Bears share heartbreak after tough loss to Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was a somber scene in the Bears locker room following their 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football. There wasn’t a ton of talking. Those who did, spoke in hushed tones huddled around a locker. Some players simply sat, still fully dressed in their uniforms, unmoving, deep in thought.
When do the Chicago Bears play next? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears will have a lot of time on their hands to prepare for their Week 7 game. After their loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, the team has 10 days to prepare for their next game – the longest possible time span in football without a bye week.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles have to see what everyone else sees when Justin Fields drops back behind the patchwork offensive line the Bears have constructed. Chaos. Fields was hit 12 times in Thursday's 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field. But that number...
CHICAGO -- It was a game the Bears had to win. After back-to-back losses to the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, a date with the floundering Washington Commanders was just what the doctor ordered. But try as they might, the Bears couldn't get out of their own way Thursday...
Tony Gonzalez calls Bears a 'freshman team' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tony Gonzalez didn't sugarcoat the Bears' first-half performance. The halftime analyst called the Bears a "freshman team" and said it would be kind to call this team "the JV team of the NFL." The Bears didn't do...
Simms: Fields, Bears reach crucial moment on TNF vs. Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears (2-3) are set to take on the Washington Commanders (1-4) in a Week 6 Thursday Night Football showdown with both teams desperate for a win. While Bears quarterback...
ESPN analyst says Bears are failing Fields' development originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday night, Justin Fields was banged up. He was sacked five times. He spent considerable amounts of time on the ground. And he mentioned after the game his body was "hurting." According to one ESPN...
Bears debut new orange alternate uniforms Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will look brighter than usual when they take on the Washington Commanders on Thursday because of their new, orange alternate uniforms they will debut. The team announced back in the summer they will wear orange...
Terry ready to build on preseason, regardless of role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Dalen Terry often credits his aunt, Cassandra Yancy, for instilling within him a love of basketball. When Terry was growing up, Yancy coached the women’s basketball team at Chandler Gilbert Community College in Chandler, Ariz.,...
