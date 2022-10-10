ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Regional Hospital to host annual Fall Festival on October 23

Hudson Regional Hospital is set to hold its annual Fall Festival on Sunday, October 23. The festival will feature car seat installations by the Secaucus Police Department’s Certified Child Safety Seat Technician Michael Bronowich. In addition, there will be health screenings, a petting zoo, craft and food vendors, children’s activities, entertainment, and more.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Hudson Reporter

United Children’s Music Project awarded $20,000 grant from NEA

The United Children’s Music Project (UCMP) has been approved for a $20,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts. The music instruction non-profit is located at the former Woodrow Wilson School at 80 Hauxhurst Avenue in Weehawken, having celebrated its 10th anniversary in March of this year. It was originally founded as the Union City Music Project in 2012 by Venezuelan native and Union City resident Melina Garcia.
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Exchange Place Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Achievements

Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Jersey City Exchange Place office and two top-producing sales associates were recognized for outstanding industry achievement at the regional level in September. The Jersey City Exchange Place office had the most listings in the Weichert sales region, which is...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Washington, NJ
Union City, NJ
Government
Union City, NJ
Society
State
Washington State
City
Union City, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Calling all Jersey City writers!

Rachel Poy president of the JC Writers along with Jim DeAngelis the Vice President and many other active members are looking to recruit new members, such as aspiring or budding writers, poets, playwrights and novelist. The JC Writers currently has a new location at 135 Erie Street in downtown Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Washington Park#Volunteers#Hispanic
Hudson Reporter

ART FAIR 14C Launches 4th Edition

New Jersey’s largest visual arts event, Art Fair 14C, returns for its 4th Edition from November 11-13, at the historic Armory located at 678 Montgomery Street, Jersey City. The non-profit organization creates opportunities for artists, expands the public’s accessibility to the fine arts, and strengthens Jersey City as an arts hub destination while engaging with tens of thousands of visitors.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Columbus Symbolizes Italian Pride

I am very pleased that the Dante Alighieri Society had a wreath presentation at Columbus Park in Hoboken. The laying of the wreath honors the visionary efforts of an Italian explorer who truly had the fortitude to pursue a dream. I remember the wreath laying ceremony at Columbus Triangle in Jersey City. However, the laying of the wreath at Columbus Triangle abruptly ended; perhaps being a victim of “political correctness” – whatever that is supposed to be.
HOBOKEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken Celebrates Marsha P. Johnson

Join members of the Hoboken community at The Hoboken Historical Museum at 1301 Hudson on Sunday, October 23 at 3 p.m. when “Hoboken Celebrates Marsha P. Johnson.”. The last 12 years of the gay activist’s life were spent in Hoboken living with Randy Wicker in Marine View Plaza. The afternoon will feature performances and memories by legendary gay rights activist Randy Wicker; international performer and recording artist Linda La; performance poet and photographer Bobby Miller; performance artist and writer Penny Arcade; writer, editor and performer Sanina L. Clark; and friend John Herliker, each expressing their own very personal experience of what Johnson’s life and legacy means to them.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Union City supports protected bike lane on Manhattan Avenue and 14th Street viaduct

Union City has announced its support for protected multi-use bike lanes on some major thoroughfares in the city, Bike Hudson County announced on October 1. Mayor Brian Stack officially expressed his support for the proposals in a letter to Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise on September 28. In writing, he is backing protected multi-use bike lanes on Manhattan Avenue and the 14th Street viaduct.
UNION CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Weichert, Realtors’ Hoboken Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Achievement in September

Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Hoboken office and two top-producing sales associates were recognized for outstanding sales performance at the regional level in September. The Hoboken office, which is managed by Joe Greco, had the highest dollar volume from Weichert.com transactions in the Weichert...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

West New York to hold food drive at DPW Garage

West New York will hold a food drive for residents on October 11. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the West New York Board of Commissioners continue to take steps to help ensure residents have access to the food they need. In conjunction with the Hudson Country Department of...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy