ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

3 final takeaways from Georgia’s 42-10 win over Auburn, rise to No. 1

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jKK9d_0iTF6ceS00

ATHENS — Georgia exited its game with Auburn a 42-10 winner, and on Sunday, the Bulldogs were elevated to No. 1.

The ranking is deserved based on the entire body of work more so than the recent level of play.

Georgia’s past three wins over outmatched opponents Kent State (39-22), Missouri (26-22) and Auburn (42-10) have not been as dominant as one might expect.

Coach Kirby Smart is proud of his team for winning games, but he’s the first to point out where the Bulldogs need to get better.

Here are three takeaways from Smart’s postgame:

Stetson Bennett has to play better

The Georgia pass game has been sluggish, with Bennett not throwing any TD passes the last three games while turning the ball over three times.

“We’ve got to get first downs, change the field position, be explosive,” Smart said. “Some of that has to do with some injuries and some guys being dinged up, but some of that has to do with Stetson.

“He knows he’s got to continue to play and play better.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

NCAA Tournament expansion? Please don't do it

The administrators in charge of college sports have begun discussing an expansion of the men’s basketball tournament from its current 68 teams. It would represent the biggest change since 1985, when the field grew to 64, which is the perfect number for this sport. “It’s time to look at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
98K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy