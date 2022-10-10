ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, TX

Relative of slain Johnson County couple questioned in their shooting deaths

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

A relative of a Johnson County couple who were found shot to death in their home was being interviewed by authorities after he was taken into custody, according to news reports.

Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office were conducting interviews with the relative, who was described as a person of interest in the deaths of 66-year-old Mike Scarlett and his wife, 68-year-old Kay Scarlett.

KDFW-TV reported the man was in custody, but authorities said he’s not facing a murder charge at this time.

The bodies of Kay Scarlett and Mike Scarlett were found Thursday at their home in the 1700 block of Don Lee Road in Joshua by deputies.

Authorities had gone to the home two other times after family members asked that they check on the couple, but no one answered the door. Additional calls from relatives prompted deputies to return to the home on Thursday.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that both died from multiple shotgun wounds and their deaths were homicides.

The couple’s truck, missing from the scene, was later found in the parking lot of Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth, according to the sheriff’s office. The relative may have left the scene in the truck , the Cleburne Times-Review reported.

The tragedy hit the North Texas film community hard because Mike Scarlett was known as screenwriter, actor, singer and all-around performer, KDFW-TV reported.

“It’s heartbreaking he is no longer with us,” Inna Selinger told KDFW.

On Sunday, Mike Scarlett’s film “The Cabin” premiered at Dallas’ Studio Movie Grill as planned.

“Everyone was expecting to see him and see his wife and congratulate them,” Israel Luna, who is the founder of the Rack Focus Film Competition , told KDFW. “Like something that’s bigger than me or the competition, because now it’s marked as his last film.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Johnson County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Joshua, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Johnson County, TX
Crime & Safety
fox4news.com

North Texas man charged with murder in stabbing death of father-in-law

BEDFORD, Texas - A North Richland Hills man has been arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of his father-in-law. Bedford Police arrested 28-year-old Anthony Chaffin in connection with Oct. 11 stabbing of 41-year-old Jason Enos. Investigators say Chaffin and Enos were arguing about a family issue outside...
BEDFORD, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland police officer arrested in Tarrant County

MIDLAND, Texas — An officer with the Midland Police Department was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested in Tarrant County on Saturday. According to an MPD spokesperson, the arrest was for assault family violence against an adult family member of the officer. An internal investigation is now...
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#North Texas#Homicides#Violent Crime#The Cleburne Times Review#Kdfw Tv
ABC Big 2 News

MPD officer placed on leave following arrest

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A police officer employed by the Midland Police Department was arrested October 8 in Tarrant County after he was accused of assaulting a member of his family, according to a news release. MPD said the family member was another adult male and did not specify what led up to the assault.  The […]
MIDLAND, TX
People

A 28-Year-Old Texas Man is a Person of Interest in the Death of His Parents, Officials Say

Mike Scarlett and his 68-year-old wife were found dead in their Joshua, Tex., home. Scarlett was a well-known actor and writer in the independent film scene Mike Scarlett was a well-known writer and actor in the indie film industry in Texas. Over the years, he entered half a dozen short films in the Rack Focus Film Competition. Scarlett, 66, had plans to debut his latest 10-minute film, "The Cabin," at Rack Focus Film Competition at Richardson's Studio Movie Grill on Oct. 9. But he never got the chance. Three days...
JOSHUA, TX
CBS DFW

Mayra Rebollar charged with intoxication manslaughter in death of Dallas officer

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police have named the woman suspected of killing an off-duty officer in a wrong way car crash on Tuesday night.On Friday morning, Dallas police named Mayra Rebollar, 31, as the woman who killed Officer Jacob Arellano late on Oct. 11, 2022 in a fatal crash on Spur 408.Rebollar has been charged with intoxication manslaughter. She was hospitalized after the accident and as of Wednesday, was listed in serious condition. She has yet to be arraigned. At 11:48 p.m. on Oct. 11, Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano, 25, was driving northbound on Spur 408 at West Kiest Boulevard when he was struck by a sedan going the wrong way.Police said Arellano was driving in the middle of the three lanes when the sedan—going southbound in the northbound lanes—hit the front left side of his vehicle.The crash caused Arellano's vehicle to go into the right lane where it was hit by a tractor-trailer, police said. His vehicle "rolled several times and stopped" on the right shoulder of Spur 408. Dallas Fire-Rescue took Arellano to a local hospital where he later died, police said. His death will be classified as on duty since he was headed to work. 
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano Man Describes Being Shot After Helping Neighbor During Domestic Dispute

A North Texas man says he ended up getting shot while trying to protect his neighbor and her young child during a domestic dispute. Plano police are still investigating the confrontation. Steven Bolton’s backyard still bares signs of a confrontation that nearly cost him his life. There’s a bullet hole...
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

BREAKING: Judge Jenkins Arrested After ‘Blackface’ Break-Ins

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins allegedly wore blackface as a student at Baylor University while criminally trespassing in women’s bedrooms, according to recently released documents. In copies of the police report obtained by Current Revolt, several women accused Jenkins of breaking into their apartment along with two other men.
WACO, TX
nypressnews.com

Dallas Police arrest 1 person following fatal shooting

DALLAS — Dallas Police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he reportedly shot and killed another man. Officers responded at about 5:02 p.m. Friday to 5900 Roseville Drive, police say, regarding the shooting. Preliminary investigation determined one man was shot by another, police say. The victim was taken to...
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
14K+
Followers
503
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy