Florence Independent hosts Senior Expo on Nov. 9
The Florence Independent is hosting the Florence Senior Expo in November.
The Florence Senior Expo takes place from 9 a.m.-noon, Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Caliente Casa de Sol RV Park, 3502 N. Pinal Parkway.
This senior health and lifestyle expo will offer:
- An exciting and comprehensive range of products and services
- Health and wellness screenings
- Local and national vendors
- Free sample giveaways
- Door prize drawings
- And much more
Vendors at the expo will include:
Dentistry
Amazing Dental
Medical/Health Insurance
United Healthcare
Wellcare
Health Care
Banner Ironwood
Medicare Health Insurance
Devoted Health
Cigna
Humana
Aetna
Ear Care
Hearing Life
Home Improvement/Remodel
Home Concepts/Bath and Shower
Windows and Doors
Lifetime Windows
Renewal By Anderson
Arizona Window and Door
Other Industry
Florence Copper
Donations to the Florence Baptist Church Food Bank will be accepted at the expo.
