Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Impaired driver almost hits school bus in Central, police say

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department responded to reports of an impaired driver on Wednesday afternoon. The call came in around 3:30 p.m. about that impaired driver going "southbound on Greenwell Springs Rd.," according to the Central Police Department. The vehicle was driven by Matthew...
CENTRAL, LA
wbrz.com

Former NFL player's son arrested days after deadly hit and run on Ben Hur Road

BATON ROUGE - A driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash over the weekend has surrendered to police several days after the wreck. The Baton Rouge Police Department said that suspect, 21-year-old Walter Andrew Brister IV of Mandeville, was arrested on a charge of felony hit-and-run driving. Due to his charge, police are not allowed to release his booking photo under Louisiana law.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Two hurt in crash involving BRPD unit on Greenwell Springs Rd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge Police Department patrol unit was involved in a crash on Thursday night. BRPD said the crash "involved a 2011 Dodge Charger (Marked Police Unit) and a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado.". The crash took place at approximately 10:15 p.m. in the 8500...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Teen suspects identified in deadly Baton Rouge apartment shooting

UPDATE: The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the 16-year-old male suspect admitted to his involvement in the shooting and also told deputies that he had help from the victim's 16-year-old relative. The relative confessed to her part in the shooting and will be booked into the juvenile...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Arrest warrant scam circulating in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is alerting the community of a scam happening in the city and its surrounding areas. Officials said victims are receiving suspicious calls from people falsely claiming to be members of their police force. The scammers are using active BRPD phone...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD trying to find individuals accused of stealing almost $4,000

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public's help with an investigation. Do you recognize any of the people seen in the attached photographs?. BRPD is trying to put names to the faces seen in these photos. "Investigators believe these individuals...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Woman killed in Zachary crash after vehicle overturns

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Zachary early Thursday, Oct. 13. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Marquita Jackson, 38, who was driving the vehicle, died at the scene. According to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's...
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB.com

CRIME STOPPERS: Suspected scammer wanted by authorities

The Baton Rouge Police Department is alerting the community of a scam happening in the city and its surrounding areas. Teen girl allegedly solicits teen boy to kill relative, officials say. Updated: 9 hours ago. Two teenagers have allegedly confessed to their involvement in a deadly shooting that happened late...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Juvenile suspects in Highland Club murder held without bond

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two 16-year-olds accused of working together to kill a Baton Rouge woman appeared in juvenile court Friday, Oct. 14. The presiding judge continued their cases until Nov. 9 so that a hearing can be held to determine if either or both of the teens will be charged as adults.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Victim identified in deadly Donaldsonville shooting, suspect arrested

Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly Ben Hur hit-and-run Fired Episcopal teacher Vincent Hoang put on leave from Woodlawn High. Baker police seek person's identity during attempted burglary investigation. Matt Williams delivers your Wednesday morning headlines. Forty years ago, you would have had about...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Fight in beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane leaves one shot in the leg, EBRSO says

A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
BATON ROUGE, LA

