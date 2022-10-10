ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Montclair, NJ
Texas State
Montclair, NJ
Travel Maven

This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
NEWARK, NJ
Flashbak

Fabulous Photos of Vintage Jersey City c. 1970s

These fabulous photographs are from Andy Blair’s Flickr site. He’s taken us back to 1970s New York before, but now we’re focusing on Jersey City. In the 1970s the city experienced a period of urban decline that saw many of its wealthy residents leave for the suburbs, due to rising crime, civil unrest, political corruption, and economic hardship. From 1950 to 1980, Jersey City lost 75,000 residents, and from 1975 to 1982, it lost 5,000 jobs, or 9% of its workforce.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Andrew Verner Jackson

Andrew Verner Jackson of Montclair, an information technology company executive, died suddenly on Sept. 28, 2022, while on a business trip to London. He was 53. Born and raised in England by parents unfamiliar with American presidential history, Mr. Jackson was a rebellious, Harley-Davidson-riding youth who grew up in County Devon, surrounded by a loving, blended family and lifelong friends.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Ralph Vaughan Williams
hobokengirl.com

Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck Spotted at Augustino's in Hoboken

Local favorite Augustino’s, located at 1104 Washington Street, is beloved by Hoboken neighbors and visitors, and is known to be a hot spot for celebrity sightings. This iconic Italian restaurant has been the location of many star sightings over the years, and this week another A-list celeb visited the red-awning restaurant in uptown Hoboken. Johnny Depp, who is currently on tour performing with Jeff Beck, visited the restaurant earlier this week. Read on to learn more about this quintessential Hoboken spot and why Johnny Depp was in town.
HOBOKEN, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Crime: Man Found With Toxic Chemicals Outside Wellmont's 'Almost Dead' Concert

Montclair, NJ – The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. October 4, 2022 (Cambridge Road): A 2018 Mazda CX-5 was reported stolen from a driveway on Cambridge Road. The keys were reported to have been left inside. The vehicle was recovered on October 8, 2022 in Newark. A 22-year-old male from Linden was taken into custody.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Why does this N.J. teacher always keep an empty chair in his classroom? The answer will inspire you.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A single empty chair in the back of a classroom marks an important metaphor and life lesson for students of New Jersey teacher Daniel Gill. Gill, who has been an educator in Montclair, N.J., for 53 years, teaches social studies at Glenfield Middle School, according to NJ.com, the Advance/SILive.com’s sister site. Generations of students understand what the empty chair symbolizes — and it inspired other schools to do the same.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Jerk destroys beloved dinosaur sculptures at NJ state park (Opinion)

If this were a dinosaur movie it would be called "Jerkasskick Park" because whoever this jerk is definitely deserves to get his ass kicked. At Allaire State Park for several years now families with kids have been discovering something truly magical and special hidden in the woods. Dinosaurs. Sculptures of dinosaurs made all from branches, twigs and twine. It's been the work of artist Robin Ruggiero and her work has been loved by many.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

N.J. family gets help with mortgage after father dies of cancer

WALL, N.J. -- A New Jersey family is getting a much needed boost following a painful loss. Margie Moorman was presented with a year of mortgage payments in a surprise ceremony. The gift was made possible through a partnership with McLaughlin Financial Group and the Gradient Gives Back Foundation. Moorman's husband, Jim, passed away from an aggressive form of mouth cancer last December. "I just never thought that I would be facing life -- not to say alone, but alone," she said. "It's just everything is a struggle. And for you guys to do this, they're like family."This is the second time McLaughlin and Gradient have helped with family with a year of mortgage payments. They also helped last year after learning about Jim Moorman's cancer battle.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

