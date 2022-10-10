ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Bob Costas Unhappy News

Earlier this week, a commercial during the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians game caught everyone's attention. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon." Fans weren't...
BRONX, NY
The Spun

MLB Coach Missing Playoff Game For His Wedding Saturday

Guardians hitting coach Chris Valaika will miss Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees to get married in Oregon this Saturday. This conflict isn't due to a lack of belief in his team — his fiancé just set the wedding date before he landed an MLB coaching job with Cleveland.
MLB
The Spun

Baseball Fans Didn't Like 1 Commercial During Yankees-Guardians Game

MLB fans weren't too happy with an in-game promotion during Tuesday night's playoff matchup between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon."
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Bronx, NY
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Cleveland, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Former NBA Champion Has Reportedly Died

Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star and NBA champion forward Lucious Jackson has reportedly died. Jackson, a native Texan and former star at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, was 80. He passed away on Wednesday of heart issues at a Houston area hospital, according to KFDM. Jackson was a standout with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joba Chamberlain
Person
Shane Bieber
Indy100

Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer

Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies

There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Sling Tv#Alds#Live Tv#Playoff Games#Bombers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Yankees’ Josh Donaldson was embarrassingly thrown out after misjudging a HR and MLB fans dragged him

This could have gone a lot better for Josh Donaldson. On Tuesday, the New York Yankees were hosting the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALDS with the score tied 1-1 in the fifth inning. With no one out and the bases clear, Donaldson skied a ball out to deep right field that seemed to have home run distance. Unfortunately, the ball hopped off the wall and back into the field for the Guardians to make a play on.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Yankees fans are going to hate TBS plans for Game 2 guest analyst

Yankees fans need to listen to one of their most hated before and after Game 2 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. The broadcast crew for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians ALDS series isn’t bad at all. Bob Costas is on the play-by-play, and Ron Darling is the color commentator. No one has any complaints there.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

ALDS Odds: Guardians vs. Yankees Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/13/2022

The Cleveland Guardians take on the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS on Thursday. New York leads the series 1-0 after an intense Game 1 victory. Righty Shane Bieber will start on the mound for the Guardians, while southpaw Nestor Cortes takes the bump for the Yankees. The first pitch is slated for 7:47 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Yankees prediction and pick.
MLB
The Spun

New Date, Time Announced For Yankees-Guardians Game 2

Game 2 between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees has been postponed due to inclement weather.. The Guardians and Yankees were initially set to square off this Thursday night. Moments ago, the teams announced that Game 2 has been moved to Friday afternoon. "Tonight's Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2 will...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Yankees Player's Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson suffered an embarrassing moment during Tuesday night's playoff matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. The New York veteran thought he hit a home run over the right-field wall at Yankee Stadium, but the ball actually came up just short. The Guardians caught Donaldson as he rounded...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Why Yankees crowd into 1 hotel room on the road

Sports are nothing without tradition. The New York Yankees will be back on the road after Friday’s American League Division Series Game 2, and with that, a tradition of theirs will continue. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes wrote a piece for the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy