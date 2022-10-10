ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley Graham's Must-Have Shopping List From Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale

By Ananya Panchal
 4 days ago
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Ashley Graham always keeps it real. The body positivity icon, model and mom of three boys under the age of three, shared tips, tricks and details about what she’s looking to buy this year from the Amazon early access sale.

The sale starts at 3 am EDT Oct. 11, and closes at 3 am EDT on Oct. 13. Everything from fashion to beauty, toys to electronics and more will be discounted. High on Graham's list was the cult favorite Olaplex Ultimate Essentials Kit ($28).

Graham just moved into a new house and one thing she’s looking forward to is getting holiday decorations. "I’ve actually never decorated for Christmas," she said. "So this is gonna be my first big decoration experience, which I’m really excited about."

She and her husband, Justin Ervin, are also thrilled about furnishing their new at-home gym. "My favorite workout equipment is equipment on sale," she said. "I’ll be 100% honest, it’s just really like all the same. It’s just a matter of grip and padding."

Amazon also has a "suggested" items section that Graham likes to browse. She’s someone who always looks at reviews and trusts highly-rated items, especially when it comes to shopping for her babies.

"The review determines my purchase," she said. "And I do love a mommy community review so I’m always there for a mommy blog situation."

Her older son, Isaac, is two and her younger twins, Malachi and Roman were born in February 2022.

"It’s just so nice to know that I have the access right there at my fingertips," she said. "Especially when the twins were so little. Amazon's always been there for me in an aspect of like, I just need it right here right now and tomorrow. It's always so helpful. Graham has no idea how Amazon delivers so quickly, but she doesn't ask questions and she's "so grateful" that they do.

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

Ashley Graham's Top Picks From Amazon Prime's Early Access Sale

Black and Decker Handheld Vacuum, $29.99

"We have lots of spills at the kitchen table," she said with a laugh. "So I just want something right there that I don't have to keep going to another room to plug in the vacuum." Black and Decker Handheld Vacuum, $29.99

Molekule Air Purifier, $499

"The molecule air purifier, I have to say hands down one of the best gifts," Graham said. "I've given it to three people on my team. It's so random and unexpected. And it's something that isn't so personal that it like it's not gold or silver jewelry and it's not like a piece of clothing. It's something that a lot of people would appreciate. And if you didn't know about it, then you'll be really glad that you did know about it." Molekule Air Purifier, $499

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser, $79.97

"I'm a sucker for the Waterpik," she said, clarifying, "I know maybe it's not what you're expecting to hear but to me it's a beauty product and it's a health product. So very important." Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser, $79.97

Anything From Revlon

From makeup to hot hair tools, Revlon is Graham's go-to.

"It's so fantastic that Revlon is on Amazon. My OG Revlon fans, I know that they love to go on there and be able to get it especially if you're snowed in and you know that you need that special mascara before the Christmas party." Revlon So Fierce Mascara, $8.12

Heritage Rosewater Spray, $8.89

"I use that thing before makeup, after makeup and on the airplane," she said. "I keep one in my purse no matter where I am. It just keeps my skin so hydrated." Heritage Rosewater Spray, $8.89

Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bags, $64.99

These sealable bags come in fun colors and are Graham's favorite baby-care product from Amazon. She said snacks are a big deal in her family and she tosses a few snacks into one of these bags and she's ready to go.

"I just pack a million snacks and they just seal so well so if they're in [your diaper bag] for a few days you're just grateful that it was in that because you know it's not gonna go stale." Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bags, $64.99

Travel High Chair, $22.34

Graham said this is the best recent purchase she has made and it has been a lifesaver while traveling with her twins. She recently attended Milan fashion week and Paris fashion week and spoke to us from the Amalfi Coast. Travel High Chair, $22.34

Kitchen Aid 4-Slice Toaster, $59.98

If you're Graham's mom, please stop reading now. This is your Christmas gift and it's exactly what you've been wanting. Kitchen Aid 4-Slice Toaster, $59.98

