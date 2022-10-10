ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Students to raise money for schools via Orange PTA Walkathon

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio – Students from Moreland Hills Elementary School and Orange Inclusive Preschool are ready to put their collective best foot forward in the 2022 Orange PTA Walkathon, “Stronger Together,” which kicked off Monday (Oct. 10). The event is the primary fundraiser for the Orange Elementary...
ORANGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Coventry PEACE Pops arts and community event set for Oct. 28: Press Run

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- PEACEful events: Coventry PEACE Campus in Cleveland Heights has a couple of upcoming events it would like you to know about. First, from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 28 at the PEACE Campus, 2843 Washington Blvd., is an event called P.E.A.C.E. Pops, billed as “a quarterly experience of art and community.” The event will include open studios, live music performances, cocktails, and more. That “more” would mean, specifically, a candy crawl throughout the building; giant puppets, courtesy of Robin VanLear/Art Acts Studio; mask making with Lake Erie Ink; a Halloween costume corner selfie booth; interactive black light art-making, courtesy of ARTFUL; spooky stories & S’mores around the campfire with Lake Erie Ink; and make-and-take pumpkin decorating, also with Lake Erie Ink.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

After school activities provide important safe, non-judgemental places where students can be heard

As a retired CMSD teacher (Collinwood High School), I can attest to the importance of after school activities. Collinwood Creations, a journal of poetry and art, offered students a way to express their emotions as well as to see their work in print. At times I had as many as 30 students in the room reading their work, enjoying homemade treats, hearing local poets, and having fun.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Harmony House eyes February opening for new Akron emergency shelter for young adults experiencing homelessness

AKRON, Ohio – Since licensed social worker Karla McDay founded Harmony House in 2014, she has been working to assist young adults experiencing homelessness in Summit County. She founded the nonprofit with the goal of giving young adults from impoverished backgrounds the education and tools necessary to overcome obstacles and help them lead productive, balanced lives. The organization provides both emergency and transitional housing for people ages 18-26 in Summit County, according to McDay, who now serves as executive director for the organization.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Avon, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Avon, OH
Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Health
Cleveland.com

Majority of Greater Cleveland has medium COVID-19 spread in CDC update; mask advised for those at risk (map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Reversing last week’s trend toward acceleration of the spread of COVID-19, four Greater Cleveland counties are again classified as yellow, indicating medium levels of COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among Greater Cleveland counties, Lorain County joined Cuyahoga,...
CLEVELAND, OH
beckersspine.com

Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic

Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
FAIRLAWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walk#Avon Schools#Veterans Memorial Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Cleveland.com

Million-dollar townhouse in Lakewood offers Rocky River, Lake Erie views: House of the Week

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- If stunning views are at the top of your house-hunting wish list, the townhouse at 11 Clifton Pointe deserves your attention. “This property offers a pretty rare opportunity to enjoy amazing views overlooking the Rocky River, Westlake Marina, Cleveland Yacht Club and Lake Erie,” says Kim Crane of Howard Hanna, who is co-listing the home with Jen Davis. “It’s one of only a few riverfront units offering additional privacy since it is an end unit.”
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma Heights prepares for deer culling, offers free venison

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With its first police department-operated white-tailed deer culling operation expected to begin in early 2023, Parma Heights recently announced a free carcass donation program. “The city is currently putting a list together,” Mayor Marie Gallo said. “If any residents or non-residents are interested in taking the...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County executive candidates stake out vastly different positions on transit, biking, urban planning

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Biking, transit, pedestrian-friendly design, and the powerful link between land use, transportation, and economic opportunity usually aren’t top-of-mind issues in political campaigns. But for an hour Thursday evening, those topics headlined a debate at Goldhorn Brewery on Cleveland’s East Side in the Cuyahoga County executive...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Mayor Justin Bibb says his out-of-state travels intended to bring resources, new ideas home to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The White House. New York City. Miami. Austin. Mayor Justin Bibb keeps popping up at events nowhere near Cleveland. The mayor’s frequent out-of-town trips have placed Bibb on the national stage alongside President Joe Biden and other movers and shakers. They’ve also been the subject of critical news reports and City Hall chatter, drawing scrutiny from some who argue the mayor should be spending less time on the road and more time at home in Cleveland, handling city business.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy