FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
brproud.com
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
brproud.com
Capital Area United Way host the annual Jambalaya Jam
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In Downtown Baton Rouge, the 35th annual Jambalaya Jam took place. Held on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., many guests were invited out to North Boulevard Town Square to enjoy some cold drinks, live music by After 8, and of course, sampling the many flavors of Jambalaya.
KSLA
State Fair of Louisiana offering specials to help stave off impact of inflation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — We’re about two weeks from the start of the 2022 State Fair of Louisiana. New are mini doughnuts, pickle pizzas and a corn hole tournament. Then there’s inflation. It’s being an issue all of us face, personally and in business. Jade Myers...
brproud.com
Report says Louisiana least healthy state for women, children
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A recent report published by America’s Health Rankings says that Louisiana is the nation’s least healthy state for women and children. The 2022 Health of Women and Children Report ranks each of the 50 states in areas of health, including maternal mortality rates, infant mortality, access to prenatal care, teen pregnancy, food sufficiency, and other health factors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10 Fast Facts You May Have Forgot About from Louisiana Studies
I took Louisiana Studies in 8th grade like most folks around my age did. In Junior High School... NOT Middle School! Now I don't want to just give my age away, but I graduated high school in 1992 if that helps you any. Ah yes, Louisiana Studies, an 8th grader's...
brproud.com
Challenges listed in Ascension Parish animal shelter project; groundbreaking in 2023
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Ascension Parish Government shared an update Friday on its construction plans for a new animal shelter, naming several challenges in the project. According to a news release, the Animal Services Board in parish government listed the following challenges:. Five (5) or more acres are needed...
theadvocate.com
Descendants of 272 slaves sold by Georgetown priests to Louisiana later founded Southern University
That's the modern equivalent of the price paid for 272 slaves of African descent in 1838, all sold to Louisiana plantations by Jesuit priests who baptized them into the Catholic faith. The priests considered these people their property, to be bought and sold to fund the mounting debt of a...
Natchez Democrat
CWD Update: Additional positives detected, Louisiana receives DNA results
NATCHEZ — The first positives of the 2022-2023 deer season have been detected in North Mississippi right in the heart of the CWD hot zone and taken with Deer Management Assistance Program CWD tags. Louisiana received long awaited news with the return of DNA results from their first positive deer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Hurricane Ian hit Florida, but it will amplify Louisiana insurance crisis: Here's why
Hurricane Ian made its destructive landfall in Florida, but homeowners in Louisiana will also suffer the impact of the storm through even higher insurance costs and shrinking availability from an industry fleeing coastal regions throughout the USA. "Hurricane Ian will create further distress for the Louisiana marketplace and any other...
brproud.com
Volunteers make push for city to clean up historically Black cemetery in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In the middle of Baton Rouge’s Mid City, the Sweet Olive Cemetery, a place rich with Black history, lies in disrepair and overgrown weeds. It’s been an issue for over a century and now stakeholders are making a push to get the city involved in the cleanup.
Certain crimes not included in Louisiana’s new mugshot law causes some confusion
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people were wondering why law enforcement could not release the mugshot for the young man who hit and killed someone walking across Ben Hur Road this past weekend. It’s all because of a new law legislators passed earlier this year. WAFB has done...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge to offer police recruits up to $15,000 in incentive pay
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The city has planned to up its strategy when it comes to police recruitment. They will soon offer up to $15,000 dollars in incentives. Amid high crime rates, Baton Rouge and its police department have been working to get more people in uniforms. “The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Louisiana voters asked to address ‘slavery’ in constitution during upcoming November 8th election
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Local voters have the opportunity to remove language about “involuntary servitude” from the state constitution, and advocates say it’s long overdue. “Anyone who believes that slavery should be abolished should vote yes on number seven,” explained the CEO of Slave State, Ringo...
WDSU
Environmental Protection Agency says they have evidence of racial disparity in Louisiana 'Cancer Alley'
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The Environmental Protection Agency said it has evidence that Black residents in an industrial section of Louisiana face an increased risk of cancer from a nearby chemical plant - and that state officials have let air pollution remain high and downplayed its threat.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
Louisiana High Schools could soon be graded differently
How high schools are graded in Louisiana could be changing
With rise in school threats, Louisiana state senator wants parents to start having difficult conversations with students
With school threats occurring more often than ever, officials say it's time for everyone to step up.
brproud.com
Southern University releases homecoming week festivities
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University A&M College homecoming is back and in full effect. Students can celebrate homecoming starting Sunday, Oct. 16 to Sunday, Oct. 23 with activities throughout the week. Homecoming day is Saturday, Oct. 22 and the Jaguars will go up against the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons at A.W. Mumford Stadium at 4 p.m.
Four-Day School Weeks Could Be Coming To Acadia Parish Schools
A growing trend in parts of the country - including some parishes in Louisiana - is a shift to shortened work weeks. Avoyelles Parish was one of the first in the state to make the shift back in 2019. Their school board voted to eliminate classes on Mondays. Caldwell and Franklin Parishes have adopted the new 4-day model, and others have considered it.
wbrz.com
Louisiana man ticketed for illegal possession and release of invasive snails
ST. LANDRY PARISH - Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited a man for the alleged possession and release of invasive apple snails into his neighborhood pond. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it had received a call from a concerned homeowner who believed a man had released the snails into the pond. Agents investigated and found several egg bundles around the banks of the Townsouth Neighborhood community pond.
