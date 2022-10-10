ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH LIVE: Orange County mayor to provide Ian recovery update

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is scheduled to give an update on storm recovery efforts Monday afternoon.

Joining Mayor Demings will be Orange County Office of Emergency Management Division Chief Lauraleigh Avery, Director of Public Safety Danny Banks, FEMA representative Charles Williams, and Orange County Public Schools Director of Communications Scott Howat.

The update is set to begin at 12:30 p.m.

