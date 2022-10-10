ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Oklahoma State vs. TCU: Betting odds, spread, predictions and picks

Oklahoma State football is set for what could be its toughest test of the season so far as it faces undefeated TCU on the road in Fort Worth on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on ABC with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath. The latest Big 12 matchup will be a battle between two nationally ranked teams with the winner being the last remaining unbeaten in the conference.
PFB Picks: Laying Out Our Predictions for OSU’s Tilt with TCU

With wins beginning to stack and the stakes steadily ratcheting up, the biggest game for Oklahoma State moving forward is its next one — and that goes down Saturday in Fort Worth, America. The No. 8 Cowboys head to Texas to take on No. 13 TCU in what figures...
Notable quotes from Oklahoma State football players after Tuesday’s practice

STILLWATER, Okla. — There aren’t any off weeks within the Big 12 this season as Oklahoma State faces one other troublesome check in opposition to TCU on the highway this weekend. The Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) are set to battle the Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) in a matchup of the final remaining unbeaten groups within the convention. Kickoff inside Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, is scheduled for two:30 p.m. CT and can air on ABC with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath on the decision.
Dak Prescott not ruled out yet for Week 6 vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys could soon have their QB1 back in the lineup. Dak Prescott has been listed as questionable heading into their Sunday night matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. In Week 1 of the season, Prescott suffered a thumb injury. This has kept him out of the lineup since. But...
Here are WFAA's top high school football games this week

DALLAS — Seven weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
High School Football Scoreboard

In a battle for district supremacy, Argyle demonstrated why it is the top-ranked 5A-DII team in the state on Thursday night, defeating McKinney Emerson by a score of 24-10. District 3-5A included three unbeaten teams heading into the tonight’s contest in what promised to be a dog fight, but the Eagles were in control for most of the game.
An Inside Look At Playing Golf At PGA Frisco

North Texas has plenty of golf courses — more than 300 depending on how big you want to draw the circle on our golf-rich area. There are 26 in Collin Country alone. But the coming public golf earthquake in North Frisco should change the game forever for both golfers, would-be golfers, curious non-golfers or those who just want to check out the latest entertainment hot spot.
North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years

The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
Only One North Texas City Listed Among 50 Safest in the Country in New Ranking

A Dallas suburb cracked the Top 50 safest cities in the country in a new ranking and several other North Texas cities made the longer list. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday. Irving ranked 49th on the list. While Grand Prairie (55), Plano (79), Arlington (95), Fort Worth (129), Garland (132) and Dallas (166) also made the list.
Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
Tollway expansion work in Frisco to result in traffic switch

The North Texas Tollway Authority said Thursday that as part of a widening project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco, the authority is set to demolish and rebuild longer bridges on the tollway over Fields Parkway to accommodate new local development. As part of the construction process, a traffic...
3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales

Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
