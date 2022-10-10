ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life Lost In York County Crash

YORK COUNTY – A single vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. State Police responded yesterday around 11:30 a.m. to the area of 20 N. Penn Street in Windsor Borough. According to authorities, a 77-year-old man was northbound and negotiating a right hand curve when it’s believed he suffered a medical event causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle struck a telephone pole. The unidentified man died at the scene. The York County Coroner ruled the death as accidental. His identity is to be released later today.
Person smashes Dunkin' window, burglarizes store, police say

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County are hoping the public can help identify the person who burglarized a Dunkin' store. Cumru Township police posted surveillance photos of the burglary that they say happened around 2 a.m. on Oct. 7 at the Dunkin' off Morgantown Road, near Flying Hills.
77-year-old man dies in Windsor Borough car crash

WINDSOR BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the York County Coroner’s Office, a 77-year-old man died in a single vehicle car crash on Thursday, Oct. 13. The York County Coroner’s Office responded to the area of 20 North Penn Street in Windsor Borough at 12:03 p.m. on Oct. 13.
Man dies in vehicle crash in York County

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County Coroner's office was called to a single-vehicle crash in York County on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on the first block of N. Penn Street in Windsor Township around 11:32 a.m. According to the York County Coroner's Office, a 77-year-old male died...
Police in Harrisburg respond to 'shots fired' call

Police in Harrisburg responded to a possible shooting incident on Wednesday night. Police officers confirmed a 'shots fired' call along the intersection of Susquehanna and Verbeke streets. No one was found injured in the incident.
Central Pa. man pleads guilty to raping children

A Lancaster County man faces up to 339 years in prison after he admitted to sexually assaulting four children, prosecutors said. Melvin R. Petersheim, 49, of Lititz, raped and sexually assaulted the children between 2012 and 2021 in Manheim Township, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Petersheim...
State Police find missing 14-year-old Lancaster County boy safe

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were looking for 14-year-old Julian Slocum of Peach Bottom, Pennsylvania. He has since been found safe. Slocum is five feet nine inches tall, weighs about 132 pounds, has brown hair, and hazel eyes; He was last seen wearing gray/black Under Armour sweatpants and shirt with a blue and gray Under Armour backpack.
Police seek information on missing man in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop H – Newport Station continues its investigation into the missing person, 36-year-old Isaac Daniel Seidel. Seidel was last seen on Sept. 12, 2021, at 6 p.m. at 1106 Three Springs Road, Blain, Jackson Township, Perry County. Seidel is...
Coroner on scene of York County crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner was on the scene of a York County crash early Thursday afternoon. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, a call to the police came in at 11:32 a.m. for a car that crashed into a pole. Officials with the York...
Driver fined after fatally hitting 82-year-old woman in Harrisburg crosswalk

A teenage driver who fatally hit an 82-year-old woman at a Harrisburg intersection last month has been cited with careless driving, police said Tuesday. Lisbeth R. Sanchez, 19, of Harrisburg, hit Peggy Miller, also of Harrisburg, around 9 a.m. Sept. 8 while Miller was in a Hummel Street crosswalk near Kittatinny Street, according to police Lt. Kyle Gautsch. He said Miller was walking west to east, and Sanchez was driving south when the crash happened.
Crash no longer closing Lampeter Road in Lancaster County

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police and fire officials responded to a commercial truck crash in West Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, the East Lampeter Township Police Department said on the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 13. The crash occurred at the intersection of Lampeter Road and Lincoln Highway East, according to police. Police said Lampeter […]
Maintenance man accused of peeping on female tenants of apartment complex in Berks

The maintenance worker for a St. Lawrence apartment complex was arrested after a tenant awoke to find him standing in the doorway to her bedroom Saturday morning, police said. The woman shoved and punched the masked intruder after springing from her bed just before 6:30 a.m. when he shone a flashlight on her, according to Central Berks Regional police. She fled to a neighbor’s apartment and called 911 about 6:30 a.m.
