Read full article on original website
Related
Armed teen stole 4 pairs of Nike sneakers from man in his central Pa. home: police
A 19-year-old held a man at gunpoint last month so he could steal four pairs of Nike Air Jordans, Manheim Township police said. Police said Hayden M. Thoman, of York, grabbed a shotgun from the side of the victim’s house Sept. 28 and pointed it at the victim while the theft happened.
wdac.com
Life Lost In York County Crash
YORK COUNTY – A single vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. State Police responded yesterday around 11:30 a.m. to the area of 20 N. Penn Street in Windsor Borough. According to authorities, a 77-year-old man was northbound and negotiating a right hand curve when it’s believed he suffered a medical event causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle struck a telephone pole. The unidentified man died at the scene. The York County Coroner ruled the death as accidental. His identity is to be released later today.
WFMZ-TV Online
Person smashes Dunkin' window, burglarizes store, police say
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County are hoping the public can help identify the person who burglarized a Dunkin' store. Cumru Township police posted surveillance photos of the burglary that they say happened around 2 a.m. on Oct. 7 at the Dunkin' off Morgantown Road, near Flying Hills.
Medical issue led to crash that killed central Pa. driver: coroner
A 77-year-old man died in a car crash in York County on Thursday, according to the coroner’s office. The man, who was not identified by officials, was driving north on Penn Street in Windsor Borough just before noon, the York County Coroner’s Office said. Investigators believe the man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fugitive With Drug Dealing Convictions In Multiple Counties Caught In Ephrata: Police
A fugitive with a criminal record going back a decade was arrested in Ephrata on Thursday, Oct. 13, police say. John Jose Figueroa, 32, of Reading, was "a fugitive from justice following an incident in Reinholds area of West Cocalico Township," police say. The details of that incident were not...
abc27.com
77-year-old man dies in Windsor Borough car crash
WINDSOR BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the York County Coroner’s Office, a 77-year-old man died in a single vehicle car crash on Thursday, Oct. 13. The York County Coroner’s Office responded to the area of 20 North Penn Street in Windsor Borough at 12:03 p.m. on Oct. 13.
WGAL
Man dies in vehicle crash in York County
WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County Coroner's office was called to a single-vehicle crash in York County on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on the first block of N. Penn Street in Windsor Township around 11:32 a.m. According to the York County Coroner's Office, a 77-year-old male died...
WGAL
Police in Harrisburg respond to 'shots fired' call
Police in Harrisburg responded to a possible shooting incident on Wednesday night. Police officers confirmed a 'shots fired' call along the intersection of Susquehanna and Verbeke streets. No one was found injured in the incident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police, fire logs: Pleasant Hall crew answers crash call
Pleasant Hall first responders — the “Blue Crew” — was out in the early dawn hours on Wednesday morning for a report of a one-vehicle crash on Cumberland Highway in the vicinity of Air Hill. One person was lying in the roadway when firefighters and troopers with Pennsylvania State Police arrived.
Central Pa. man pleads guilty to raping children
A Lancaster County man faces up to 339 years in prison after he admitted to sexually assaulting four children, prosecutors said. Melvin R. Petersheim, 49, of Lititz, raped and sexually assaulted the children between 2012 and 2021 in Manheim Township, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Petersheim...
abc27.com
State Police find missing 14-year-old Lancaster County boy safe
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were looking for 14-year-old Julian Slocum of Peach Bottom, Pennsylvania. He has since been found safe. Slocum is five feet nine inches tall, weighs about 132 pounds, has brown hair, and hazel eyes; He was last seen wearing gray/black Under Armour sweatpants and shirt with a blue and gray Under Armour backpack.
local21news.com
Police seek information on missing man in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop H – Newport Station continues its investigation into the missing person, 36-year-old Isaac Daniel Seidel. Seidel was last seen on Sept. 12, 2021, at 6 p.m. at 1106 Three Springs Road, Blain, Jackson Township, Perry County. Seidel is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cumberland County man gets 11.5 to 23 months for 2021 stand-off, could be paroled soon
A Carlisle-area man who held Pennsylvania State Police at bay for nearly six hours last fall after they tried to serve arrest warrants on him will be eligible for parole soon after getting sentenced to 11-and-a-half months to 23 months in Cumberland County Prison Tuesday. The sentence puts Daniel J....
Coroner on scene of York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner was on the scene of a York County crash early Thursday afternoon. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, a call to the police came in at 11:32 a.m. for a car that crashed into a pole. Officials with the York...
abc27.com
Multiple Cumberland County Prison officers injured during inmate assault
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Four people were injured during an alleged assault in the Cumberland County Prison. According to Middlesex Township Police, inmate Corey A. Bennett was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of simple assault. Police say Bennett allegedly assaulted a fellow inmate...
Driver fined after fatally hitting 82-year-old woman in Harrisburg crosswalk
A teenage driver who fatally hit an 82-year-old woman at a Harrisburg intersection last month has been cited with careless driving, police said Tuesday. Lisbeth R. Sanchez, 19, of Harrisburg, hit Peggy Miller, also of Harrisburg, around 9 a.m. Sept. 8 while Miller was in a Hummel Street crosswalk near Kittatinny Street, according to police Lt. Kyle Gautsch. He said Miller was walking west to east, and Sanchez was driving south when the crash happened.
Hershey man dies in 4-vehicle Dauphin County crash
One man died in a four-vehicle crash on the night of Oct. 13, Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg said Friday.
SUV drives into York County therapy center, injuring at least 1: officials
YORK, Pa. — At least one person was taken to the hospital after an SVU crashed into the storefront of a physical therapy practice in York County on Wednesday. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, the SUV drove into the glass front window of CPRS Therapy on Cinema Drive in Springettsbury around 4:20 p.m.
Crash no longer closing Lampeter Road in Lancaster County
WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police and fire officials responded to a commercial truck crash in West Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, the East Lampeter Township Police Department said on the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 13. The crash occurred at the intersection of Lampeter Road and Lincoln Highway East, according to police. Police said Lampeter […]
Mercury
Maintenance man accused of peeping on female tenants of apartment complex in Berks
The maintenance worker for a St. Lawrence apartment complex was arrested after a tenant awoke to find him standing in the doorway to her bedroom Saturday morning, police said. The woman shoved and punched the masked intruder after springing from her bed just before 6:30 a.m. when he shone a flashlight on her, according to Central Berks Regional police. She fled to a neighbor’s apartment and called 911 about 6:30 a.m.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
187K+
Followers
78K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 1