UC Kiwanis Names Students Of Month
Union City, Tenn.–Five Union City High School students have earned Student of the Month honors for October from the UC Kiwanis Club. Among those students receiving the special recognition were:. Freshman: Addison Carr, daughter of Jarod and Angie Carr. Lyric Adams, daughter of Norman and Maleah Adams. Junior: Jacob...
Former Marshall County teacher to be inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A former Marshall County teacher is being posthumously inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame. Wilma Pace — who died in 2012 at the age of 92 — taught for 29 years. She began her teaching career in Crofton, Kentucky, but she joined Marshall County Schools in 1946. Marshall County Schools says Pace taught business, English and French over the course of her career, most of which she spent at South Marshall High School. She also taught at South Marshall Middle School, which is where she was teaching when she retired in the 1980s. An obituary for Pace published by Collier Funeral Home says teaching was her life, and she loved both her profession and her students.
William Charles “Bill” Dodd
William Charles “Bill” Dodd, 69, of Henry, Tennessee, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Henry County Medical Center in Paris. Bill was born Friday, February 20, 1953, in Lexington, Tennessee, to the late Charles Curtis Dodd and Glenna Mae Black Dodd, of Henry, Tennessee, who survives. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by one sister: Deborah Ann Collier Bradwell.
Obituaries Oct. 12, 2022
Cecil Baker, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. He was born Sept. 29, 1933, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to Marion Baker and Bessie (Jones) Baker. He retired from Tappan Co. and was a farmer. Her was a Navy veteran of...
Gift cards to be distributed to new homeowners, volunteers as part of Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Gift cards will be distributed to new homeowners and volunteers in western Kentucky as part of the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Tornadoes devastated Mayfield on December 10. Several dozen people were killed in the storm. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that gift cards...
Jackson Purchase Distillery: $26M Investment, 54 New Jobs
Fulton County, Ky.–Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced further momentum of Kentucky’s bourbon and spirits industry as Jackson Purchase Distillery LLC, a startup bourbon producer, will increase its distilling operation investment in Fulton County to nearly $26 million and create 54 full-time jobs. “Kentucky’s bourbon and spirits industry continues...
Obion County 4-H Represented At State Capitol
Nashville, Tenn.–Obion County’s Alex Carpenter represented Tennessee 4-H at the state capitol last week. Alex serves as State Vice President. He was joined by Hadley Brown, President; Mattie Smith, All-Star Chief, and Addie Brooks, Secretary and they visited Secretary of State Tre Hargett (in photo) and State Comptroller Jason Mumpower.
Martin Investigator Scott Diehl Graduated From TBI Academy
Martin, Tenn.–The Martin Police Department has announced that Investigator Scott Diehl has been graduated from the TBI State Academy. The TBI State Academy was created as a professional and prestigious training ground for Tennessee law enforcement officers who long for the opportunity to expand their education and training in the criminal justice field. The TBI State Academy was developed with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s origin, tradition, and mission in mind, and is geared toward advancing techniques, science, and strategy for the law enforcement community. It is a five-day-a-week commitment for four weeks and includes a focus on leadership development, constitutional law, interview/interrogation, crime scene investigation, and undercover cases.
Henry County Fair To Be Week Earlier In 2023
The Henry County Fair Association has announced the dates for next year’s Henry County Fair will be August 12-19, 2023, which is a week earlier than it was this year. After a successful 2022 Fair, the Fair Board is planning to make next year even more eventful and memorable for all, according to officials.
Peggy Crain Makarski
Mrs. Peggy Crain Makarski, 87, of Dover, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Diversicare of Dover with her loving family by her side. She was born Friday, October 11, 1935, in Dover, Tennessee, the beloved daughter of the late Dorace and Ora Armstrong Crain. Ms. Peggy retired as...
SW Kentucky Counties Remain Under Special Regulations For Deer Disease
Five counties in western Kentucky remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring during the 2022-23 seasons. Last year, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources established a special Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Zone in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties after a deer nearby in Tennessee tested positive for the disease. Chronic wasting disease is a disease fatal to deer and elk.
Marion council voices support for rebuilding lake dam as water shortage solution
Elected officials in a small western Kentucky town that has faced an ongoing water shortage voiced support this week for rebuilding a dam for a local lake that previously served as its main water source. Marion city administrator Adam Ledford presented three options, for which he provided initial engineering reports...
Former WPSD staff member Dawn Mallory dies after prolonged illness
PADUCAH — The staff at WPSD is mourning the loss of a member of the Local 6 family. Former WPSD administrative assistant Dawn Mallory has died. Dawn died Monday after a lengthy battle with illness. She was a beloved wife, mother and friend who worked at the station for...
Touring Todd Family Fun Farm Always A Favorite
Union City, Tenn.–It’s a rite of passage each fall for Tornado RISE students. Students from Union City Schools’ CDC classes made their annual trek to Todd Family Fun Farm Thursday, enjoying a much-anticipated field trip to the popular venue. Some 39 special needs students toured a pumpkin...
Five western Kentucky counties back under surveillance for deer disease
Five western Kentucky counties are back under surveillance for deer disease. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife established a Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone last year in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton, and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee had tested positive. Although the disease hasn't made an appearance...
Western Kentucky Sees Frost And First Taste Of Fall
Western Kentucky experienced the first taste of fall Saturday night as temperatures around the region dropped into the upper 20’s in some areas. The National Weather Service reports the lowest temperature around Western Kentucky was in Cadiz where the mercury dipped to 29 degrees. Lows dipped to 30 degrees in Henderson, Calhoun, and Elkton. Mayfield recorded 31 degrees, with Princeton, Morganfield, and Greenville checking in at the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Temperatures in other cities around the region remained in the mid-30s.
Benton Co. Rescue Squad Members Train At State Convention
Pigeon Forge, Tenn.–Members of the Benton County Rescue Squad (BCRS) had the opportunity to gain some valuable extrication training at the 2022 TARS annual convention in Pigeon Forge last weekend. The extrication team used the Hurst eDraulic line of rescue tools to perform several extrication training scenarios lead by TARS training coordinator Brian Robinson. According to BCRS training instructor, David Tuck, the modern portable electric spreaders and cutters boast a stronger cutting and spreading force and are much lighter than older hydraulic units.
Carroll County Fall Festivals Announced
October 22nd Terry Volunteer Fire Dept Truck or Treat. 8:30 am (5K) and 9:00 am (1 mile) Chili sampling begins at 4:00 pm. Haunted Trail begins at sundown.
Discovery Park Adds New Lights, Displays To “Let It Glow”
Union City, Tennessee—Discovery Park of America, the museum and heritage park in Union City, Tennessee, is adding new lights and displays to its popular “Let It Glow” Christmas drive-thru and walk-thru light shows for the 2022 holiday season. Opening night on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, will include...
McCracken County Humane Society over capacity, urgently seeking fosters and adopters
PADUCAH — "A house without a dog is like a garden without flowers." That bit of wisdom comes from the McCracken County Humane Society, who say they are in urgent need of community assistance. Last Friday in a social media post, the humane society reported they had received a...
