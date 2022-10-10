Read full article on original website
Hudson Regional Hospital to host annual Fall Festival on October 23
Hudson Regional Hospital is set to hold its annual Fall Festival on Sunday, October 23. The festival will feature car seat installations by the Secaucus Police Department’s Certified Child Safety Seat Technician Michael Bronowich. In addition, there will be health screenings, a petting zoo, craft and food vendors, children’s activities, entertainment, and more.
United Children’s Music Project awarded $20,000 grant from NEA
The United Children’s Music Project (UCMP) has been approved for a $20,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts. The music instruction non-profit is located at the former Woodrow Wilson School at 80 Hauxhurst Avenue in Weehawken, having celebrated its 10th anniversary in March of this year. It was originally founded as the Union City Music Project in 2012 by Venezuelan native and Union City resident Melina Garcia.
Open Call for Event Hosts for JC Fridays on December 2, 2022
Art House Productions announces an open call to businesses, artists, and venues to participate in the upcoming JC Fridays on Friday, December 2nd, 2022 taking place throughout every neighborhood in Jersey City. JC Fridays is a free, quarterly arts festival in Jersey City, beginning in 2006. During JC Fridays, the...
Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Exchange Place Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Achievements
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Jersey City Exchange Place office and two top-producing sales associates were recognized for outstanding industry achievement at the regional level in September. The Jersey City Exchange Place office had the most listings in the Weichert sales region, which is...
Calling all Jersey City writers!
Rachel Poy president of the JC Writers along with Jim DeAngelis the Vice President and many other active members are looking to recruit new members, such as aspiring or budding writers, poets, playwrights and novelist. The JC Writers currently has a new location at 135 Erie Street in downtown Jersey City.
Dedication of new bell and clock tower in Fitzpatrick Park postponed
A ceremony to dedicate a new bell tower in Fitzpatrick Park in Bayonne has been postponed, due to the need for electrical testing of the tower. The ceremony, which had been scheduled for October 11, will be rescheduled as soon as circumstances permit. A revised dedication date will be announced, according to Mayor James Davis.
“Kids First” slate eyes Hoboken school board in crowded race
The top political event taking place this year in the Mile Square City is the November 8 election for the Board of Education, where three seats are up for grabs and two of them are open after two incumbents declined to run for reelection. The election comes after the failed...
West New York announces annual Halloween festivities
West New York residents are in for a treat again this Halloween, a trick or treat that is. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman and the Board of Commissioners invite locals to participate in an array of activities. In 2022, the town will be hosting its annual Fall Festival, Ragamuffin...
ART FAIR 14C Launches 4th Edition
New Jersey’s largest visual arts event, Art Fair 14C, returns for its 4th Edition from November 11-13, at the historic Armory located at 678 Montgomery Street, Jersey City. The non-profit organization creates opportunities for artists, expands the public’s accessibility to the fine arts, and strengthens Jersey City as an arts hub destination while engaging with tens of thousands of visitors.
Columbus Symbolizes Italian Pride
I am very pleased that the Dante Alighieri Society had a wreath presentation at Columbus Park in Hoboken. The laying of the wreath honors the visionary efforts of an Italian explorer who truly had the fortitude to pursue a dream. I remember the wreath laying ceremony at Columbus Triangle in Jersey City. However, the laying of the wreath at Columbus Triangle abruptly ended; perhaps being a victim of “political correctness” – whatever that is supposed to be.
New “Change for Children” slate seeks Jersey City school board
On the other side of the recent elections for the Jersey City Board of Education has been the “Change for Children” slate, who for the past few years have had financial backing from real estate developers. After being mostly defeated in the past two elections, an incumbent who...
Six-story residential redevelopment approved for site of Da Noi restaurant
The Bayonne Planning Board has approved a multi-family mixed-use residential and commercial building on the corner of Avenue C and West 54th Street. Site plans show the building will be a taller structure than the surrounding uptown neighborhood, generally defined by two- and three-story residential and commercial buildings. The applicant,...
Sacco endorses Fulop for New Jersey governor at annual fundraiser
When North Bergen Mayor and State Senator Nicholas Sacco held his annual Mayor’s Ball fundraiser at the Venetian in Garfield, Sacco not only rallied support for his upcoming re-election campaign for mayor, but also endorsed an undeclared but widely speculated candidate for governor from Hudson County. The ticketed crowd,...
Union City to hold Tenant Seminar sessions in October and November
Union City will hold weekly sessions of a Tenant Seminar held across the city. The Union City Tenant Advocate Office and Mayor Brian Stack want to hear residents’ concerns, complaints, problems, or suggestions. The city will also discuss their rights as a tenant and address any questions they have related to their tenancy.
Hoboken Celebrates Marsha P. Johnson
Join members of the Hoboken community at The Hoboken Historical Museum at 1301 Hudson on Sunday, October 23 at 3 p.m. when “Hoboken Celebrates Marsha P. Johnson.”. The last 12 years of the gay activist’s life were spent in Hoboken living with Randy Wicker in Marine View Plaza. The afternoon will feature performances and memories by legendary gay rights activist Randy Wicker; international performer and recording artist Linda La; performance poet and photographer Bobby Miller; performance artist and writer Penny Arcade; writer, editor and performer Sanina L. Clark; and friend John Herliker, each expressing their own very personal experience of what Johnson’s life and legacy means to them.
Union City supports protected bike lane on Manhattan Avenue and 14th Street viaduct
Union City has announced its support for protected multi-use bike lanes on some major thoroughfares in the city, Bike Hudson County announced on October 1. Mayor Brian Stack officially expressed his support for the proposals in a letter to Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise on September 28. In writing, he is backing protected multi-use bike lanes on Manhattan Avenue and the 14th Street viaduct.
North Bergen adopts redevelopment plan for area along Tonnelle Avenue
North Bergen is considering allowing redevelopment in a large area along Tonnelle Avenue. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners adopted an ordinance approving a redevelopment plan for the area at its October 12 meeting after it was introduced in September. The ordinance authorizes North Bergen to establish a...
Weichert, Realtors’ Hoboken Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Achievement in September
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Hoboken office and two top-producing sales associates were recognized for outstanding sales performance at the regional level in September. The Hoboken office, which is managed by Joe Greco, had the highest dollar volume from Weichert.com transactions in the Weichert...
West New York to hold food drive at DPW Garage
West New York will hold a food drive for residents on October 11. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the West New York Board of Commissioners continue to take steps to help ensure residents have access to the food they need. In conjunction with the Hudson Country Department of...
Meet the Bayonne blogger, influencer, and small business owner with a passion for fashion
Pamela Valdez is a lifelong Bayonne resident, born and raised in the city, and a fashion entrepreneur. For as long as she has lived in Bayonne, she has wanted to break into the fashion industry. “This is something I’ve always wanted to do since a young age and since high...
