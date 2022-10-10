Read full article on original website
Oklahoma State football is set for what could be its toughest test of the season so far as it faces undefeated TCU on the road in Fort Worth on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on ABC with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath. The latest Big 12 matchup will be a battle between two nationally ranked teams with the winner being the last remaining unbeaten in the conference.
PFB Picks: Laying Out Our Predictions for OSU’s Tilt with TCU
With wins beginning to stack and the stakes steadily ratcheting up, the biggest game for Oklahoma State moving forward is its next one — and that goes down Saturday in Fort Worth, America. The No. 8 Cowboys head to Texas to take on No. 13 TCU in what figures...
Notable quotes from Oklahoma State football players after Tuesday’s practice
STILLWATER, Okla. — There aren’t any off weeks within the Big 12 this season as Oklahoma State faces one other troublesome check in opposition to TCU on the highway this weekend. The Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) are set to battle the Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) in a matchup of the final remaining unbeaten groups within the convention. Kickoff inside Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, is scheduled for two:30 p.m. CT and can air on ABC with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath on the decision.
