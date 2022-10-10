Read full article on original website
Related
fox32chicago.com
Ex-school clerk admits scamming CPS out of money for Disney cruise in midst of Byrd-Bennett scandal
CHICAGO - A former business clerk at Caldwell Math and Science Academy admitted Thursday that she scammed Chicago Public Schools out of thousands of dollars to help pay for a Disney cruise — all while the district was reeling from a kickback scandal involving its ex-CEO. Ashley Beard, 33,...
fox32chicago.com
CPD detective team is October's 'Police Officer of the Month'
CHICAGO - October's "Police Officer of the Month" isn't just one Chicago officer, but an entire CPD detective team. The team was honored Thursday morning for identifying an offender in a hit-and-run crash where three people died. "They are Sergeant Morad Haleem, Detective Kevin Rasmussen, Detective Shadi Sweiss, Detective Jerad...
fox32chicago.com
East Chicago teacher charged with having 'kill list,' making threatening comments to student
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. - A teacher at a Catholic elementary school in East Chicago was charged Friday after telling a 5th grader earlier this week that she had a "kill list" and the student was on it, police said. Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, East Chicago police responded to St. Stanislaus...
fox32chicago.com
Juvenile in custody after threatening message found at suburban high school
AURORA, Ill. - A student is now charged with disorderly conduct after police say they were behind a threat of violence towards West Aurora High School. The threat was scribbled on a bathroom wall at the school — "Get Ready, West on 10-12-2022 I'm killing." "As soon as it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kim Foxx Faces Withering Criticism Amid High Staff Turnover at State's Attorney's Office
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is facing questions as her office continues to see a high rate of turnover, with hundreds of staffers leaving in just over a year. According to city data, more than 235 have left in the past 15 months alone, and the State’s Attorney Office has had to ask for volunteers so that courtrooms will be staffed.
fox32chicago.com
Person surrenders after 18+ hour standoff with Oak Park police
OAK PARK, Ill. - No one was injured during a standoff that lasted over 18 hours in Oak Park overnight Thursday. A person surrendered to Oak Park police around 5:20 a.m. Friday after barricading themselves in a home in the 1100 block of North Harlem Avenue. Village officials say the...
wlip.com
Lake Forest High School Students Face Charges After Bullet, Graffiti Incidents
(Lake Forest, IL) Several Lake Forest High School students could soon face charges over a pair of incidents at the campus. Police say one student will likely face charges after an unspent bullet was found in a hallway on October 6th. As many as three students could face charges over threatening graffiti found inside the school two days later. The expected charges have not been detailed, but the suspect students are all being referred into juvenile court. The investigation into the matter remains open.
fox32chicago.com
Without a deal, City Colleges of Chicago faculty and staff plan to strike
CHICAGO - A potential strike for faculty and staff at City Colleges of Chicago now has a date. If they don't reach a tentative agreement with their employer, they plan to go on strike the week of October 24. Their contracts expired in July and the Cook County College Teachers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
No connection between Rogers Park shooter, California's 'Duck Walk Killer': officials
A California serial killer has a similar stride and walk as the man believed to be connected to two execution style shootings in Rogers Park in 2018. Officials are now saying the California and Chicago slayings are not related.
nypressnews.com
Lightfoot will not testify in CPD whistleblower case, judge rules
CHICAGO — A Cook County judge reversed course Tuesday, ruling that Mayor Lori Lightfoot will not have to sit for an hour-long deposition as part of a whistleblower lawsuit filed against the city by a Chicago police sergeant. Judge Thomas More Donnelly ordered last month that Lightfoot must sit...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn North Side businesses about recent break-ins
CHICAGO - Over the past few weeks, police have been investigating multiple business break-ins and burglaries on Chicago's North Side near Albany Park. Police say the offenders break windows or glass doors to gain entry. They then target the cash register of safe before fleeing with money. The incidents happened...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with dismembering her landlord
Chicago police released new information Wednesday night regarding the murder and dismemberment of Francis Walker. Her tenant, Sandra Kolalou, has been charged.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
City should have shut down Loop club before weekend killing, Ald. Sigcho-Lopez says
CHICAGO - A killing outside a downtown nightclub last weekend might have been averted if the city had shut it down after two earlier fatal shootings outside the club, Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) says. The Chicago Police Department and the city’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Department should have ordered...
cwbchicago.com
Loop nightclub doorman shot and killed co-worker who thought his gun pat-downs were sloppy: prosecutors
A Chicago nightclub doorman shot and killed another club security guard during a fight that started when the victim complained that the doorman was not properly searching arriving customers for guns, prosecutors said. Devontrell Turnipseed was ordered held without bail by Judge Kelly McCarthy during a bond hearing Tuesday. Turnipseed,...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, charged in fatal shooting of Simeon High School student
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is facing a murder charge in the 2021 shooting that killed a student from Simeon Career Academy High School in Englewood. The teen was identified by police as the person who open fired and killed 15-year-old Kentrell McNeal and seriously wounded a 14-year-old boy while they were sitting in a car on Sept. 21, 2021 in the 5200 block of South Lake Park Avenue, officials said.
Gary council finds common ground with Indiana State Police on revamping police department
The President of the Gary Common Council said there are now “some mutual understandings” with Indiana State Police regarding a revamp of the Gary police department.
fox32chicago.com
Shooting threat found in bathroom of Lake Forest High School
LAKE FOREST, Ill. - A shooting threat was found over the weekend inside a suburban Chicago high school. The threatening message was graffitied onto a building evacuation map in a restroom at Lake Forest High School. It was discovered by a student Saturday morning. According to the school's principal, the...
fox32chicago.com
Not-for-profit leader gets home incarceration for scamming state out of $260,000 in grant funds
CHICAGO - A federal judge Tuesday gave six months of home incarceration to the leader of a Chicago not-for-profit who admitted stealing more than a quarter-million dollars in economic-development grant money from the state of Illinois. Yesse Yehudah, 74, will also spend the next three years on probation, U.S. District...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, charged in Gresham armed carjacking
CHICAGO - A teenage boy has been charged in a carjacking last August in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday on the Near West Side and charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said. He is accused of being...
fox32chicago.com
CTA crime: Suspect charged with battery after inappropriately touching two women on CTA platform
CHICAGO - A suspect has been charged after inappropriately touching two women on the Roosevelt CTA Red Line platform Sunday. At about 12:05 p.m., a 25-year-old woman and a 39-year-old woman were standing on the CTA platform when a male approached them, police said. The offender then inappropriately touched both...
Comments / 0