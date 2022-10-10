Read full article on original website
Related
Braves underway with Division Series Game-3 in Philadelphia
It is a pivotal Game-3 of the Division Series for the Braves and Phillies - the action underway in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park. Spencer Strider has the pitching start for Atlanta. He’s appearing in a game for the first time in nearly a month since recovering from an oblique injury. Braves manager Brian Snitker earlier Friday said Strider’s outing will be limited to some extent, with the bullpen to get extended action.
Predators get quick chance for revenge against Stars
The Peter DeBoer era could not have started much better for the Dallas Stars. Dallas, behind two goals by free-agent
Comments / 0