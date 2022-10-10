ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

NuevaAurora2021
4d ago

You can run but you can't hide, and when they find you it will destroy your life and future. You could have rendered aid to a fellow human, but chose to treat it as if his life was not important.

Reply
2
Related
WSVN-TV

Stolen car pursuit stops in Miami Gardens; 1 man in custody

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens after a man stole a car out of Broward County. Just after 6 a.m., there was a felony police stop at the intersection of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue, Friday morning. A...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#City Of Miami Fire Rescue#Jackson Memorial Hospital#Chevrolet
Click10.com

Pedestrian struck, injured by vehicle in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY,Fla. – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in northwest Miami-Dade. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Northwest 79th Street and Eighth Avenue. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatchers, MDFR responded to the scene and transported...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Deputies search for driver who killed 22-year-old cyclist in Tamarac

Tamarac,Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Tamarac. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Elijah Thompson. According to investigators, Thompson was attempting to cross West Commercial Boulevard at Northwest 47th Terrace around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Felony stop in Miami Gardens leads to 1 arrest

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens. There was a felony police stop at the intersection of 191st Street and Northwest 37th Avenue, Friday morning. Miami Gardens police officers and Broward Sherrif’s Office deputies along with Cooper City police surrounded...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

AT&T driver in critical condition after road rage shooting on Okeechobee Road

MEDLEY, Fla. – A man was airlifted to a nearby trauma center after being shot along West Okeechobee Road, according to officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. State troopers describe the shooting as a road rage incident. Medley and Hialeah Gardens police were seen investigating two vehicles near the intersection...
MEDLEY, FL
NBC Miami

Multiple People Hospitalized After Fiery Crash in Miami Gardens

Multiple people were rushed to the hospital after a fiery crash in Miami Gardens Friday morning. The crash happened just after 10:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 213th Street and Northwest 37th Avenue. Miami Gardens Police officials said a Corvette was traveling at a high rate of speed when...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Man who uses walker reported missing from northeast Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for a 56-year-old man who has been reported missing and may be in need of services. According to authorities, Roy Herrera was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday leaving a treatment center in the 16500 block of Northeast Fourth Avenue. Police...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested while deplaning for shooting death at Cavo Lounge

Alexander Michael Evans, 32, was arrested Wednesday night in connection to the shooting death at Cavo Lounge at the Mercato on Oct. 8. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Evans was arrested as he was getting off a commercial flight into Fort Lauderdale. Evans was arrested for Murder...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Schools Police are asking for your help finding a missing student. Maria Sosa-Mancilla, 13, was last seen by her mother Wednesday morning at Dr. Rolando Espinosa K-8 Center in Doral. She was wearing a navy polo shirt with the school’s logo and khaki pants with...
DORAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy