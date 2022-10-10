Read full article on original website
WECT
N.C. 906 bridge to be replaced in Brunswick Co., closures expected for several months
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the bridge on N.C. 906 (Midway Road SE) near U.S. 17 Business and south of Bolivia is scheduled to be replaced. Crews will begin the work to replace the aging bridge on Oct. 17, according to the...
WECT
Water pressure alert issued for part of Monkey Junction
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority issued a water pressure alert for part of Monkey Junction at 3:28 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. “CFPUA is responding to a water main leak at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Piner Road. Customers in the area may experience periods of low water pressure Friday afternoon,” stated CFPUA in the alert.
WECT
N Kerr Ave. lane closure continues due to sewer repairs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has announced that the southbound lane of the 1600 block of N Kerr Ave. will be closed to traffic due to repairs being made on the sewer. Per the release, the lane is closed between Rossmore Road and 1602 N...
Treasurer warns NC towns on financial watchlist to clean books or lose charters
This year the town of East Laurinburg ceased to exist as an incorporated municipality after years of fiscal distress, fraud and, in the end, an inability to operate itself. More than 140 municipalities are on the state treasurer’s latest financial watch list, with a handful facing increased pressure to clean their books.
WECT
Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to Duke Energy, power has been fully restored for customers in southeastern North Carolina. As of 4:38 p.m., the outage had been reduced to under 300 customers according to Duke Energy. An hour later, power has been restored to all but a few customers. The Wilmington Police Department also announced on Facebook that power has been restored.
WECT
Parts of Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center without power Thursday morning after backup generators did not immediately kick on
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of people in Wilmington were without power early Thursday morning, including part of Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Leaders with the hospital said the backup generators did not immediately kick on when the power went out. Fortunately, the equipment that needed to be on stayed on due to backup batteries on those machines. The power was out for about 45 minutes in the south tower of the hospital, which includes intensive care units and the emergency department.
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Treasurer puts the brakes on hiring of new Spring Lake town manager
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve payment for Spring Lake's newly hired town manager Justine Jones. Based on her previous experiences with Kenly and Richland County, S.C., Folwell doesn't believe she is the right fit for the town. Spring Lake has faced two audits in 10 years that...
WECT
State, federal officials discuss flood mitigation strategies during WATERS summit
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - From the Brunswick County beaches to the Cape Fear River, it’s no secret that flooding has changed the landscape of southeastern North Carolina in recent years. Wednesday, state and federal leaders met in Wilmington to talk through ways to better prepare our state for future...
WECT
Police in Wrightsville Beach searching for missing man
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing on Tuesday, October 11. “Francisco Vega Watkins, 41, also known as ‘Frank’, was last seen at his job site on North Lumina Ave. in Wrightsville Beach. There is no clothing description at this time and the subject left his vehicle at the job site. Mr. Watkins is approximately 5′11″ with long black hair,” wrote a WBPD representative in a release.
columbuscountynews.com
$13,000 undeveloped: 0.87 acres Delco NC
Vacant, nearly 2.5 acre lot in the Delco area of Columbus County, NC. This lot sits nearly at the dead end of Peterson Road and has minimal homes that surround it. Great location for peace and quiet. Lot Size:0.87 acres. Type:Residential Lots & Land. Sub Type:Undeveloped. Listing Status:For Sale. Listing...
State board that controls Spring Lake's finances won't OK funds to hire Jones as new town manager
State Treasurer Dale Folwell said that he will not approve the funds to hire ousted Kenly town manager Justine Jones for the same role in Spring Lake, saying it was "not in the best interest" of the community.
WECT
Dozens march in ‘Take Back the Night’ rally in downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Last year, over 75 thousand men and women in North Carolina sought help because of a violent relationship. Four out of every five of those victims were women. In an effort to shine a light on domestic violence and support those victims and survivors, advocates marched...
In North Carolina, here's when you must ID yourself to police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina has no "stop and identify" statute. It means officers cannot ask you to identify yourself except under certain circumstances. "They have to have some sort of ... what they call ... reasonable articulable suspicion in order to stop you,” said attorney Meredith Cairo. “That some sort of crime [is] occurring.
WECT
Sunset Beach receives over 84 acres of land in donation
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Sunset Beach has announced that 84.02 acres of land have been acquired via a donation. The donation was announced on Tuesday, October 11. Dinah and Gregory Gore, member managers for the properties, offered the land to the town under the condition that...
The State Port Pilot
Planning board approves Carmel Village, 291-acre development
Brunswick County Planning Board on Monday approved the Carmel Village development, a nearly 300-acre project off N.C. Highway 211 that surrounds Virginia Williamson Elementary School. At the David R. Sandifer Administration Building in Bolivia, planning board members faced an overflow crowd that openly opposed the development for a variety of...
WECT
Spring Lake adds controversial town manager hire to history of leadership woes
KENLY, N.C. (WRAL) - A town with a history of leadership issues is divided again, this time over the decision to hire a new town manager. On Monday night, the Spring Lake Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 to hire Justine Jones, who was ousted from a similar position in Kenly after a little more than a month on the job.
WECT
New Hanover County announces new public library director
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Dana Conners has been named the new director for the New Hanover County Public Library system starting November 29. “Our Public Library serves as a model around the state and country for its dynamic programming, forward-thinking initiatives, and inclusive focus on learning and education, and that is thanks to our dedicated library team and the leaders we have had,” County Manager Chris Coudriet said in the announcement. “And I believe we have found the right person to take the helm and continue this great work. Dana is an expert in her field with a proven track record for growing the quality of service everywhere she’s been. So, I look forward to her joining the New Hanover County team and seeing the library’s continued growth under her leadership.”
WECT
New Hanover County Commissioners speak at town hall forum
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The candidates running for New Hanover County Board of Commissioners — LeAnn Pierce (R), Tom Toby (R), Rob Zapple (D) and Travis C. Robinson (D) — spoke at CFCC’s Union Auditorium for a town hall forum on Oct. 12. The forum was hosted...
WECT
Highway 6: The history behind the North Carolina Oyster Festival
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Oyster Festival in Ocean Isle Beach draws thousands of people to the island. This year marks the 41st rendition of the festival, and Mayor Debbie Smith reflects on its roots in southern Brunswick County. Smith says the festival was first held at the...
One taken to hospital after 5-car crash on Highway 501 in Horry County
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was taken to the hospital following a five-vehicle crash on Highway 501 near Myrtle Ridge Drive, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Horry County Fire Rescue asked drivers to avoid the area as all beachbound lanes were blocked Friday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to […]
