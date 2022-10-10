ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Parks & Recreation Will Have 49 Pickleball Courts By 2023

By Local - Liz Shultz
 4 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. – Mayor Jane Castor announced that Tampa Parks & Recreation will have 49 pickleball courts available to the public by the end of 2023.

This is in addition to the 13 indoor courts inside City of Tampa Community Centers.

Prior to 2021, Tampa Parks & Recreation had just nine pickleball courts at Julian B. Lane, Cuscaden Park and Madison Park. By 2022, Tampa Parks & Recreation added 14 pickleball courts at Rowlett Park, Foster Playground, Skyview Playground, and more.

In 2023, Tampa Parks & Recreation will add 26 pickleball courts, spread out across Copeland Park, Williams Park, MacFarlane Park, Highland Pines Park, Al Barnes Park, Vila Brothers, and New Tampa Park.

For residents who prefer to play inside, indoor courts can be found at MLK Gymnasium, Forest Hills Gymnasium, Port Tampa Gymnasium, Loretta Ingraham Gymnasium, and the Police Athletic League Gymnasium.

Free lessons for beginners are also offered daily at Cordelia B. Hunt and Barksdale Centers and private instruction is available upon request at Rowlett Park.

“Pickleball is incredibly popular here in Tampa, and provides so many great opportunities to exercise, while working on agility and balance,” Mayor Jane Castor said. “People of all ages can easily take up the game and it’s simple to learn, especially if you ever played badminton or tennis. We can’t wait to see the public out enjoying these new courts.”

“Whether you’re a beginner who just wants to learn a new sport for fun, or you’re an experienced pickleball player, this sport offers something for everyone.” said Sherisha Hills, Director of Tampa Parks & Recreation.  “For someone wanting to add casual, social exercise to their routine, pickleball is a great way to go.”

Tampa Parks & Recreation remains committed to providing the highest level of customer service to residents. In 2021, the Tampa Parks and Recreation Department was awarded the National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management.

This highlights the Tampa Parks and Recreation Department’s commitment to public safety, community wellness and providing top-of-the-line spaces to draw visitors to our city.

