Man found dead inside burning car ID’d; police say he was murdered
An Alabama man whose dead body was found inside a burning car on Sunday has been identified and authorities say he was murdered. Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said the victim was Anthony Keith Hall Jr., 21, of Birmingham, Alabama. Firefighters and police were called to a car fire...
Capital murder charge in 2001 killing of young father at Birmingham gas station sent to grand jury
The capital murder charge against a Bessemer man in a fatal shooting that happened 21 years ago will go to a grand jury for indictment consideration. Birmingham police in August announced the arrest of Rickey Ricardo Witherspoon in the killing of a young father at a gas station. Killed in the Dec. 5, 2001, shooting was 20-year-old Wesley Powell III.
Authorities ID victim found slain in burning vehicle in west Birmingham
A 21-year-old man has been identified as the person found slain inside a burning vehicle in west Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified the victim as Anthony Keith Hall Jr. He lived in Birmingham. Police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched at 10:45 p.m....
Suspect held on $1.25 million bond in May shooting death of man found slain on Birmingham sidewalk
A suspect has been charged in the May slaying of a 41-year-old man who was found dead on a north Birmingham sidewalk. Roderick Jimelle Needham Jr., 22, is charged with murder in the death of 41-year-old Courtney Demond Mays. The murder warrant against Needham was issued Sept. 13, said Officer...
‘A great person’: Family seeks help with burial of young man killed in east Jefferson County shooting
Family members of a man shot to death last week at an east Jefferson County apartment complex are asking for help with burying their loved one. Calvin Maurice Chambers, 23, was killed Thursday at Charter East Apartments. “Calvin was a great person who loved his friend and family,’’ his mother,...
Woman pleads guilty to Christmas Eve killing of former co-worker inside Birmingham Piggly Wiggly
A 34-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to the 2018 Christmas Eve killing of a former co-worker inside a Birmingham Piggly Wiggly. Sharonda Monique James, initially charged with murder in the Dec. 24, 2018, shooting death of 28-year-old Jerika Manuel, pleaded guilty Sept. 19 to a reduced charge of manslaughter, court records show.
44-year-old man dead after being struck by car in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead following a car crash Tuesday night and left a Boaz man dead. Luis Hernandez, 44, was killed while walking along Alabama 75 near the 45 mile marker at 6:51 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Hernandez was hit by a Ford Fiesta. He was […]
wvtm13.com
Suspect charged in 21-year-old Birmingham cold case expected in court Wednesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The suspect charged with the killing of Wesley Powell in 2001 is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday. Watch the video above for more.
2 arrested in California, charged with capital murder in killing of beloved Birmingham husband, father, jeweler
Two suspects have been charged in the August slaying of a beloved Birmingham husband, father and jeweler, and are in custody in California. Joshua Jermaine Burns, 20, and Jayveon Khiry Fleming, 18, are charged with capital murder in the August shooting death of 29-year-old Cedric Mahaffey, Birmingham police announced Friday. Both are from Birmingham.
Family sought for 60-year-old inmate who died at Donaldson Correctional Facility
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding family members for a state prison inmate who died in custody over the weekend. Joseph Paul Mitchell, 60, was found unresponsive at 8:40 p.m. Sunday in a communal dormitory at William Donaldson Correctional Facility, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Oklahoma charges dropped against man accused of killing father of 4 Nathan Gemeinhart
The man charged with capital murder in the killing of a Jefferson County father of four will be returned to Alabama after charges against him Oklahoma have been dismissed. Youit Jones, 35, is charged in the slaying of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart. The homicide investigation began Aug. 9 when Birmingham Fire...
74-year-old woman killed when she crashed into parked 18-wheeler on I-59 in Birmingham
A 74-year-old was killed when authorities say she crashed into an 18-wheeler on Interstate 59 in Birmingham. The wreck happened at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday on I-59 northbound just before the Interstate 20 junction near Dead Man’s Curve. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified that fatality victim as Sandra Preston...
Bicyclist killed in Birmingham hit-and-run identified as 49-year-old man
Authorities have released the name of a bicyclist killed Sunday night in a hit-and-run in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Taurus Lamond Hearns. He was 49 and lived in Birmingham. The crash happened at 7:21 p.m. Sunday on First Avenue South at 18th Street.
21-year-old killed in early-morning shooting in east Birmingham
A young man was found shot to death inside a car early Tuesday in east Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Demitris Lendell Silliman Jr. He was 21 and lived in Center Point. Birmingham Police and fire medics responded at 1:30 a.m. to the 1100...
Afternoon shooting in Midfield neighborhood leaves 1 dead
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death Sunday in a Midfield neighborhood. A resident on Ninth Street heard their dog barking and went to investigate, said Midfield police Chief Jesse Bell. That’s when the victim was found wounded in a yard. The discovery was made...
Inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the 60-year-old inmate was found unresponsive by correctional staff in a communal area. The coroner's office said there are no signs of foul play in the inmate's death.
Trussville doctor arrested in Blount County on charges of first-degree human trafficking of a minor
From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY – A doctor from the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville is reportedly under arrest with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after making an offer to be a “Sugar Daddy” to a 17-year-old female patient, Carol Robinson reported on Al.com today. According to Robinson, Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, is […]
Pedestrian struck, killed on Blount County roadway
A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night in Blount County. The crash happened at 6:51 p.m. on Alabama 75, about three miles north of Snead, according to the Alabama State Troopers. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey identified the victim as 44-year-old Luis Devalle Hernandez. He was struck by a Ford...
Who killed Cam Bozman? Mom pleads for answers 4 years after killing on I-65 in Homewood: ‘I won’t rest’
Four years ago this week, the unthinkable happened to Daun Bozman. Her son, 18-year-old son Cameron “Cam” Bozman, was shot to death while driving on Interstate 65 in Homewood. To make matters worse, no one has been arrested or charged in the death of the Pleasant Grove High School graduate.
Body found inside burning vehicle at west Birmingham apartment complex after gunshots heard
An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a burning vehicle in west Birmingham. Police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched at 10:45 p.m. Sunday to the 3200 block of Avenue S in Ensley on a report of a car fire in an apartment complex parking lot.
