West Virginia officials to adjust COVID hospital benchmark due to flu season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Officials are in the process of re-evaluating the benchmark used to monitor and gauge the status of COVID-19 in the state's hospitals, said James Hoyer on Friday. The state's health care systems, already overburdened by staffing shortages, supply issues and logistical concerns, could be...
Amendment 3 would cleanup longstanding conflict in West Virginia code

CHARLESTON — Due to the ongoing public debate over Amendment 2, little attention has been paid to Amendment 3. If passed, the amendment, called the Incorporation of Churches or Religious Denominations Amendment, would allow churches and religious institutions in West Virginia to incorporate.
Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Five people were killed by a shooter who opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday and eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said. An off-duty police officer was among those...
West Virginia Makes Festival set Nov. 4 on Marshall campus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Makes Festival offers makers of all types and ages an opportunity to demonstrate their creativity and ingenuity – and win prizes — during the state’s largest maker fair, which is presented annually by the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI).
WVa receiving $1.7M for adult mental health program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The state of West Virginia is receiving around $1.7 million in federal funding over five years for a behavioral health program treating adults with serious mental illness. The money will be used to serve people living with mental illness who are also living with a...
Ohio Dems press party to invest in high stakes Senate seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrats across Ohio are pleading for help in the state's Senate contest, afraid they may lose a winnable election unless national party leaders make major investments in the coming days. So far, the most powerful groups in Democratic politics have prioritized Senate pickup opportunities in...
Meet the judge who tamed the Musk-Twitter trial

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A lawyer for billionaire Elon Musk had barely begun speaking during a recent hearing when the Delaware judge presiding over Twitter's lawsuit against Musk abruptly cut her off. “Skip the rhetoric and go to the meat,” Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick said bluntly.
