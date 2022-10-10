Read full article on original website
Students to raise money for schools via Orange PTA Walkathon
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio – Students from Moreland Hills Elementary School and Orange Inclusive Preschool are ready to put their collective best foot forward in the 2022 Orange PTA Walkathon, “Stronger Together,” which kicked off Monday (Oct. 10). The event is the primary fundraiser for the Orange Elementary...
Coventry PEACE Pops arts and community event set for Oct. 28: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- PEACEful events: Coventry PEACE Campus in Cleveland Heights has a couple of upcoming events it would like you to know about. First, from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 28 at the PEACE Campus, 2843 Washington Blvd., is an event called P.E.A.C.E. Pops, billed as “a quarterly experience of art and community.” The event will include open studios, live music performances, cocktails, and more. That “more” would mean, specifically, a candy crawl throughout the building; giant puppets, courtesy of Robin VanLear/Art Acts Studio; mask making with Lake Erie Ink; a Halloween costume corner selfie booth; interactive black light art-making, courtesy of ARTFUL; spooky stories & S’mores around the campfire with Lake Erie Ink; and make-and-take pumpkin decorating, also with Lake Erie Ink.
After school activities provide important safe, non-judgemental places where students can be heard
As a retired CMSD teacher (Collinwood High School), I can attest to the importance of after school activities. Collinwood Creations, a journal of poetry and art, offered students a way to express their emotions as well as to see their work in print. At times I had as many as 30 students in the room reading their work, enjoying homemade treats, hearing local poets, and having fun.
Harmony House eyes February opening for new Akron emergency shelter for young adults experiencing homelessness
AKRON, Ohio – Since licensed social worker Karla McDay founded Harmony House in 2014, she has been working to assist young adults experiencing homelessness in Summit County. She founded the nonprofit with the goal of giving young adults from impoverished backgrounds the education and tools necessary to overcome obstacles and help them lead productive, balanced lives. The organization provides both emergency and transitional housing for people ages 18-26 in Summit County, according to McDay, who now serves as executive director for the organization.
Berea’s Dennis Kushlak receives 2022 Grindstone Award: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio — Kudos to Berea native and longtime community volunteer Dennis Kushlak, who has been honored as the city’s 2022 Grindstone Award recipient. The Annual Grindstone Award Banquet is sponsored by the Berea Chamber of Commerce. Judy Stull, a Grindstone recipient in 2008, presented the award to...
Majority of Greater Cleveland has medium COVID-19 spread in CDC update; mask advised for those at risk (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Reversing last week’s trend toward acceleration of the spread of COVID-19, four Greater Cleveland counties are again classified as yellow, indicating medium levels of COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among Greater Cleveland counties, Lorain County joined Cuyahoga,...
Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic
Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
Cleveland Clinic offering free cancer screenings
Cleveland Clinic is offering free cancer screenings this month.
Fairlawn-based Crystal Clinic to take over St. Vincent orthopedic locations across Northern Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Fairlawn-based Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center will take over operations of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s orthopedic and spine medical services in several locations on Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic announced Wednesday. As a result, St. Vincent Spine and Orthopedic Institute locations in Independence, Solon, Westlake,...
A runner’s freak collision with a deer in a park nearly costs her an ear: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- She was in her final loop of a trail race in Geauga County’s Observatory Park when Rebecca Heasley felt the impact of what turned out to be a deer kick to the head. We’re talking about Heasley’s freak collision with wildlife that nearly cost her an...
Lyndhurst to hold outdoor Trick or Treat Trail Oct. 21; Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 29
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- The city is inviting youngsters and their families to have a spooky good time by taking a stroll along its Trick or Treat Trail. From 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, the city will host its Second Annual Trick or Treat Trail on the grounds of Lyndhurst Park, behind city hall, 5301 Mayfield Road.
'I wouldn’t be here without her': Geauga County couple praises 911 dispatcher for her life-saving help
CHARDON, Ohio — It was the most terrifying call that Kyle Root has made. "She's not breathing, she's not breathing!" he said to Geauga County 911 dispatchers Saturday night. His fiancé, Madison Zwahlen, had a severe asthma attack at their home in Middlefield and stopped breathing. "My fiancé...
EHOVE Career Center investigating alleged 'unprofessional conduct' by school employee
MILAN, Ohio — An investigation is underway at EHOVE Career Center in Milan, Ohio, after school officials were made aware of "unprofessional conduct by a school employee," according to Superintendent Chris McCully. He said "proper authorities were notified" and "district protocols, procedures and policies were immediately followed." But due...
Million-dollar townhouse in Lakewood offers Rocky River, Lake Erie views: House of the Week
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- If stunning views are at the top of your house-hunting wish list, the townhouse at 11 Clifton Pointe deserves your attention. “This property offers a pretty rare opportunity to enjoy amazing views overlooking the Rocky River, Westlake Marina, Cleveland Yacht Club and Lake Erie,” says Kim Crane of Howard Hanna, who is co-listing the home with Jen Davis. “It’s one of only a few riverfront units offering additional privacy since it is an end unit.”
Why is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appearing at events around the U.S.? The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Justin Bibb promised change last year when he ran for Cleveland mayor. And voters embraced the young political newcomer. Now Bibb is taking his brand of governing philosophy to conferences across the...
Cleveland Institute of Music sets community concert schedule throughout NE Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Institute of Music has released its schedule of community concerts throughout the region. Billed as “miniature residencies tailored to key gathering places around Northeast Ohio,” CIM said in a press release that the outreach of the concerts is a key part of its mission.
‘It would be a shame if we have to do this’: North Olmsted superintendent on changes if the levy fails
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - School officials said North Olmsted High School and Middle School students could have to pay to play if Issue 8 fails on Nov. 8. High school students would pay $750 per sport and middle school students would pay $500 per sport for the 2023-2024 school year. This would include the transportation fee.
Parma Heights prepares for deer culling, offers free venison
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With its first police department-operated white-tailed deer culling operation expected to begin in early 2023, Parma Heights recently announced a free carcass donation program. “The city is currently putting a list together,” Mayor Marie Gallo said. “If any residents or non-residents are interested in taking the...
Cuyahoga County executive candidates stake out vastly different positions on transit, biking, urban planning
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Biking, transit, pedestrian-friendly design, and the powerful link between land use, transportation, and economic opportunity usually aren’t top-of-mind issues in political campaigns. But for an hour Thursday evening, those topics headlined a debate at Goldhorn Brewery on Cleveland’s East Side in the Cuyahoga County executive...
Mayor Justin Bibb says his out-of-state travels intended to bring resources, new ideas home to Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The White House. New York City. Miami. Austin. Mayor Justin Bibb keeps popping up at events nowhere near Cleveland. The mayor’s frequent out-of-town trips have placed Bibb on the national stage alongside President Joe Biden and other movers and shakers. They’ve also been the subject of critical news reports and City Hall chatter, drawing scrutiny from some who argue the mayor should be spending less time on the road and more time at home in Cleveland, handling city business.
