Nashville, TN

nashvilleguru.com

Top 15 Upcoming Concerts in Nashville

Nashville has become a very popular tour destination for musicians across the world. From Maren Morris to Jason Aldean to Lizzo to Post Malone, the 2022 concert lineup this fall is incredible in Music City. Make sure to get one of these top 15 upcoming concerts in Nashville on your calendar.
NASHVILLE, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

Keith Urban in Nashville: A surprise-filled Friday night

Country music legend, Keith Urban is nearing the end of his “The Speed of Now” tour, but if his performance on Oct. 7 at Bridgestone Arena was any indication, he is still going strong. The lighting choices and the order of the tracks worked effectively and made the show engaging. Peppy openers from Ingrid Andress and Tyler Hubbard set the tone for the night, and the two hours that Urban spent on the stage flew by.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Keith Urban Brings Lower Broadway Singer on Stage During Bridgestone Arena Concert

Keith Urban is still on the road for his massive ‘Speed of Now’ tour. The tour began earlier this summer, and the North American dates take him into November. He had a big hometown show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena this weekend. During the performance, he brought out Luke Combs for a couple of songs. And he also paid tribute to Loretta Lynn, who passed away last week at 90. He always takes his Nashville performances over the top, and this one was no exception.
NASHVILLE, TN
Elite Daily

This Hocus Pocus Pop-Up Bar In Nashville Is So Immersive

Hocus Pocus is a staple of every spooky season because it’s chockfull of fun adventures, lovable characters, and hilarious one-liners that we’ll never stop quoting. The witchy mischief vibe is especially high this year, because the long-anticipated sequel to the cult-favorite is finally streaming on Disney+. If you just added Hocus Pocus 2 to your Halloween movie marathon line-up, you probably can’t get enough of the Sanderson sisters and their sinister spells right now. This Halloween, you can visit their hometown of Salem, Massachusetts and run “amok, amok, amok” all October long, thanks to an immersive new experience. “Hang onto your heads,” because the Holston House Hotel in Nashville is pouring potions inspired by the films in a special Hocus Pocus pop-up bar that’s open through Oct. 31.
NASHVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Loretta Lynn’s Ranch To Continue Operation

Hurricane Mills, Tenn.–With the passing of Country Legend Loretta Lynn earlier this month, many have wondered whether her ranch in Hurricane Mills will continue operation. Family and operators of the Loretta Lynn Ranch reassured her fans today that the Ranch and campground will continue operating. Lynn passed away on October 4 at her home at Hurricane Mills.
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
Nashville Scene

Nashville Black Market

Racism has tormented people of color for decades. But it’s getting easier for people to support Black businesses in Nashville — Nashville Black Market is a monthly event hosted at the Nashville Farmers’ Market and New Hope Baptist Church on the first Friday and third Saturday of every month. At least 60 vendors — offering everything from soap and baked goods to books — rent booths and participate. Visit thenashvilleblackmarket.com to find out when the next one will be.
NASHVILLE, TN
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Smyrna, TN

Smyrna is one of the most memorable and famous suburbs of the Nashville Hub. All the tourist destinations and accessibility make it a popular pass-through point, but the food is what keeps people coming back for more. In honor of Smyrna’s commitment to excellent cuisine, strong community, and traditional recipes,...
SMYRNA, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies

We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Family mourning loss of two brothers at North Nashville park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is mourning the loss of two brothers who were shot and killed over the weekend at a park in North Nashville. People who live near that park are now worried about their family’s own safety. Metro Police said they are tracking down strong...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

PumpkinFest in Franklin, TN Features Over 100 Vendors, Costume Contests, Live Entertainment & More

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events – PumpkinFest in downtown Franklin. On Saturday, October 29th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which attracted 65,000 attendees to the free event. Prepare your costume for the costume […] The post PumpkinFest in Franklin, TN Features Over 100 Vendors, Costume Contests, Live Entertainment & More appeared first on Wilson County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

