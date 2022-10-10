ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

2 arrested in California, charged with capital murder in killing of beloved Birmingham husband, father, jeweler

Two suspects have been charged in the August slaying of a beloved Birmingham husband, father and jeweler, and are in custody in California. Joshua Jermaine Burns, 20, and Jayveon Khiry Fleming, 18, are charged with capital murder in the August shooting death of 29-year-old Cedric Mahaffey, Birmingham police announced Friday. Both are from Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Public Safety
AL.com

Afternoon shooting in Midfield neighborhood leaves 1 dead

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death Sunday in a Midfield neighborhood. A resident on Ninth Street heard their dog barking and went to investigate, said Midfield police Chief Jesse Bell. That’s when the victim was found wounded in a yard. The discovery was made...
MIDFIELD, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville doctor arrested in Blount County on charges of first-degree human trafficking of a minor

From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY – A doctor from the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville is reportedly under arrest with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after making an offer to be a “Sugar Daddy” to a 17-year-old female patient, Carol Robinson reported on Al.com today. According to Robinson, Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, is […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on Blount County roadway

A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night in Blount County. The crash happened at 6:51 p.m. on Alabama 75, about three miles north of Snead, according to the Alabama State Troopers. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey identified the victim as 44-year-old Luis Devalle Hernandez. He was struck by a Ford...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

