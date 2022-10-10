Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NFL quarterback power rankings after Week 5: Baker Mayfield hits rock bottom
It doesn’t seem long ago that Baker Mayfield was considered one of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL. After all, he helped guide the Browns to their first playoff win in 25 years. But as they always say, the NFL is all about “what have you done for...
NFL・
‘It’s unexplainable’: Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Burrow returning to Superdome is more than a homecoming
CINCINNATI, Ohio - January 13, 2020, is a day that will forever be etched in the minds of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. On that day, they became national champions inside of the Caesars Superdome (then-named the Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in New Orleans. Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy, and Chase, who won the Fred Biletnikoff Award, became household names. Their stock as potential top-ranked NFL draft picks soared.
Why Browns running back Kareem Hunt will have a good day in the passing game on Sunday against the Patriots
BEREA, Ohio -- The difference in Sunday’s Browns vs. Patriots matchup may come down to one simple thing: which team can make a play in the passing game at the right moment. The Browns’ offense has been surprisingly efficient this season, with Kevin Stefanski finessing yards and points behind a potent rushing attack and a well-manufactured passing scheme to support Jacoby Brissett.
NFL says Deshaun Watson’s status remains unchanged in wake of new suit; attorney cites ‘victims who have yet to come forward’
BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension hasn’t been impacted by the new civil suit filed against him on Thursday, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Friday. “Watson’s status remains unchanged,” McCarthy told cleveland.com in an email response. “We will monitor developments in the newly-filed litigation; and any conduct that warrants further investigation or possible additional sanctions would be addressed within the Personal Conduct Policy.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Browns rookie kicker Cade York focused on shutting out noise, sticking with process ahead of Patriots game
BEREA, Ohio -- Cade York is in somewhat uncharted territory, but is sticking to the process he knows. In the Browns 30-28 loss to the Chargers last week, York missed two field goals, including a 54-yard attempt with 16-seconds remaining that would have likely decided the game. This was the...
Are Ohio State football’s Julian Fleming and Miyan Williams NFL-bound after this season? Hey, Nathan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — We invited our Buckeye Talk Subtext subscribers to send their questions about Ohio State football. After a two-week FREE trial it’s only $3.99 per month. Subscribe at this link or text to 614-350-3315. Hey, Nathan: Julian Fleming and Miyan Williams are both doing better than...
Why the Bengals will get a commanding victory over the Saints: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - It’s almost game day as the Bengals look to climb back up to .500 when they play at the Saints this weekend. Will the Bengals win? And by how much?. The Strictly Stripes crew breaks down its predictions on just how well the Bengals will perform Sunday, along with more on:
Myles Garrett: ‘I’m not being the dominant force that I know I can be’
BEREA, Ohio — Myles Garrett, less than three weeks out from a rollover car accident, isn’t having the impact so far in this 2-3 Browns season that he wanted to have. “No, as far as playmaking, I’m not having as many opportunities to make as many plays as I want to,” he said. “Their scheme, our scheme, whatever it is, you know, I’m not being the dominant force that I know that I can be.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL Week 6 ATS: 3 must-play best bets
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL has entered its sixth week of the regular season, the first with teams on a bye. Four such teams will enjoy...
NFL・
DraftKings promo code: NFL Week 6 kicks off with bet $5, win $200 bonus
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 6 is already underway, but there is still time to score a massive bonus with the latest DraftKings promo code. Anyone...
Browns’ Denzel Ward and Jadeveon Clowney ruled out for Patriots game; Mac Jones’ status still uncertain
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) and Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, elbow, knee) have been ruled out for the Patriots game Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Tackle Joe Haeg has also been ruled out with a concussion. Ward suffered the concussion when making the tackle on a 17-yard run by...
Browns will honor Joe Haden, who is retiring as a member of the team, during Monday night game against Bengals
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns will welcome back one of the bright spots of some of the darkest days of their rebirth when they face the Bengals later this month. Joe Haden will sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Browns and will be honored during the team’s Monday Night Football game on Halloween.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yankees, Guardians on midge alert as ALDS heads to Cleveland
The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians may have to contend with pesky insects called midges when the ALDS heads to Cleveland over the weekend.
Will Bengals vs. Saints feature a familiar foe under center? Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - There’s no shortage of weekly reunions in the NFL. Bengals vs. Saints has some intriguing ones on both sides of the ball this weekend in New Orleans. Will Vonn Bell, Trey Hendrickson and Eli Apple all show their former team what they lost out on when they later joined Cincinnati through free agency? Just how bittersweet will the reunion be in the Bayou?
Browns vs. Patriots: Game preview, prop bets and game picks: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Friday means it’s time for out big Browns preview pod. We’re getting you into and through your weekend up to kickoff with everything you need to know for Sunday’s matchup at FirstEnergy Stadium between the Browns and Patriots. Bill Belichick brings his 2-3 Pats...
Bengals vs Saints will be another milestone moment for Vonn Bell whether he admits it or not
CINCINNATI, Ohio — New Orleans opened the free agency period in 2020 by signing veteran safety Malcom Jenkins. That decision basically left Vonn Bell without a home. Bell landed in Cincinnati after a quick courtship on a three-year deal that helped lay the groundwork for their Super Bowl run. The defender has no regrets, but still has a hard time describing what he went through at the time.
Brutus Buckeye Halloween-themed bobblehead released
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A series of Halloween-themed bobbleheads is out featuring mascots including Brutus Buckeye. Foco, the New Jersey-based bobblehead manufacturer, has released 14 Halloween Collection figures, which cross different sports. The company produced 222 of each eight-inch tall bobblehead. Cost is $65. Go online for details. The Ohio...
Who is most to blame for the Browns’ defensive issues after 5 games? (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns came into this season with what was expected to be one of the better defenses in the NFL. But five weeks in, that’s been far from the reality. They rank 23rd in scoring defense (25.0 points per game) and 28th against the run (138.2 yards per game). In addition, they’ve also forced only four turnovers.
How Deion Jones can help the Browns’ struggling run defense: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns defensive front seven has struggled to stop the run game the last two weeks. Though some of the issues are physical, many deal with alignment and communication concerns. This lack cohesiveness can be linked to the season-ending quad tendon injury of starting linebacker Anthony...
Bengals will use indoor facility for the first time Friday
CINCINNATI, Ohio — For the first time this season, the Bengals are headed indoors — for practice. The team will use the Integrity Express Logistics Indoor Facility, located nearby to Paycor Stadium, on Friday morning. “We want to go indoors and simulate being indoors, so it works out...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0