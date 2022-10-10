Chick-fil-A no longer the fastest drive-thru because it’s so popular, new study finds

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has been unseated as the fastest drive-thru, but it’s not because they’re moving slowly, an annual study found.

According to Intouch Insight, a customer experience consulting firm who conducts an annual fast food restaurant review, Chick-fil-A fell from the top spot of getting customers in and out in the fastest time possible.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They define total time as the time between the moment you enter the drive-thru line to the time you exit with your food.

In their 2020 and 2021 studies, Chick-fil-A topped the list. In 2022, they dropped out of the top five. KFC claimed the top spot.

However, the study also factors in the amount of cars in the line.

When they look at the fastest total time by car, Chick-fil-A reclaims the throne. Total time champ KFC doesn’t crack the top five when the number of cars is factored in.

Overall, it seems like Americans are following the company’s “Eat Mor Chikin” to heart, so you may have to wait a few seconds longer to get it.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta woman goes into labor after eating a Chick-Fil-A sandwich, baby born on special date Atlanta woman goes into labor after eating a Chick-Fil-A sandwich, baby born on special date

©2022 Cox Media Group