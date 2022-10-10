Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Cklass of 1949 holds 73rd reunion
SIDNEY — The Sidney High School Class of 1949 held their 73rd class reunion on Sept. 8 at the American Legion. Twelve alumni, plus spouses, attended the luncheon and a time of “catching up” about classmates. Because of the loss of two of their classmates since the...
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS honors farmers with first-aid kits
SIDNEY — As the nation celebrated National Farmer Appreciation Day on Oct. 12, Spirit EMS employees were out canvassing area farms to show their appreciation. Earlier this week, Spirit EMS stopped at farms throughout Shelby County in the areas it services with 911 coverage including Loramie, Washington, Perry, and Salem townships. Employees provided the farmers with a card, sharing the company’s appreciation for their hard work and dedication to feed the world. They also equipped them with a first-aid kit to keep in the cab of their farm machinery in the event of unforeseen circumstances.
Sidney Daily News
DeWine tours Sidney firehouse
SIDNEY — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services Station No. 1 Friday, Oct. 14, as part of a tour of stations in Ohio for Fire Prevention Week and to learn more about how the department is prioritizing the physical and mental wellness of the men and women on the job in Sidney.
Sidney Daily News
Detailed Machining Inc. celebrates 25 years
Guests talk during a self-guided tour of the Detailed Machining Inc. facility during a Business After Hours event organized by the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 13. Detailed Machining Inc. is celebrating 25 years in business. Detailed Machining Inc. Founder John Bertsch, second from right, talks to guests...
Sidney Daily News
Edison State to host “Recruiting Your Future” event for employers
PIQUA — The Center for Workforce Development & Education at Edison State Community College will host “Recruiting Your Future” on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. in the Robinson Theater at Edison State’s Piqua Campus. Held in partnership with the Ohio College Tech Prep-West...
Sidney Daily News
Bigham recognized for achievements
CELINA — Cathy Bigham, director of Actuarial and Compliance at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Associate Compliance Professional (ACP) and Certified Compliance Professional (CCP) designations. Bigham attained the designations after completing courses for the ACP and CCP programs, which are administered by the Association of Insurance Compliance Professionals...
Sidney Daily News
Virtual continuing education workshop set for Oct. 25
DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging will present a 3.0 credit hour continuing education workshop from 9 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, online via Zoom. The cost is $40 to earn CEUs or $20 to attend without CEUs. Advanced registration is requested by Oct. 21. More information and the registration form is available on our website, https://info4seniors.org/news/educational-opportunities/ or by emailing Kelsey Haus at [email protected]
Sidney Daily News
Bad Art raises more than $23,000
Dan McMahon talks about his inspiration for his work of art with John Lenhart while being displayed by Maureen Okeefe. John Lenhart takes in bids for the work of art from Rich Wallace during the Gateway Arts Council’s Bad Art by Good People auction held Oct. 6 at the Palazzo in Botkins. The program raised more than $23,000. Mike Phillips raised the most money with $3,632. John Bertsch finished second and Rich Wallace finished third.
Sidney Daily News
2022 Residential Beautification Awards announced
SIDNEY — The city of Sidney announced the winners of the 2022 Residential Beautification Awards during the City Council meeting on Oct. 10. The awards are given to recognize exterior improvements to residences. Improvements can include exterior renovation and rehabilitation, general clean-up, landscaping, or any other activity that improves the property and neighborhood.
Sidney Daily News
Edison State’s MLT and PTA Programs accepting applications
PIQUA — Edison State Community College is currently accepting applications for its Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) and Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) associate degree programs. The MLT program at Edison State trains students to obtain, process, test, and evaluate biological samples from patients, including blood and other body fluids. Test...
Urbana Citizen
Vitale, Woodruff vie for county post
Voters will have a choice to make on Nov. 8 regarding the next Champaign County commissioner. Current commissioner Bob Corbett’s term will end on Dec. 31. Currently serving State Rep. Nino Vitale won the Republican nomination for commissioner in the May Primary. No Democrat filed for the May Primary and no Independent candidates filed for the Nov. 8 election. Vitale was term-limited in his state representative seat after being elected to four terms.
peakofohio.com
BIS teacher beats cancer, returns to the classroom
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a Bellefontaine Intermediate School teacher is an inspiration to her students, colleagues, and community. Longtime BIS teacher Lori Horn was diagnosed with breast cancer last October. Horn shared some great news over the weekend. “Saturday was my 1-year anniversary of being diagnosed with...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City homecoming court announced
The Tipp City High School (TCHS) homecoming court includes, Jillian Magato front row from left to right, Emily Richardson, Georgia Luneke, Megan Landis, Lauren Swihart, Lizzie Miller, and Ryan Hartke, back row from left to right, Carson Mayer, Jeffrey Martin, Cael Liette, Josh Dietz and Payton Bey. The homecoming parade...
Sidney Daily News
Council discusses charter amendment promotion
SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council adopted one ordinance and seven resolutions during a regular session on Oct. 10. The adopted ordinance assesses the cost of inspection chambers, fittings and/or lateral transfer agreement filing fees for property owners. Public Works Director Jon Crusey said there are invoices included in the ordinance for 60 properties totaling $8,592, but if an invoice is paid before legislation is sent to the auditor, then those line items will be removed.
Nearly 200 jobs added after holding company purchases Shelby County company
SIDNEY — Nearly 200 jobs are coming to Shelby County. P&THE Manufacturing, LLC, the new owner of Ross Aluminum, is investing $5.4 million into operations in Sidney and creating 175 jobs, the Dayton Development Coalition (DDC) announced Thursday. P&THE, a MBE holding company, purchased the assets of USAC Ross,...
Sidney Daily News
Learning about the election
The Shelby County Republican Party will have a tent Oct. 15, 22, 29 in downtown Sidney at the corner of North Main Avenue and Popular Street. Members will be available to answer questions and to hand out slate cards and candidate signs for the forthcoming election on Nov. 8. Voters are urged to cast their ballots as the Board of Election Office is now open for early voting.
Sidney Daily News
New barbershop brings passion, clean cuts and modern feel
SIDNEY – A recently opened barbershop called CoJo Cuts is breathing new life into the barbershop experience in Sidney. CoJo Cuts is owned and operated by Sidney native Cory Shrewsbury, also known as CoJo. Shrewsbury became passionate about cutting hair during visits to the Down Town Barber Shop, owned by Andy Steenrod, and started cutting hair in high school as a hobby after learning more about the profession from Steenrod.
peakofohio.com
Former Navy Captain addresses large crowd at The Holland Theatre
The Logan County Chamber of Commerce has been working for over three years to bring in former Navy Captain Mike Abrashoff. Thursday morning, over 300 members from the community, including 20 students, were on hand at The Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine to listen to Abrashoff’s story. Captain Abrashoff took...
Rapid progress made on the construction of Fairborn High School, expected to open in 2024
Aerial views show the progress of the construction of Fairborn High School, according to the Fairborn City Schools social media post. The High School is expected to open in August of 2024 on Commerce Boulevard, according to Fairborn Superintendent, Gene Lolli. Sports fields and a new stadium will be added...
dayton247now.com
Troy farm spanning 830 acres up for auction this month
TROY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A major farming property in Miami County will be auctioned off later this month. The auction by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company will include an 831-acre farm with large amounts of contiguous farmland and around 600 irrigated acres, a release states. The land is situated at the intersection of Ohio Scenic Route 202 and Tipp-Elizabeth Road, just east of Tipp City, about 10 miles north of Dayton and 50 miles west of Columbus.
