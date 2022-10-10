Read full article on original website
Obituary: William “Bill” F. Gamer
William “Bill” F. Gamer, 57, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 10, 2022, surrounded by his family. Born November 14, 1964, he was the son of the late Edward and Mary Ann (Dias) Gamer. Bill graduated from Middletown High School in 1983 and went on...
Obituary: Nancy E. Hedly
Nancy E. (Sargent) Hedly, 82, of Middletown, passed away on October 8, 2022, in Newport Hospital. She was the wife of the late Robert G. Hedly, Sr. Born in Newport, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Linnea E. (Carlson) Sargent. Over the years, Nancy was a nursery...
Obituary: Ronald Ray Gaw
Ronald Ray Gaw, 81, of Middletown, passed away on October 10, 2022, at home with his family by his side. He was the husband of Judith (Lopes) Gaw. Born in Los Angeles, CA, he was the son of the late Raymond and Irene (Romero) Gaw. Ronald retired from the Navy...
Fundraiser for Lucy’s Hearth planned for October 19
At a time when the lack of affordable housing and rising inflation is affecting us all, it has also pushed more children and families experiencing homelessness into temporary shelters than ever before. To raise awareness about this huge need and recognize those that are helping ease the crisis, Lucy’s Hearth...
Jazz Time duo to perform at Greenvale Vineyards on Oct. 21
Tiverton/Little Compton-based jazz duo “Jazz Time” will perform at Greenvale Vineyards in Portsmouth from 7 p.m. to 9 pm on Friday, October 21, in the Tasting Room/former stable at the historic farm. “’Jazz Time’” is a dynamic guitar and bass duo characterized by energy, fluency, a beautiful selection...
What’s Up this weekend in and around Newport: Oct. 14 – 16
Here’s a look at what’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County, enjoy!. Sunrise: 6:56 am | Sunset: 6:06 pm | 11 hours & 9 minutes of sun. High tide at 11:37 am | Low tide at 4:14 am & 5:08 pm. Moon:...
Jake Blount to celebrate the release of ‘The New Faith’ at Columbus Theatre show October 21
RI-based musician Jake Blount is celebrating the release of his critically acclaimed new album The New Faith in a concert at the Columbus Theater in Providence on Friday, October 21. The album, just released on Smithsonian Folkways Recordings, is described as a “dystopian Afrofuturistic concept album, featuring ten reimagined and reinterpreted traditional Black spirituals.”
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
With autumn leaves drifting by our windows and winter’s song soon to be heard, Rocktober means there’s a lot of rock and roll around town this weekend. Check out a few ideas for live music below. Friday: Head to the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket Friday for the Rhode...
‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
The leaves may be brown and the skies might be grey, but we’ve got some sunny ideas for weekend fun around Rhode Island. Check out “Six Picks Events” before you head out. Friday and Saturday: The SENE Film Festival returns with some of the best independent films...
Andrew Kelly withdraws from race for Senate District 11
At the League of Women Voters of Rhode Island Senate District 11 Candidate Forum, Andrew V. Kelly, an Independent candidate, announced the end of his campaign. The seat represents Bristol, Portsmouth, and Tiverton. The remaining candidates include Democrat Linda Ujifusa, Republican Kenneth Mendonca, and Independent Mario Teixeira. Describing his years...
“Six Picks” Halloween Frights! Scary attractions in RI and nearby MA this season
As we continue to celebrate the 2022 Fall season, this week we highlight six of the scariest Halloween attractions around the region. Be warned, some of these events are not for the faint of heart. Note: Most of these attractions are not recommended for young children. Check the websites for details.
Volunteer cleanup of Butts Hill Fort to take place on Oct. 29
The Butts Hill Fort Restoration Committee (BHFRC) today announced that it is planning its 4th clean-up on Saturday, October 29th, from 8 am to 2 pm (the rain date is Sunday). Cleanup efforts will include the removal of deadfall wood and overgrown brush from the ditches and parapet walls on the north, east, and south sides of the Fort and weed-whacking areas cleared earlier. There will be no tree cutting, according to organizers.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Chris Logan, candidate for Middletown Town Council
Chris Logan, candidate for Middletown Town Council, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, October 13 at 11 am. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
Save The Date: Newport Restaurant Week returns November 4 – 13
Discover Newport’s 16th Annual Newport Restaurant Week will take place November 4-13, 2022 throughout Newport and Bristol counties. According to Discover Newport, the 10-day culinary experience will offer a variety of deals and discounts including tastefully crafted prix-fixe menus, gift card promotions, BOGO deals, complimentary add-ons, and more from 55+ participating restaurants.
The Women’s Resource Center announces changes, plans for the future
The Women’s Resource Center has grown to serve more than 1,200 clients annually throughout the East Bay. Jessica Walsh, Executive Director of the Women’s Resource Center, today announced in an email letter to supporters some changes for the nonprofit organization. “Our growth and diversification of services prompted us...
The VETS completes its new seat installation project, increases overall capacity
The VETS welcomes back audiences for its 2022-2023 season with all new seats in the main hall. The theatre’s transformation was completed over the summer after removing and replacing the existing 72-year-old seats. The new seats were installed by Irwin Seating Company and add several enhancements to the patron experience as well as increase the potential for the building’s success including, increasing the overall capacity from 1,933 to 2,011 seats, adding new LED aisle lights for visibility and safety, enhancing comfort with added leg room to premium seating areas, and improved ADA seating arrangements.
Petrichor ((whomp whomp)): Debut exhibition of Molly Sexton’s slate tile paintings opens on Nov. 4 at Blink Gallery
Blink Gallery will host an opening reception for Molly Sexton’s exhibition Petrichor ((whomp whomp)) at their 89 Thames Street location on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm. Blink Gallery says in a press release that it is proud to debut Molly’s slate tile paintings to the public,...
Leader of fake US military clothing scheme gets prison time￼
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A New York City man who ran a scheme that sold $20 million worth of substandard counterfeit Chinese-made clothing and gear to the U.S. military — potentially putting active-duty service members in danger — has been sentenced to more than three years in prison, federal prosecutors said.
Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus to discuss Naval Station resilience
STATE HOUSE – The Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus, led by Rep. Lauren H. Carson and Rep. Terri Cortvriend, will meet virtually Sunday, Oct. 23, for a discussion about resiliency plans for Naval Station Newport. The virtual event, titled “Newport Naval Station Resilience: What’s the Plan?” is scheduled for Sunday,...
Middletown man wins $50,000 on Powerball ticket
Last night’s Powerball drawing resulted in Rhode Island’s third $50,000 Powerball ticket claimed this October, according to Rhode Island Lottery. A Middletown man, who was not identified by Rhode Island Lottery, purchased the winning ticket while eating lunch at Rusty’s, 44 Wave Ave., Middletown. The winning ticket...
