Baton Rouge, LA

Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
Capital Area United Way host the annual Jambalaya Jam

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In Downtown Baton Rouge, the 35th annual Jambalaya Jam took place. Held on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., many guests were invited out to North Boulevard Town Square to enjoy some cold drinks, live music by After 8, and of course, sampling the many flavors of Jambalaya.
Report says Louisiana least healthy state for women, children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A recent report published by America’s Health Rankings says that Louisiana is the nation’s least healthy state for women and children. The 2022 Health of Women and Children Report ranks each of the 50 states in areas of health, including maternal mortality rates, infant mortality, access to prenatal care, teen pregnancy, food sufficiency, and other health factors.
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
Southern University releases homecoming week festivities

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University A&M College homecoming is back and in full effect. Students can celebrate homecoming starting Sunday, Oct. 16 to Sunday, Oct. 23 with activities throughout the week. Homecoming day is Saturday, Oct. 22 and the Jaguars will go up against the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons at A.W. Mumford Stadium at 4 p.m.
Four-Day School Weeks Could Be Coming To Acadia Parish Schools

A growing trend in parts of the country - including some parishes in Louisiana - is a shift to shortened work weeks. Avoyelles Parish was one of the first in the state to make the shift back in 2019. Their school board voted to eliminate classes on Mondays. Caldwell and Franklin Parishes have adopted the new 4-day model, and others have considered it.
Louisiana man ticketed for illegal possession and release of invasive snails

ST. LANDRY PARISH - Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited a man for the alleged possession and release of invasive apple snails into his neighborhood pond. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it had received a call from a concerned homeowner who believed a man had released the snails into the pond. Agents investigated and found several egg bundles around the banks of the Townsouth Neighborhood community pond.
