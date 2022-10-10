BEREA, Ohio — Myles Garrett, less than three weeks out from a rollover car accident, isn’t having the impact so far in this 2-3 Browns season that he wanted to have. “No, as far as playmaking, I’m not having as many opportunities to make as many plays as I want to,” he said. “Their scheme, our scheme, whatever it is, you know, I’m not being the dominant force that I know that I can be.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO