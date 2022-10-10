ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Chick-fil-A no longer the fastest drive-thru because it’s so popular, new study finds

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has been unseated as the fastest drive-thru, but it’s not because they’re moving slowly, an annual study found.

According to Intouch Insight, a customer experience consulting firm who conducts an annual fast food restaurant review, Chick-fil-A fell from the top spot of getting customers in and out in the fastest time possible.

They define total time as the time between the moment you enter the drive-thru line to the time you exit with your food.

In their 2020 and 2021 studies, Chick-fil-A topped the list. In 2022, they dropped out of the top five. KFC claimed the top spot.

However, the study also factors in the amount of cars in the line.

When they look at the fastest total time by car, Chick-fil-A reclaims the throne. Total time champ KFC doesn’t crack the top five when the number of cars is factored in.

Overall, it seems like Americans are following the company’s “Eat Mor Chikin” to heart, so you may have to wait a few seconds longer to get it.

Comments / 7

Who Cares Already
4d ago

Maybe so, but the line at least moves! I'm tired of going to drive thru lines, only to be told they're closed. Still too many places short staffed. Not sure how since supposedly the government cut off the extra unemployment money.

