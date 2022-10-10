Read full article on original website
Bears Locker Room Emotional After Loss to Commanders on TNF
Bears share heartbreak after tough loss to Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was a somber scene in the Bears locker room following their 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football. There wasn’t a ton of talking. Those who did, spoke in hushed tones huddled around a locker. Some players simply sat, still fully dressed in their uniforms, unmoving, deep in thought.
When Do the Chicago Bears Play Next After Facing Commanders?
When do the Chicago Bears play next? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears will have a lot of time on their hands to prepare for their Week 7 game. After their loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, the team has 10 days to prepare for their next game – the longest possible time span in football without a bye week.
Bears Snap Count: Jaylon Johnson Dominates in Return From Injury
CHICAGO -- After three weeks on the sidelines, Jaylon Johnson returned to the Bears' lineup Thursday night in Chicago's 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field. The third-year cornerback didn't miss a beat in the three games he missed. Johnson played 100 percent of the snaps and only...
Bears' Jaylon Johnson Ready to Continue Quest to ‘Dominate' NFL
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Jaylon Johnson entered this season wanting to send a message to the rest of the NFL that he should be viewed as one of the elite corners in the game. So it was frustrating for the Bears' star cornerback to be unable to help his team last Sunday as Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson tore up Chicago’s defense during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium.
How Bears Will Evaluate Justin Fields Behind Bad Offensive Line
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles have to see what everyone else sees when Justin Fields drops back behind the patchwork offensive line the Bears have constructed. Chaos. Fields was hit 12 times in Thursday's 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field. But that number...
ESPN Analyst Blames Bears' TE Ryan Griffin for Missed Touchdown
ESPN analyst blames Griffin for missed touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the second quarter of Thursday night's Bears game, Luke Getsy called a phenomenal play and Justin Fields had tight end Ryan Griffin wide open in the endzone. But, Fields overthrew the ball and Griffin didn't have...
Why Justin Fields ‘Took Step Forward' Vs. Commanders to Matt Eberflus
CHICAGO -- Justin Fields wasn't perfect Thursday night in the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders. He made mistakes. He missed throws. It wasn't the dazzling second-half display he delivered against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. But head coach Matt Eberflus left Thursday's brutal loss feeling even better about his franchise signal-caller.
ESPN Analyst Says Bears Are Failing Justin Fields' Development
ESPN analyst says Bears are failing Fields' development originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday night, Justin Fields was banged up. He was sacked five times. He spent considerable amounts of time on the ground. And he mentioned after the game his body was "hurting." According to one ESPN...
Despite Shortcomings, Bears' Justin Fields Showed Toughness in TNF Loss
Despite shortcomings, Justin Fields showed toughness in TNF loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In a span of five days, the Bears went from a 2-2 team to a 2-4 team after two agonizing losses. At the center of it all was second-year quarterback Justin Fields, who continues to...
Bears Report Card: Grading Offense, Defense in Loss Vs. Commanders
CHICAGO -- It was a game the Bears had to win. After back-to-back losses to the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, a date with the floundering Washington Commanders was just what the doctor ordered. But try as they might, the Bears couldn't get out of their own way Thursday...
Mike Florio, Peter King Weigh in on Ron Rivera's Postgame Outburst
Mike Florio, Peter King weigh in on Ron Rivera’s postgame outburst originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Mike Florio has news for Commanders head coach Ron Rivera: the franchise’s behind-the-scenes drama is one of the biggest stories in the NFL. The host of “PFT Live” weighed in on...
Justin Fields, Chicago Bears Reach Crucial Time With TNF Contest
Simms: Fields, Bears reach crucial moment on TNF vs. Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears (2-3) are set to take on the Washington Commanders (1-4) in a Week 6 Thursday Night Football showdown with both teams desperate for a win. While Bears quarterback...
Bulls' Alex Caruso Isn't Stressing All-Defense, But: ‘It'd Be Nice'
Caruso isn't stressing All-Defense, but: 'It'd be nice' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Alex Caruso is one of the league's premier defenders — there is no argument. And yet, the Chicago Bulls guard has not to this point received recognition for his efforts in the form of an...
