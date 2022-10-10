Read full article on original website
NuevaAurora2021
4d ago
You can run but you can't hide, and when they find you it will destroy your life and future. You could have rendered aid to a fellow human, but chose to treat it as if his life was not important.
WSVN-TV
Detectives pass out flyers in NW Miami-Dade amid search for driver in fatal hit-and-run
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police detectives passed out flyers in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood nearly two months after, they said, the driver of an SUV struck and killed a pedestrian and kept going. 7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Police officers giving out flyers to drivers on the intersection of Northwest...
WSVN-TV
Stolen car pursuit stops in Miami Gardens; 1 man in custody
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens after a man stole a car out of Broward County. Just after 6 a.m., there was a felony police stop at the intersection of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue, Friday morning. A...
NBC Miami
Driver Seriously Injured in Road Rage Shooting in Hialeah Gardens: FHP
A road rage incident in Hialeah Gardens resulted in one driver being shot and another in custody Friday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The drivers of a gray pickup truck and a van were involved in the road rage incident on southbound Okeechobee Road in the area of Northwest 138 Street, FHP. officials said.
Click10.com
Police investigating after several vehicles vandalized in Miami Beach parking lot
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police are investigating after several vehicles were vandalized in a Miami Beach public parking lot early Friday morning. Miami Beach police responded after they received a call that at least 9 vehicles were vandalized in a public parking lot near 53rd Street and Collins Avenue.
Click10.com
2 suspects face charges in connection with multiple business burglaries in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Burglary Apprehension Team, also known as the BAT Unit, has arrested two suspects who they say are believed to be part of a group responsible for multiple business burglaries throughout the northern region of Broward County over the past two weeks.
Click10.com
Pedestrian struck, injured by vehicle in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY,Fla. – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in northwest Miami-Dade. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Northwest 79th Street and Eighth Avenue. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatchers, MDFR responded to the scene and transported...
Click10.com
Deputies search for driver who killed 22-year-old cyclist in Tamarac
Tamarac,Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Tamarac. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Elijah Thompson. According to investigators, Thompson was attempting to cross West Commercial Boulevard at Northwest 47th Terrace around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday...
WSVN-TV
Felony stop in Miami Gardens leads to 1 arrest
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens. There was a felony police stop at the intersection of 191st Street and Northwest 37th Avenue, Friday morning. Miami Gardens police officers and Broward Sherrif’s Office deputies along with Cooper City police surrounded...
Click10.com
AT&T driver in critical condition after road rage shooting on Okeechobee Road
MEDLEY, Fla. – A man was airlifted to a nearby trauma center after being shot along West Okeechobee Road, according to officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. State troopers describe the shooting as a road rage incident. Medley and Hialeah Gardens police were seen investigating two vehicles near the intersection...
Click10.com
Deputies investigating after robbery victim shot in Lauderhill Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a robbery victim was shot in Lauderdale Lakes. Deputies responded to the 1900 block of State Road 7 after learning the victim had been shot Wednesday night. Authorities said the victim was driven in a private...
NBC Miami
Multiple People Hospitalized After Fiery Crash in Miami Gardens
Multiple people were rushed to the hospital after a fiery crash in Miami Gardens Friday morning. The crash happened just after 10:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 213th Street and Northwest 37th Avenue. Miami Gardens Police officials said a Corvette was traveling at a high rate of speed when...
Click10.com
Man who uses walker reported missing from northeast Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for a 56-year-old man who has been reported missing and may be in need of services. According to authorities, Roy Herrera was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday leaving a treatment center in the 16500 block of Northeast Fourth Avenue. Police...
Click10.com
Surveillance video shows hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are searching for the driver who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian who was crossing the street in northwest Miami-Dade on Saturday Night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 79th Street and 17th Avenue. Surveillance video sent by...
Click10.com
Fight between 2 families breaks out outside Jackson Memorial Hospital
MIAMI – A large fight at Jackson Memorial Hospital spilled over to an outside area of the emergency room Wednesday, and it was all caught on camera. “Yo, yo, yo, yo, y’all going to jail! Ya’ll going to jail!” one person is heard screaming. Police and...
WSVN-TV
Thieves caught on camera stealing 2 Yamaha wave runners in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves were caught on camera sailing away with a pair of personal watercraft. A man could be seen rolling the stolen rides down a driveway as a truck pulls up. Now, the owner is hoping to track down these crooks. Within minutes, the thieves were...
Click10.com
FBI seeks man who robbed phone store employees in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who robbed employees of a mobile phone store in Lauderdale Lakes. Authorities say the robbery happened at the Mobile One phone store at 3680 West Oakland...
Click10.com
Corvette becomes engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Three people were injured Friday morning in a fiery crash in Miami Gardens, authorities confirmed. The crash occurred just after 10:15 a.m. in the 3700 block of Northwest 213th Street. According to Miami Gardens police spokeswoman Diana Delgado-Gourgue, the driver of a Corvette was speeding...
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested while deplaning for shooting death at Cavo Lounge
Alexander Michael Evans, 32, was arrested Wednesday night in connection to the shooting death at Cavo Lounge at the Mercato on Oct. 8. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Evans was arrested as he was getting off a commercial flight into Fort Lauderdale. Evans was arrested for Murder...
Click10.com
Police arrest man in connection with armed jewelry store robbery in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police have arrested a man who was caught robbing a jewelry store in Lauderhill. The robbery happened on Wednesday at Immanuel Jewelry Store, 1315 N. State Road 7. Lauderhill police said that the male suspect was identified as 18-year-old Everton Francis. According to the affidavit, Francis...
WSVN-TV
Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl in Doral
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Schools Police are asking for your help finding a missing student. Maria Sosa-Mancilla, 13, was last seen by her mother Wednesday morning at Dr. Rolando Espinosa K-8 Center in Doral. She was wearing a navy polo shirt with the school’s logo and khaki pants with...
