Bladen County, NC

WECT

Water pressure alert issued for part of Monkey Junction

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority issued a water pressure alert for part of Monkey Junction at 3:28 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. “CFPUA is responding to a water main leak at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Piner Road. Customers in the area may experience periods of low water pressure Friday afternoon,” stated CFPUA in the alert.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

N Kerr Ave. lane closure continues due to sewer repairs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has announced that the southbound lane of the 1600 block of N Kerr Ave. will be closed to traffic due to repairs being made on the sewer. Per the release, the lane is closed between Rossmore Road and 1602 N...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to Duke Energy, power has been fully restored for customers in southeastern North Carolina. As of 4:38 p.m., the outage had been reduced to under 300 customers according to Duke Energy. An hour later, power has been restored to all but a few customers. The Wilmington Police Department also announced on Facebook that power has been restored.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Parts of Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center without power Thursday morning after backup generators did not immediately kick on

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of people in Wilmington were without power early Thursday morning, including part of Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Leaders with the hospital said the backup generators did not immediately kick on when the power went out. Fortunately, the equipment that needed to be on stayed on due to backup batteries on those machines. The power was out for about 45 minutes in the south tower of the hospital, which includes intensive care units and the emergency department.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Police in Wrightsville Beach searching for missing man

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing on Tuesday, October 11. “Francisco Vega Watkins, 41, also known as ‘Frank’, was last seen at his job site on North Lumina Ave. in Wrightsville Beach. There is no clothing description at this time and the subject left his vehicle at the job site. Mr. Watkins is approximately 5′11″ with long black hair,” wrote a WBPD representative in a release.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
columbuscountynews.com

$13,000 undeveloped: 0.87 acres Delco NC

Vacant, nearly 2.5 acre lot in the Delco area of Columbus County, NC. This lot sits nearly at the dead end of Peterson Road and has minimal homes that surround it. Great location for peace and quiet. Lot Size:0.87 acres. Type:Residential Lots & Land. Sub Type:Undeveloped. Listing Status:For Sale. Listing...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

In North Carolina, here's when you must ID yourself to police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina has no "stop and identify" statute. It means officers cannot ask you to identify yourself except under certain circumstances. "They have to have some sort of ... what they call ... reasonable articulable suspicion in order to stop you,” said attorney Meredith Cairo. “That some sort of crime [is] occurring.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WECT

Sunset Beach receives over 84 acres of land in donation

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Sunset Beach has announced that 84.02 acres of land have been acquired via a donation. The donation was announced on Tuesday, October 11. Dinah and Gregory Gore, member managers for the properties, offered the land to the town under the condition that...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
The State Port Pilot

Planning board approves Carmel Village, 291-acre development

Brunswick County Planning Board on Monday approved the Carmel Village development, a nearly 300-acre project off N.C. Highway 211 that surrounds Virginia Williamson Elementary School. At the David R. Sandifer Administration Building in Bolivia, planning board members faced an overflow crowd that openly opposed the development for a variety of...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

New Hanover County announces new public library director

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Dana Conners has been named the new director for the New Hanover County Public Library system starting November 29. “Our Public Library serves as a model around the state and country for its dynamic programming, forward-thinking initiatives, and inclusive focus on learning and education, and that is thanks to our dedicated library team and the leaders we have had,” County Manager Chris Coudriet said in the announcement. “And I believe we have found the right person to take the helm and continue this great work. Dana is an expert in her field with a proven track record for growing the quality of service everywhere she’s been. So, I look forward to her joining the New Hanover County team and seeing the library’s continued growth under her leadership.”
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

