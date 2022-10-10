ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Bears Locker Room Emotional After Loss to Commanders on TNF

Bears share heartbreak after tough loss to Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was a somber scene in the Bears locker room following their 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football. There wasn’t a ton of talking. Those who did, spoke in hushed tones huddled around a locker. Some players simply sat, still fully dressed in their uniforms, unmoving, deep in thought.
NBC Chicago

When Do the Chicago Bears Play Next After Facing Commanders?

When do the Chicago Bears play next? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears will have a lot of time on their hands to prepare for their Week 7 game. After their loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, the team has 10 days to prepare for their next game – the longest possible time span in football without a bye week.
NBC Chicago

Bears' Jaylon Johnson Ready to Continue Quest to ‘Dominate' NFL

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Jaylon Johnson entered this season wanting to send a message to the rest of the NFL that he should be viewed as one of the elite corners in the game. So it was frustrating for the Bears' star cornerback to be unable to help his team last Sunday as Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson tore up Chicago’s defense during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium.
NBC Chicago

ESPN Analyst Blames Bears' TE Ryan Griffin for Missed Touchdown

ESPN analyst blames Griffin for missed touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the second quarter of Thursday night's Bears game, Luke Getsy called a phenomenal play and Justin Fields had tight end Ryan Griffin wide open in the endzone. But, Fields overthrew the ball and Griffin didn't have...
NBC Chicago

Why Justin Fields ‘Took Step Forward' Vs. Commanders to Matt Eberflus

CHICAGO -- Justin Fields wasn't perfect Thursday night in the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders. He made mistakes. He missed throws. It wasn't the dazzling second-half display he delivered against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. But head coach Matt Eberflus left Thursday's brutal loss feeling even better about his franchise signal-caller.
