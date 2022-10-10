ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It’s unexplainable’: Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Burrow returning to Superdome is more than a homecoming

CINCINNATI, Ohio - January 13, 2020, is a day that will forever be etched in the minds of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. On that day, they became national champions inside of the Caesars Superdome (then-named the Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in New Orleans. Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy, and Chase, who won the Fred Biletnikoff Award, became household names. Their stock as potential top-ranked NFL draft picks soared.
Why Browns running back Kareem Hunt will have a good day in the passing game on Sunday against the Patriots

BEREA, Ohio -- The difference in Sunday’s Browns vs. Patriots matchup may come down to one simple thing: which team can make a play in the passing game at the right moment. The Browns’ offense has been surprisingly efficient this season, with Kevin Stefanski finessing yards and points behind a potent rushing attack and a well-manufactured passing scheme to support Jacoby Brissett.
NFL says Deshaun Watson’s status remains unchanged in wake of new suit; attorney cites ‘victims who have yet to come forward’

BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension hasn’t been impacted by the new civil suit filed against him on Thursday, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Friday. “Watson’s status remains unchanged,” McCarthy told cleveland.com in an email response. “We will monitor developments in the newly-filed litigation; and any conduct that warrants further investigation or possible additional sanctions would be addressed within the Personal Conduct Policy.”
Myles Garrett: ‘I’m not being the dominant force that I know I can be’

BEREA, Ohio — Myles Garrett, less than three weeks out from a rollover car accident, isn’t having the impact so far in this 2-3 Browns season that he wanted to have. “No, as far as playmaking, I’m not having as many opportunities to make as many plays as I want to,” he said. “Their scheme, our scheme, whatever it is, you know, I’m not being the dominant force that I know that I can be.
NFL Week 6 ATS: 3 must-play best bets

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL has entered its sixth week of the regular season, the first with teams on a bye. Four such teams will enjoy...
Will Bengals vs. Saints feature a familiar foe under center? Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - There’s no shortage of weekly reunions in the NFL. Bengals vs. Saints has some intriguing ones on both sides of the ball this weekend in New Orleans. Will Vonn Bell, Trey Hendrickson and Eli Apple all show their former team what they lost out on when they later joined Cincinnati through free agency? Just how bittersweet will the reunion be in the Bayou?
Bengals vs Saints will be another milestone moment for Vonn Bell whether he admits it or not

CINCINNATI, Ohio — New Orleans opened the free agency period in 2020 by signing veteran safety Malcom Jenkins. That decision basically left Vonn Bell without a home. Bell landed in Cincinnati after a quick courtship on a three-year deal that helped lay the groundwork for their Super Bowl run. The defender has no regrets, but still has a hard time describing what he went through at the time.
Brutus Buckeye Halloween-themed bobblehead released

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A series of Halloween-themed bobbleheads is out featuring mascots including Brutus Buckeye. Foco, the New Jersey-based bobblehead manufacturer, has released 14 Halloween Collection figures, which cross different sports. The company produced 222 of each eight-inch tall bobblehead. Cost is $65. Go online for details. The Ohio...
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

