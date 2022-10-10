Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Henry County authorities searching for man accused of assaulting two women
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of assaulting two women Thursday night near Paris. Sheriff Josh Frey says deputies are looking for 56-year-old Billy Spencer, who allegedly assaulted the women at a home on Old Paris Murray Road. The victims told deputies that Spencer...
wpsdlocal6.com
2 women, two juveniles injured in two-vehicle crash in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Two women and two children were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Graves County on Thursday. The crash happened around 5:17 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. 45 and Hickory Road. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 67-year-old Debra Malone of Mayfield was trying...
westkentuckystar.com
Trespassing complaint brings drug, gun charges for Mayfield couple
A trespassing complaint ended with drug and gun charges for a Mayfield couple. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the complaint at 1 pm on Thursday near the Mayfield Creek between KY 58 and KY 464. Two people, identified as 29-year-old Sarah Atkins and 30-year-old Jacob Atkins,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wanted Benton man arrested after two years following Tuesday traffic stop
BENTON, KY — A Benton man was arrested Tuesday after drug detectives recognized him as he was driving in McCracken County. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Chad Taylor has been wanted for two years on an outstanding felony probation violation warrant, and detectives knew he did not have a valid driver's license.
Benton County duo arrested after search turns up fentanyl, other drugs
A man and woman were arrested Tuesday after special agents with the TBI say they found fentanyl, meth and other drugs at a home in Benton County.
WBBJ
Weakley county man causes hours-long negotiation
WEAKLEY CO. Tenn—The Weakley County Sheriff’s office received a call on Sunday, to do a wellness check at a residence in the 200 block of Dunlap road in Martin. Authorities say they found William Anthony King in a shed located on the property. Officers attempted to get King...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken Sheriff's Office K9 Sakal has died
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says one of it's K9 officers has died. The Sheriff's Office said K9 Sakal , born January 17, 2012, passed away on Wednesday. They said K9 Sakal and K9 Handler Brad Lamb first served Graves County beginning in January, 2014. K9 Sakal has served McCracken County since May, 2020.
kbsi23.com
Graves County Sheriff Hayden on fentanyl trafficking investigation
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Last Monday morning, Graves County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 31-year-old Taylor D. Jones of Mayfield on drug trafficking charges. This arrest led to three additional arrests in connection to an overdose that resulted in the death of one man and the hospitalization of a woman in Graves County.
Lexington Progress
Henderson County Grand Jury Returns 67 True Bills of Indictments
The Henderson County grand jury returned 67 “True” bills from its session on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, according to the Henderson County Circuit Court Clerk’s office. There were three “No” bills returned and five “Passed” or no indictment. Seventeen cases were sealed. Those indicted will be arraigned on October 14, 2022:
westkentuckystar.com
Police asking for help identifying catalytic converter theft suspects
Kentucky State Police are asking for help as they try to identify a pair believed to have stolen several catalytic converters from a Livingston County business. Two people were seen on surveillance video allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at Jim Smith Contracting in Grand Rivers. The thefts reportedly took place on Thursday, September 15th at around 2 a.m.
thunderboltradio.com
More arrests in ongoing drug investigation in Carroll County
Three people from Huntingdon are facing multiple drug charges in an ongoing drug investigation by the TBI, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says officers with the TBI, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, Huntingdon and McKenzie Police Departments, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home on Paris Street in Huntingdon where they found drugs and drug paraphernalia.
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis man faces charges after police claim to witness drug buy
A Metropolis man will face several drug-related charges after authorities said an off-duty officer witnessed a drug deal. The officer was at the sports park when he claims to have witnessed someone purchasing drugs. An officer on duty arrived and searched the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Peyton R. Norwood. The...
Tennessee man’s legal battle after finding TWRA hidden camera on his property
The TWRA, at the time of the case, was actually within its rights to install cameras on private property. But things are changing.
cilfm.com
Paducah couple arrested for fentanyl trafficking
PADUCAH, Ky. (WJPF) – A Paducah couple face charges of trafficking illegal drugs, including fentanyl. On Sunday, police arrested 22-year-old Preston Booher and 20-year-old Kaitlyn Yonger at their home in McCracken County. Police say they found hundreds of tablets containing fentanyl, over five pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and...
radionwtn.com
Driver Critical After Motorcycle Collision In Henry
Henry, Tenn.–The driver was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition after his motorcycle crashed on Hwy. 79S in Henry. The accident occurred around 1 p.m. and the Henry Police, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County EMS and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded. While working that scene, Police Chief Thomas Tharpe said, another collision happened due to distracted driving. There were no injuries in the second collision. Henry PD photo.
kbsi23.com
Man arrested after more than 1 pound crystal meth found during traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Benton man faces drug charges after sheriff’s deputies say they found crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Jeremy Johnson, 49, of Benton faces charges of operating on an expired driver’s license, trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
kbsi23.com
2 face charges after detectives seize hundreds of pills, marijuana, cash
WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people from West Paducah face Fentanyl trafficking charges. On Sunday, Oct. 9 detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office seized hundreds of pills that are believed to contain Fentanyl, several pounds of marijuana, assorted drug paraphernalia and approximately $16,000 in cash believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.
WREG
11-year-old runs to younger brother’s rescue in alleged abduction
DENVER (KDVR) — Two young brothers are safe at home after an apparent abduction attempt in a Denver neighborhood Sunday. The Denver Police Department says a woman, identified as 40-year-old Jessica Konior, is now facing a possible second-degree kidnapping charge after she allegedly pulled the youngest brother into her home.
kbsi23.com
I-69/Purchase Parkway near Mayfield back open after semi crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Interstate 69/The Purchase Parkway near the 21 mile marker in Graves County was closed for about five hours on Wednesday, Oct. 12 after a crash involving a tractor trailer. The crash initially blocked all lanes of Interstate 69/The Purchase Parkway. James Gammon, 56, of...
wpsdlocal6.com
All lanes of I-69/Purchase Parkway open after crews clear crashed semitrailer from road in Graves County
All lanes of Interstate 69/the Purchase Parkway are open to traffic after a semitrailer crash near the 21 mile marker in Graves County. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the site has been cleared as of about 5:30 p.m. and all lanes are open to traffic. KYTC says a crew will...
