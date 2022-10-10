ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

CPD detective team is October's 'Police Officer of the Month'

CHICAGO - October's "Police Officer of the Month" isn't just one Chicago officer, but an entire CPD detective team. The team was honored Thursday morning for identifying an offender in a hit-and-run crash where three people died. "They are Sergeant Morad Haleem, Detective Kevin Rasmussen, Detective Shadi Sweiss, Detective Jerad...
fox32chicago.com

Person surrenders after 18+ hour standoff with Oak Park police

OAK PARK, Ill. - No one was injured during a standoff that lasted over 18 hours in Oak Park overnight Thursday. A person surrendered to Oak Park police around 5:20 a.m. Friday after barricading themselves in a home in the 1100 block of North Harlem Avenue. Village officials say the...
wlip.com

Lake Forest High School Students Face Charges After Bullet, Graffiti Incidents

(Lake Forest, IL) Several Lake Forest High School students could soon face charges over a pair of incidents at the campus. Police say one student will likely face charges after an unspent bullet was found in a hallway on October 6th. As many as three students could face charges over threatening graffiti found inside the school two days later. The expected charges have not been detailed, but the suspect students are all being referred into juvenile court. The investigation into the matter remains open.
nypressnews.com

Lightfoot will not testify in CPD whistleblower case, judge rules

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge reversed course Tuesday, ruling that Mayor Lori Lightfoot will not have to sit for an hour-long deposition as part of a whistleblower lawsuit filed against the city by a Chicago police sergeant. Judge Thomas More Donnelly ordered last month that Lightfoot must sit...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn North Side businesses about recent break-ins

CHICAGO - Over the past few weeks, police have been investigating multiple business break-ins and burglaries on Chicago's North Side near Albany Park. Police say the offenders break windows or glass doors to gain entry. They then target the cash register of safe before fleeing with money. The incidents happened...
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, charged in fatal shooting of Simeon High School student

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is facing a murder charge in the 2021 shooting that killed a student from Simeon Career Academy High School in Englewood. The teen was identified by police as the person who open fired and killed 15-year-old Kentrell McNeal and seriously wounded a 14-year-old boy while they were sitting in a car on Sept. 21, 2021 in the 5200 block of South Lake Park Avenue, officials said.
fox32chicago.com

Shooting threat found in bathroom of Lake Forest High School

LAKE FOREST, Ill. - A shooting threat was found over the weekend inside a suburban Chicago high school. The threatening message was graffitied onto a building evacuation map in a restroom at Lake Forest High School. It was discovered by a student Saturday morning. According to the school's principal, the...
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, charged in Gresham armed carjacking

CHICAGO - A teenage boy has been charged in a carjacking last August in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday on the Near West Side and charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said. He is accused of being...
CHICAGO, IL

