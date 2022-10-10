I am very pleased that the Dante Alighieri Society had a wreath presentation at Columbus Park in Hoboken. The laying of the wreath honors the visionary efforts of an Italian explorer who truly had the fortitude to pursue a dream. I remember the wreath laying ceremony at Columbus Triangle in Jersey City. However, the laying of the wreath at Columbus Triangle abruptly ended; perhaps being a victim of “political correctness” – whatever that is supposed to be.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO