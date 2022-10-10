Selena Gomez is ‘grateful to be alive’ in trailer for documentary ‘My Mind & Me’
Selena Gomez gets raw and candid in the trailer for her upcoming documentary, “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.”Selena Gomez and social media influencers visit White House to talk youth mental health
The “We Don’t Talk Anymore” singer dropped the preview on social media Monday, in honor of World Mental Health Day.
“I am grateful to be alive,” Gomez explained just 19 seconds into the over two-minute video.
The Apple TV+ documentary spans six years, which the website calls a “journey into a new light.” Alek Keshishian, of the 1991 film “Madonna Truth or Dare,” is the project’s director.
The “Only Murders in the Building” star has been a staunch advocate for mental health awareness. She’s been very outspoken about her struggles with anxiety and depression. In 2020, the former Disney star revealed she has bipolar disorder.
“Like my whole life, since I was a kid, I’ve been working, and I don’t want to be super famous,” she tearfully confessed on-screen. “But I do know that if I’m here, I have to use that for good.”
“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” will be released on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.
Comments / 0