WEHOville.com

OPINION | I am being driven out of the city I love

What has happened to West Hollywood, the creative, dynamic urban village founded on core values of acceptance and mutual respect that created a strong and supportive community and a safe haven for our diverse population? That we seem to have moved away from this original vision breaks my heart. I love West Hollywood, but now I am looking to leave the City my father chose for our family. We moved here because my father loved the City’s energy – and its people. West Hollywood is the City he chose to call home and create a business back in 1984.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Sheriff kicks off Community Academy

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department kicked off its Community Academy this week with a riveting presentation by Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Tatami. Hatami is known for his work prosecuting the parents of Gabriel Fernandez, the 8-year-old Palmdale boy who was tortured to death by his mother and her boyfriend in the mid 2010s.. He spoke about the ways the D.A.’s office works with the Sheriff’s Department, as well his own traumatic youth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Bob Hertzberg hustling on Lindsey Horvath’s home turf

When was the last time you saw our current Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl in West Hollywood?. On Sunday, you could find Los Angeles County Supervisor candidate Bob Hertzberg meeting and greeting West Hollywood residents. As a young man, Hertzberg lived in West Hollywood and met his wife on the corner of Santa Monica Blvd. and Kings Road.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

OCT. 18: Community Forum on Prop 1

The City of West Hollywood will host A Community Forum on Prop 1: Abortion in California, a moderated panel discussion about Proposition 1, a California Ballot Proposition and State Constitutional Amendment that, if approved by voters, would establish a Constitutional right to reproductive freedom in California, defined to include a right to an abortion and a right to choose or refuse contraceptives.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Billboard throws a wrench into sale of the former Standard hotel

A dispute over the billboard above the former Standard hotel on the Sunset Strip is snagging a $120 million deal to sell the property. The former Standard is in the process of being sold to the hotelier behind the Edition, Ian Schrager, along with Ed Scheetz, who created Chelsea Hotels. In March, they struck a deal with the property’s current owners, Rittersbacher Sunset, who caused the Standard to close when they raised the hotel’s rent. The deal included $30 million in signage rights for the billboard.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

OCT. 16: AIDS Walk Los Angeles in WeHo Park

The annual AIDS Walk Los Angeles returns to West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard, beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Due to the AIDS Walk, there will be limited street and lane closures in West Hollywood. Drivers should expect delays and plan accordingly.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

OCT. 23: Opera In the Park

Global Musical Bridges and the City of West Hollywood present their annual classical outdoor concert, Opera in the Park. Showcasing internationally acclaimed classical singers from across Europe and North America, this family-friendly concert features both classical and contemporary music: favorite arias from Puccini, Verdi, Mozart, Gounod, and others; melodies from classic musicals by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Leonard Bernstein, and Jeanine Tesori; hauntingly romantic Neapolitan canzones from early 20th century; and contemporary songs made popular by Whitney Houston, Andrea Bocelli, and Celine Dion.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

PUBLIC COMMENT | Council deserves their pay raise

A selection of correspondence received for this week’s City Council meeting. Dear Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, and City Council members,. This is a meeting late — as it is commenting on something on the last meeting’s consent calendar. But I wanted to voice my support for the increase in City Council member pay (starting after the Nov. election), which was approved at the last council meeting.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Kol Ami to host candidate forum

Congregation Kol Ami will host a forum for the West Hollywood City Council candidates on behalf of the city’s Jewish community. The forum will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 19 at Congregation Kol Ami, 1200 N. La Brea Ave., West Hollywood, CA 90038. The free...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

DEAR WEHO: Denounce ‘dewatering’ before it destroys us

Write an open letter to your city and we’ll publish it! E-mail submissions to brandon@wehoville.com. This coming Thursday, October 6th at 6pm, the West Hollywood West Planning Commission will be reviewing the design guidelines for any new homes being built in West Hollywood West. This includes the addition of basements. I know many of you I’ve spoken with have experienced cracks in your homes, windows and doors that no longer open properly, and trees dying, all of which Ignacio and I have experienced more and more in recent years. After much research and professional consultations, this is due to the shifting ground from excessive groundwater removal (called dewatering), often required in our neighborhood when adding a floor below the surface because much of our neighborhood sits on top of a high underground aquifer.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

OCT. 23: ‘Music with a Movie Camera’ live orchestral concert

Helix Collective’s 10-piece film-music ensemble performs original soundtracks from the 1920-80s by composers from countries which formerly comprised the Soviet Union. The program presents music from iconic films including “Man with a Movie Camera,” one of the earliest depictions of the cities of Ukraine on film, “It’s a Wonderful Life” with a score by Dimitri Tiomkin, “The Gadfly” with music by Dimitri Shostakovich, “The Cranes are Flying,” and “The Snowstorm.” Film highlights will accompany the music.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

City Hall lit in Iranian flag colors this week to honor Mahsa Amini

In memory of Mahsa Amini, and in solidarity with the women of Iran who are fighting for their freedom and human rights, the City of West Hollywood will light West Hollywood City Hall from Monday, October 3, 2022 through Thursday, October 6, 2022 in the colors of the Iranian flag: green, white, and red. The colors of the flag are traditional and can be interpreted as representing the Islamic religion (green), peace (white), and courage (red).
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

West Hollywood, CA

