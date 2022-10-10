Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to CaninesAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
Saints’ Alvin Kamara puts fan in his place after dropping racial slur in his DMs
New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara recently posted screenshots of a DM conversation he had with a fan who used a racial slur towards him. The fan later told Kamara that he did not think the running back would see the message. Alvin Kamara was sending laughing emojis in response to the fan but threatened to post the screen shot. The fan apologized after Kamara followed through and posted the images to his social media.
‘I’m done’: Commanders coach Ron Rivera goes on furious rant, walks out over ‘bulls–t’ Carson Wentz speculation
The Washington Commanders gave the game ball to Ron Rivera after he marked his first win as a head coach on Soldier Field. This was after Rivera’s squad came out on top of a lackluster TNF matchup against the Chicago Bears, 12-7. Rivera wasn’t exactly in a jovial mood...
Bruce Irvin’s 4-word message on Seahawks return
On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. Irvin was drafted by the Seahawks with their first round pick back in 2012. He spent the first four years of his career there, which were some of the best seasons of his career. Tuesday...
Von Miller gets brutally honest on controversial Grady Jarrett, Chris Jones penalties
Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller has long since established himself as one of the premier defensive talents in the NFL. The former second-overall pick has been getting to the quarterback with ease for over a decade now. This is why people around the NFL listen when Miller speaks on a subject.
‘It was nip and tuck’: John Elway drops truth bomb on rival coach Broncos nearly hired over Nathaniel Hackett
Former Denver Broncos general manager John Elway dropped a massive truth bomb surrounding Nathaniel Hackett’s tenure as the team’s head coach. As it turns out, the Broncos almost went in another direction before deciding to sign Hackett as the head coach this offseason. According to Elway, the Broncos...
3 best free agents Red Sox must target after missing 2022 MLB playoffs
The Boston Red Sox 2022 season was a pretty big disappointment. Aside from one hot stretch during the months of May and June, they looked lifeless for much of the season, and saw all the holes that the front office failed to address during the previous offseason pop up and kill them. The goal this offseason should be to not make the same mistakes made last offseason.
Tua Tagovailoa set to return to Dolphins, but there’s a catch
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set to return to the practice field Wednesday, but it’ll be on a limited basis as he continues to work his way through concussion protocol, according to NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapaport. While Tagovailoa could be cleared from concussion protocol before Sunday’s Week 6 game against the […] The post Tua Tagovailoa set to return to Dolphins, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders owner Daniel Snyder pushed for Carson Wentz trade despite agreement to not run franchise
Daniel Snyder’s tenure as the owner of the Washington Commanders hasn’t been positive in the slightest. In addition to the toxic workplace environment he has contributed to, he is refusing to uphold agreements regarding his role with the team. Moments where he has leveraged of power include the team’s offseason trade for Carson Wentz.
Travis Kelce drops the truth on Chiefs cancelled Germany game vs Buccaneers
Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce recently joined Jason Kelce on their Youtube show, “New Heights.” The duo discussed a number of interesting topics, including the Chiefs vs Tampa Buccaneers game that was originally slated to be played in Germany, per New Heights presented by Wave Sports and Entertainment. “The Bucs decided they wanted […] The post Travis Kelce drops the truth on Chiefs cancelled Germany game vs Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The contract offer Odell Beckham Jr. wants from Rams
Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr remains a free agent as he continues to recover from his ACL tear in the Super Bowl in February. While OBJ still loves the Los Angeles Rams and wants to run it back with the reigning champs, their offer wasn’t sufficient enough, as he pointed out recently on Twitter.
Aaron Rodgers receives concerning injury update ahead of Week 6
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers suffered a tough loss in Week 5 at the hands of the New York Giants. Along the way, Rodgers picked up an injury to his thumb, which was initially downplayed by Rodgers himself and the Packers. But the latest injury update on Rodgers’ thumb doesn’t exactly paint a bright picture for Green Bay moving into Week 6.
Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Vikings
The Miami Dolphins are reeling. Without their top two quarterbacks, the Dolphins will host the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 6. The Dolphins are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to recover some lost ground in the AFC East. Here are our Dolphins Week 6 predictions as they take on the Vikings.
Seahawks reunite with Super Bowl-winning linebacker amid defensive woes
The Seattle Seahawks have been one of worse defensive teams this 2022, which is why they are starting to make some roster decisions to shore up the defense–even if it’s just a little bit. In their first move to potentially address their defensive woes, the Seahawks are reportedly...
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
Banged up Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s defiant statement amid injury woes
The Los Angeles Rams suffered a disappointing Week 5 loss at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, 22-10. Not only did the defending champs end up losing their third game of the season, but it also looks like star quarterback Matthew Stafford came out of the battle a bit banged up.
Christian Watson might not be catching footballs from Aaron Rodgers anytime soon
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been having a difficult time this season getting on the same page with his young receivers. Well, it sounds like he won’t have to worry about that as much with the latest news on Christian Watson. According to CBS Packers reporter Matt Reynoldson, Matt LaFleur said that shutting […] The post Christian Watson might not be catching footballs from Aaron Rodgers anytime soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr drops bombshell on possibility of Rams reunion after lowball offer
Odell Beckham Jr. is still hoping to find a home in the NFL this season, but his latest comments don’t bode well for Los Angeles Rams fans who were yearning to see him back in Hollywood. Beckham took to Twitter on Wednesday to address the contract situation with the Rams, indicating that the organization failed […] The post Odell Beckham Jr drops bombshell on possibility of Rams reunion after lowball offer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Allen will love Bills final injury report ahead of clash with Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills travel to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to face the Kansas City Chiefs. This game likely will have massive playoff implications. The Bills and Chiefs are tied atop the AFC standings at 4-1. There is a good chance that the winner of this game will end up with home field advantage. That certainly makes for a game where the Bills would want to be healthy.
Pete Carroll’s bonkers Drew Lock comments amid Geno Smith breakout season for Seahawks
Geno Smith’s breakout season for the Seattle Seahawks has been one of the biggest surprise storylines in the NFL this year. While Geno is proving his campaign isn’t a flaw, he may have a ways to go until he’s made a true believer out of head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll dropped some surprising comments about […] The post Pete Carroll’s bonkers Drew Lock comments amid Geno Smith breakout season for Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Indianapolis Colts: 3 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts have had a very confusing start to the season, and are now gearing up for a huge divisional matchup in Week 6. After getting dismantled by the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this season, the Colts will be looking for some revenge in this one. With kickoff quickly approaching, we decided to unveil our Colts Week 6 bold predictions for this crucial matchup.
