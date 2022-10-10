ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roane County, TN

WTVC

Fatal crash in Bradley County on I-75 Tuesday, THP says

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One man is dead after a crash on I-75 north in Bradley County Tuesday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. THP says 36-year-old Kenneth Purdie from Athens struck a median and the vehicle rolled over several times. THP says he was not wearing a seatbelt and was...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
police1.com

Tenn. PD mourns loss of deputy killed in solo vehicle car crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Union County Sheriff’s office is morning the loss of Deputy Matthew Kirrman, 27, who died in an early morning crash last weekend. According to WATE News, Kirrman was traveling near Maynardville just after midnight on Oct. 9 when his patrol car veered off the road, striking a fence before coming to a stop in a field.
UNION COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville shooting leaves one dead, two injured following shooting

Peyton Manning themed saloon is fit for ‘The Sheriff’. Saloon 16 is part of the Graduate Hotel near the University of Tennessee campus. Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries Thursday afternoon, according...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Two facing gun, drug charges after police pursuit on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A police pursuit on Kingston Pike ended with two people taken into custody and charged. The Knoxville Police Department has identified them as Gary Reagan, 27 of Knoxville, and Deshawn Wyrick, 22 of Knoxville. At around 12:17 p.m. on Thursday, Knoxville Police officers saw a car matching “the description of the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the department. The shooting happened on Parkview Avenue near S. Chestnut Street, and three people were sent to the hospital, KPD said. At this time, they have not released the condition of the victims.
KNOXVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

ELDERLY CROSSVILLE WOMAN FOUND TO BE LOCKED IN CAMPER REGULARLY BY LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND\CAREGIVER

At the beginning of August 2022, authorities were dispatched to Creston Road in Cumberland County. Complaints had been made regarding an elderly lady being locked in a camper. Deputies located a pull-behind camper sitting on a property with a busted piece of wood wedged between the handle and door, preventing it from being opened from the inside. An elderly female came to the window and peered out.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

DETAILS ON OFF-DUTY DEPUTY CORBAN GOAD FATAL ACCIDENT SATURDAY NIGHT

Services have been announced for 21-year-old Corban Goad of Crossville. Mr. Goad was killed Saturday night after his car ran off Highway 127 in Fentress County traveling south, crashing into a group of trees before overturning according to the THP report. Mr. Goad worked for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department in the Corrections Division but was off-duty at the time of the accident.
CROSSVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Two Oneida men fatally injured in ATV accident

CARYVILLE, Tenn. | Two Oneida men were killed in an ATV accident in Campbell County Saturday evening. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Jonathan Newport and Garrett Baird, both age 22, were killed in an accident on Old Highway 63 in western Campbell County. Newport was driving a Polaris RZR...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Rural Metro responds to fire in West Knox County that seriously damaged home, no injuries reported

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro said they responded to a fire that seriously damaged a West Knox County home on Tuesday. They said they responded to calls about it at around 3:30 p.m. and when crews arrived, they found the front right corner of the house on fire. The occupant of the home was safely outside. They also said an animal was saved from the fire.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Cumberland Co. Sheriff’s Office Mourns Loss Of Corban Goad

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Correctional Officer Corban Goad died in an off-duty accident Saturday evening. Chief Jerry Jackson said he’s known the 21-year-old since Jackson taught him in Sunday school when Goad was young. He said Goad has not been with the department that long but had always worked with professionalism, integrity, and respect.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN

