Store in Southside. The trucks at both locations...
onlyinark.com
Hunting Gear Made in the Natural State
Every year, nearly 290,000 hunters step into Arkansas fields, forests and waterways to hunt whitetail deer, waterfowl, elk, bear, alligator and more. Hunting gear and accessories chosen by hunters can make or break a trip, making the difference in whether a hunter meets a bag limit or fills their freezer or not. When you shop for hunting gear, there are hundreds of choices available, but these Arkansas companies are devoted to improving your hunting experience with gear that’s high quality and affordable right here in the Natural State.
whiterivernow.com
Senior Health Fair coming Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Independence County Senior Citizens Program is hosting a Senior Health Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. This is one of the few health fairs in Independence County designed to provide basic health services and information to senior citizens living in the area. The health fair, which is free and open...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Paul Henry Swafford
Paul Henry Swafford, 82, of Newark passed away October 12, 2022. He was born November 30, 1939 in Cushman, Arkansas to John Henry Swafford and Nellie Lavine Huff Swafford. Paul enjoyed going to church and was very strong on his Pentecostal faith. He had a passion for old cars and music was a big part of his life. He enjoyed singing and playing the guitar.
10-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Brings Down Beastly Bear With Crossbow
A 10-year-old boy in Arkansas set out on a hunting trip recently during deer season and instead of catching a deer, he got more than he bargained for when he took down a huge black bear in Fulton County, Arkansas. Dylan Conner shot the bear with his crossbow near the...
Kait 8
Encore! Hollywood Grill returning to Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of build-your-own burgers and onion ring towers will be happy to know Hollywood Grill is returning to Jonesboro. Owner/operator Ryan Shelton said Wednesday the new restaurant will be located in the former Murdock’s Catfish building, 1820 South Main St. While he does not yet...
whiterivernow.com
Earthquake recorded overnight near Batesville
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake north of Batesville, near Moorefield, overnight Tuesday. (Click here for more information.) According to the USGS, the quake had a depth of almost five miles and occurred at 1:12 a.m. A number of quakes were recorded by the USGS in September...
whiterivernow.com
Southside man dies after Floral Road accident
A Southside man was killed after his motorcycle struck a truck in Independence County early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Kellum Kepfner, 41, was traveling north on his 2005 Honda behind a 2013 Freightliner on State Highway 87 (Floral Road) around 1:20 p.m. when the Freightliner apparently attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway. The report said as the truck was making the turn, Kepfner’s Honda traveled left of center and struck the Freightliner as it entered the driveway.
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansans for Animals provides low cost clinic
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A deadline is approaching for those who want to register for a low-cost vaccination clinic. Northeast Arkansans for Animals is hosting a vaccination clinic on Saturday, October 15 and said the deadline to register was 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12. Director Wannda Turner said the...
talkbusiness.net
Greenway Equipment makes top Craighead County property deal
Greenway Equipment Co. made the most significant residential and commercial property deal in Craighead County, from Aug. 15 through Sept. 15, according to the Craighead County Assessor’s Office. The company spent $2.2 million to buy a service repair garage, office, and warehouse on Red Wolf Boulevard. The deal was...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Priscilla Ann “Percy” Hayes
Priscilla Ann “Percy” Hayes, 87, departed this life on Monday, October 10, 2022 at her home in Swifton. She was born in Robinson, Illinois on May 16, 1935 to Percy Brack and Frances (Doyal) Ivie. Priscilla was of the Pentecostal faith. She enjoyed reading books and working puzzle...
Video captures moment when mesmerizing dust devil forms in Arkansas
The massive dust devil swirled dust and debris across a field, capturing the moment when a curious person ran up to it, getting a little too close for comfort.
Kait 8
Crews installing all-way stop signs at busy Jonesboro intersection
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday evening crash is resulting in temporary stop signs until the traffic light can be repaired. According to the Jonesboro desk sergeant, temporary “all-way stop” or “4-way stop” stop signs are being installed at the Parker Road and Southwest Drive intersection.
whiterivernow.com
State Police arrest Missouri man after pursuit
Arkansas State Police say a Missouri man led authorities on a high-speed pursuit that ended with the suspect slamming his vehicle into a utility pole south of Pocahontas. State police said a trooper attempted to stop William Bedford Craig, 25, of Doniphan, Mo., for an expired license plate Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 67 in Walnut Ridge when Craig allegedly sped away.
whiterivernow.com
Melbourne woman accused of attempting to run over healthcare aide
An Izard County woman is looking at three felony charges after authorities allege she attempted to run over her home healthcare aide. According to information filed Monday in Izard County Circuit Court, Tammy G. Boyce, 61, of Melbourne also allegedly told her aide’s employer that she struck the aide’s vehicle with her own vehicle. Boyce is also accused of telling the employer that she would strike the aide “in the head with a hammer.”
KATV
Jonesboro multi-county car chase ends in an accident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Our news content partners at Region 8 News released information Tuesday about a multi-county car chase. The Randolph County Sheriff Bell told Region 8 News there was a chase that started near Walnut Ridge and ended on Highway 67 south of Pocahontas. According to the...
KTLO
Some Medicare Advantage plans not in-network with BRMC
Seniors 65 and older who are looking for Medicare Advantage Plan coverage, will need to make sure they are choosing the right plan to ensure their providers are in network. Baxter Regional Medical Center is not in-network with United Healthcare Medicare Advantage Plans, AARP Medicare Advantage from United Healthcare (HMO) Plans or Wellcare Medicare Advantage (HMO) Plans. The HMO out-of-network coverage is zero for healthcare services received at Baxter Regional Medical Center, and as a patient, these plans require you to be responsible for 100% of your charges incurred at BRMC.
Kait 8
State police respond to crash in Craighead County
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday night crash stalled traffic on a Craighead County highway. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened at 8:37 p.m. Oct. 11 on State Highway 351 north of U.S. Highway 49. ArDOT reported the crash affected all southbound lanes of the...
KTLO
AR Highway Commission asks for injunction against junkyard in Fulton County
The Arkansas State Highway Commission has petitioned for a mandatory injunction against owners of a junkyard along State Highway 9 in Fulton County. State Highway 9 is subject to the Arkansas Highway Beautification Act of 1965, which requires states to provide enforcement of billboard and junkyard control measures or risk the loss of federal funding.
KTLO
Woman killed, man injured in 2-vehicle accident
A two-vehicle accident Friday evening in rural Stone County resulted in the death of a Van Buren County woman and injuries to a Cleburne County man. Thirty-three-year-old Ashton Rae Woods of Fairfield Bay was pronounced dead, and 24-year-old Paydan Biram Stewart of Prim was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.
Comments / 0