Look: Sports World Reacts To Bob Costas Unhappy News
Earlier this week, a commercial during the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians game caught everyone's attention. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon." Fans weren't...
MLB Coach Missing Playoff Game For His Wedding Saturday
Guardians hitting coach Chris Valaika will miss Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees to get married in Oregon this Saturday. This conflict isn't due to a lack of belief in his team — his fiancé just set the wedding date before he landed an MLB coaching job with Cleveland.
Baseball Fans Didn't Like 1 Commercial During Yankees-Guardians Game
Harrison Bader etches name in Yankees history books with never-before-done feat
Much has been said about how the New York Yankees received the short end of the stick in their trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, which saw starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery go the other way in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader just before the 2022 trade deadline. However, it seems...
Dodgers make Game 3 decision on Cody Bellinger amid MLB Playoff struggles
The Los Angeles Dodgers head south to face the San Diego Padres with the series tied 1-1 and they’ll be making a change for Game 3. Due to matchup purposes, Cody Bellinger will sit against Blake Snell, while Trayce Thompson and Chris Taylor are set to start in left field and center field.
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Former NBA Champion Has Reportedly Died
Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star and NBA champion forward Lucious Jackson has reportedly died. Jackson, a native Texan and former star at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, was 80. He passed away on Wednesday of heart issues at a Houston area hospital, according to KFDM. Jackson was a standout with...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer
Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
Houston Astros Yordan Alvarez's Wife Monica Has An IG Full Of Family Moments With The Star
Cuban baseball star Yordan Alvarez has wowed the Houston Astros team and their fans with his impressive, record-breaking home runs for three consecutive years. However, behind the imposing athlete is a smiling dad and husband, which you can spot on his wife Monica's Instagram account. The supportive spouse frequently posts...
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Throws Potshot at Injured Teammate
Get yourself a friend like Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.
Yankees pitcher shocked when told he needs Tommy John surgery before ALDS
Scott Effross, a high-leverage bullpen arm for the New York Yankees, was shocked when he learned that he needed Tommy John surgery prior to the ALDS.
Baseball fans think they’ve solved the mystery of who ‘distracting’ old man is sat behind the plate at Yankee Stadium
PERHAPS the strangest question of the ALDS may have found it's answer. While you'd imagine the biggest story to have come out of the Tuesday night game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians would have been the former coming out on top 4-1, but no. It was an...
Yankees’ Josh Donaldson was embarrassingly thrown out after misjudging a HR and MLB fans dragged him
This could have gone a lot better for Josh Donaldson. On Tuesday, the New York Yankees were hosting the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALDS with the score tied 1-1 in the fifth inning. With no one out and the bases clear, Donaldson skied a ball out to deep right field that seemed to have home run distance. Unfortunately, the ball hopped off the wall and back into the field for the Guardians to make a play on.
Yankees fans are going to hate TBS plans for Game 2 guest analyst
Yankees fans need to listen to one of their most hated before and after Game 2 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. The broadcast crew for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians ALDS series isn’t bad at all. Bob Costas is on the play-by-play, and Ron Darling is the color commentator. No one has any complaints there.
ALDS Odds: Guardians vs. Yankees Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/13/2022
The Cleveland Guardians take on the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS on Thursday. New York leads the series 1-0 after an intense Game 1 victory. Righty Shane Bieber will start on the mound for the Guardians, while southpaw Nestor Cortes takes the bump for the Yankees. The first pitch is slated for 7:47 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Yankees prediction and pick.
New Date, Time Announced For Yankees-Guardians Game 2
Game 2 between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees has been postponed due to inclement weather.. The Guardians and Yankees were initially set to square off this Thursday night. Moments ago, the teams announced that Game 2 has been moved to Friday afternoon. "Tonight's Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2 will...
Yankees Player's Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral
Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson suffered an embarrassing moment during Tuesday night's playoff matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. The New York veteran thought he hit a home run over the right-field wall at Yankee Stadium, but the ball actually came up just short. The Guardians caught Donaldson as he rounded...
Why Yankees crowd into 1 hotel room on the road
Sports are nothing without tradition. The New York Yankees will be back on the road after Friday’s American League Division Series Game 2, and with that, a tradition of theirs will continue. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes wrote a piece for the...
