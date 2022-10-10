3 final takeaways from Georgia’s 42-10 win over Auburn, rise to No. 1

ATHENS — Georgia exited its game with Auburn a 42-10 winner, and on Sunday, the Bulldogs were elevated to No. 1.

The ranking is deserved based on the entire body of work more so than the recent level of play.

Georgia’s past three wins over outmatched opponents Kent State (39-22), Missouri (26-22) and Auburn (42-10) have not been as dominant as one might expect.

Coach Kirby Smart is proud of his team for winning games, but he’s the first to point out where the Bulldogs need to get better.

Here are three takeaways from Smart’s postgame:

Stetson Bennett has to play better

The Georgia pass game has been sluggish, with Bennett not throwing any TD passes the last three games while turning the ball over three times.

“We’ve got to get first downs, change the field position, be explosive,” Smart said. “Some of that has to do with some injuries and some guys being dinged up, but some of that has to do with Stetson.

“He knows he’s got to continue to play and play better.”

