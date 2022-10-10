ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Saints’ Alvin Kamara puts fan in his place after dropping racial slur in his DMs

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara recently posted screenshots of a DM conversation he had with a fan who used a racial slur towards him. The fan later told Kamara that he did not think the running back would see the message. Alvin Kamara was sending laughing emojis in response to the fan but threatened to post the screen shot. The fan apologized after Kamara followed through and posted the images to his social media.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Bruce Irvin’s 4-word message on Seahawks return

On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. Irvin was drafted by the Seahawks with their first round pick back in 2012. He spent the first four years of his career there, which were some of the best seasons of his career. Tuesday...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

3 best free agents Red Sox must target after missing 2022 MLB playoffs

The Boston Red Sox 2022 season was a pretty big disappointment. Aside from one hot stretch during the months of May and June, they looked lifeless for much of the season, and saw all the holes that the front office failed to address during the previous offseason pop up and kill them. The goal this offseason should be to not make the same mistakes made last offseason.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Tua Tagovailoa set to return to Dolphins, but there’s a catch

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set to return to the practice field Wednesday, but it’ll be on a limited basis as he continues to work his way through concussion protocol, according to NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapaport. While Tagovailoa could be cleared from concussion protocol before Sunday’s Week 6 game against the […] The post Tua Tagovailoa set to return to Dolphins, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smith
Person
Andrew Luck
ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce drops the truth on Chiefs cancelled Germany game vs Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce recently joined Jason Kelce on their Youtube show, “New Heights.” The duo discussed a number of interesting topics, including the Chiefs vs Tampa Buccaneers game that was originally slated to be played in Germany, per New Heights presented by Wave Sports and Entertainment. “The Bucs decided they wanted […] The post Travis Kelce drops the truth on Chiefs cancelled Germany game vs Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

The contract offer Odell Beckham Jr. wants from Rams

Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr remains a free agent as he continues to recover from his ACL tear in the Super Bowl in February. While OBJ still loves the Los Angeles Rams and wants to run it back with the reigning champs, their offer wasn’t sufficient enough, as he pointed out recently on Twitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers receives concerning injury update ahead of Week 6

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers suffered a tough loss in Week 5 at the hands of the New York Giants. Along the way, Rodgers picked up an injury to his thumb, which was initially downplayed by Rodgers himself and the Packers. But the latest injury update on Rodgers’ thumb doesn’t exactly paint a bright picture for Green Bay moving into Week 6.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Vikings

The Miami Dolphins are reeling. Without their top two quarterbacks, the Dolphins will host the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 6. The Dolphins are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to recover some lost ground in the AFC East. Here are our Dolphins Week 6 predictions as they take on the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Seahawks#American Football#The New York Giants#Nfl Comeback Player Of
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies

There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Christian Watson might not be catching footballs from Aaron Rodgers anytime soon

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been having a difficult time this season getting on the same page with his young receivers. Well, it sounds like he won’t have to worry about that as much with the latest news on Christian Watson. According to CBS Packers reporter Matt Reynoldson, Matt LaFleur said that shutting […] The post Christian Watson might not be catching footballs from Aaron Rodgers anytime soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr drops bombshell on possibility of Rams reunion after lowball offer

Odell Beckham Jr. is still hoping to find a home in the NFL this season, but his latest comments don’t bode well for Los Angeles Rams fans who were yearning to see him back in Hollywood. Beckham took to Twitter on Wednesday to address the contract situation with the Rams, indicating that the organization failed […] The post Odell Beckham Jr drops bombshell on possibility of Rams reunion after lowball offer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen will love Bills final injury report ahead of clash with Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills travel to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to face the Kansas City Chiefs. This game likely will have massive playoff implications. The Bills and Chiefs are tied atop the AFC standings at 4-1. There is a good chance that the winner of this game will end up with home field advantage. That certainly makes for a game where the Bills would want to be healthy.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Pete Carroll’s bonkers Drew Lock comments amid Geno Smith breakout season for Seahawks

Geno Smith’s breakout season for the Seattle Seahawks has been one of the biggest surprise storylines in the NFL this year. While Geno is proving his campaign isn’t a flaw, he may have a ways to go until he’s made a true believer out of head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll dropped some surprising comments about […] The post Pete Carroll’s bonkers Drew Lock comments amid Geno Smith breakout season for Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Indianapolis Colts: 3 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts have had a very confusing start to the season, and are now gearing up for a huge divisional matchup in Week 6. After getting dismantled by the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this season, the Colts will be looking for some revenge in this one. With kickoff quickly approaching, we decided to unveil our Colts Week 6 bold predictions for this crucial matchup.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
115K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy