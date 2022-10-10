Read full article on original website
Related
27east.com
Westhampton Beach Football Takes Care of East Islip, Setting Up Showdown of Undefeated Teams This Week
Ever since the East Islip football team moved down to Division III from Division II in 2015 due to a decrease in its enrollment, it’s had a strong rivalry with... more. Four Straights Wins for East Hampton Field Hockey The Bonackers won, 5-0, at Greenport/Southold ... 12 Oct 2022 by Staff Writer.
greaterlongisland.com
6 Long Island restaurants and counting; the story of Lily Flanagan’s group
Niall Crowe emigrated to the U.S. from Ireland 38 years ago, at 22 years old. He had $200 in his pocket and lived in a one-room apartment in East Islip with his brother. There was a shower, and they cooked their meals on a hot plate. Today, he eats well.
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 13, 2022
Huge stripers all over the south shore, for both boats and surfcasters. Tog season starts strong on the north shore. Lots of fish in shallow. Yellowfin chunk bite is productive. Albie run continues to produce, as of this morning. Big bluefish on the north shore. Scup and sea bass remain...
Herald Community Newspapers
Time to get their swings in
Baseball and softball players are now able to enjoy a new addition to Merrick Road Park, thanks to community partnership and generous donations from local businesses. The Merrick Bellmore Little League recently celebrated the opening of a new batting cage at the park, on Clubhouse Road in South Merrick, creating space for players to sharpen their skills.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald Community Newspapers
Homecoming a big hit, capped with a win
The Long Beach High School annual Homecoming was fully back after limited festivities the last two years because of the covid pandemic. This year, there was a parade, a football game, a show by cheerleaders and a sale of tee shirts and other items. The football team led off the...
Herald Community Newspapers
Joel Meirowitz, a former Glen Cove judge and ‘waterman’ dies at 75
The whale ensnared in a net at Robert Moses State Park had just been released by lifeguards when Joel Meirowitz, also a lifeguard there, arrived with his son, Sam, and stepson, Noah Coons. The three immediately climbed into a lifeguard boat so they could swim with the whale. The boys,...
Herald Community Newspapers
Two-way service for Elmont-UBS Arena station
The Elmont-UBS Arena Station — the first new Long Island Rail Road station in almost 50 years — could now accommodate both eastbound and westbound trains on days the UBS Arena will hold events. The new station will begin full-time, year-round service by the end of the year,...
Herald Community Newspapers
East Norwich family offers gift of karate to honor a black belt
Richard Treacy, of East Norwich, began his journey in martial arts when he was 5 years old, in the Oyster Bay-East Norwich PAL martial arts program. He earned a black belt in karate when he was 18. By then, the sport had changed his life, his father, Stephen said. Richard was always intuitive and sensitive — something of a peacemaker — and karate gave him a quiet confidence and an unyielding vigilance when it came to protecting others. If someone was bullied or ignored, Richard was there for them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald Community Newspapers
Third rail shifts train times, and raises concerns
It took nearly four years, but construction of the $2.5 billion third track project connecting the Long Island Rail Road with Manhattan’s new Grand Central Madison station is complete, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The new 9.8-mile track runs from Floral Park to Hicksville, and transit officials say...
Herald Community Newspapers
The Great Give Back returns to the East Meadow Library
We’re here to serve the public. What better way to keep doing that than going beyond our traditional services?”. Drop-off hours Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s that time of year where the East Meadow Public Library goes above and beyond its original duties and helps out as a part of the Great Give Back.
Herald Community Newspapers
Elmont High welcomes back its principal
The Elmont community rejoiced after the announcement that beloved Principal Kevin Dougherty, who had been placed on an unexplained leave of absence from Elmont Memorial High School at the start of the school year, was reinstated to his position, effective Oct. 11. Dougherty was placed on administrative leave for reasons...
Nassau County cops bust South American burglary ring
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. -- A sophisticated ring of burglars from South America, who crossed the border three months ago, is accused of targeting an ethnic group on Long Island.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Wednesday, police say the suspects used lookouts and surveillance to follow unsuspecting victims.The Indian-American community is being targeted in a home burglary ring.According to the Nassau County Police Department, the suspects wore vests and posed as utility workers in Hicksville."They would watch those coming out of the Patel store or the jewelry store or getting their nails done. They follow them to their residence," Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27east.com
Knife Injury at Hampton Bays High School Dubbed ‘Foolish and Dangerous’ Act by Superintendent
An investigation by Hampton Bays School District and Southampton Town Police officials into a stabbing at the high school on Friday, October 7, determined, according to School Superintendent Lars Clemensen,... more. The news that Kent Feuerring was the pilot killed in the crash of a small ... by Michael Wright.
Herald Community Newspapers
Town of Hempstead police awards
The Town of Hempstead held its Police Service Awards, where Supervisor Don Clavin and the Town Board honored some of the township’s exceptional police officers. Detective Robert Sullivan was among those honored for his astute police work in tracking down a culprit who robbed a cab driver at gunpoint using DNA from cigarette butts.
Herald Community Newspapers
Is varsity video gaming next?
As schools have come back full swing in a post-pandemic world, the eSports Club at Wantagh High School is growing in popularity — perhaps one of the only activities that actually benefited from Covid-19. The term “eSports” means organized competitive video gaming, with a wide scope of these types...
Herald Community Newspapers
Actor from Wantagh reflects on career
Wantagh native Chris Cardona has made it big by combining his two passions in his life — being a professional actor and a former pro fight trainer. Cardona said his introduction to his two passions came from his father, Anthony. “My father had two loves — film and boxing,”...
Police: Woman abducted in Brentwood, rescued in Brooklyn; suspect arrested
Suffolk police, in conjunction with the NYPD, arrested a man for abducting a woman while she was walking in Brentwood Wednesday night, police say.
13-year-old boy dies in Long Island hit-and-run
CORAM, N.Y. -- A grief-stricken Long Island family is pleading for help after two children were the victims of a hit-and-run driver. One did not survive. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, the siblings were walking on a bicycle path in Coram because there are no sidewalks. "He's my hero," said Desari Mack. Her son, 13-year-old Tyler Phillips, was left for dead at the side the road by a driver who fled the scene. "He has no brain function. He's gone," she said. Tyler's organs are being donated. He was a middle school student in the William Floyd School District, which posted word of the...
Tyler Flach murder trial starts on Long Island
NASSAU COUNTY, NY (PIX11) — A man punched a teen with a knife in hand and never meant to kill the victim, his lawyer said during opening arguments in court on Thursday. Tyler Flach faces murder charges in the stabbing death of Khaseen Morris, 16. Morris was killed by a stab wound in the chest […]
Police: Fire rips through home in Massapequa
According to police, officers responded to a home on Clearwater Avenue around 4 p.m. and found it fully engulfed in flames.
Comments / 0