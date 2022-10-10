Read full article on original website
Lizzo Brings Down The House With Epic Clapback For Kanye West
Lizzo used her Toronto stop during The Special Tour on Friday to apparently address West's "unhealthy" weight comment.
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
NME
Family of Ahmaud Arbery says Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” shirt helped “legitimize extremist behavior”
The family of Ahmaud Arbery – a 25-year-old Black man who was murdered by three white neighbours in the United States in 2020 in a racially motivated hate crime – say Kanye West promoting the phrase “White Lives Matter” and disparaging the Black Lives Matter movement earlier this week has helped to “legitimize extremist behavior”.
Kanye West says people convince Kim Kardashian to show off her body in public even though she's a 'Christian' raising 'four Black children'
Kanye West spoke about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." He was on the show to comment on the backlash he faced for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt. He said that the people around his ex-wife are influencing her to "put her ass out"...
Kanye West slams lawmakers, including his 'friend' Trump: 'For politicians, all Black people are worth is an approval rating'
Kanye West called out lawmakers for using Black voters during an interview with Tucker Carlson. West recalled Trump's delight at getting a boost in popularity after the rapper's White House visit. West said politicians, including Trump, saw Black people only as tools to raise approval ratings. Rapper Kanye West has...
ABC News
Kaley Cuoco expecting 1st child with Tom Pelphrey: 'Beyond blessed and over the moon'
Actress Kaley Cuoco is pregnant. The "Big Bang Theory" and "The Flight Attendant" star announced the news Tuesday in an Instagram post featuring photos of herself and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, who is also an actor. "💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕," Cuoco wrote in the caption. "Beyond blessed and over the...
Black Lives Matter Reacts To Kanye West ‘White Lives Matter’ Stunt: ‘Never An Appropriate Time’
The Black Lives Matter organization called out Kanye West for wearing a sweatshirt that had the phrase “White Lives Matter” printed on the back during a fashion show in Paris on Monday, October 3. In a lengthy thread, the non-profit explained exactly why the “Runaway” rapper’s use of the phrase was problematic on Wednesday, October 5. “The repercussions are dangerous, destructive, and irresponsible,” they wrote.
Kim Kardashian Hires Extra Security To Protect Her Children's Private School After Kanye West Reveals Academy's Name On Social Media
Kim Kardashian was forced to hire more security to protect her children’s private school after Kanye West disclosed the school’s name numerous times on social media, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come amid Kim and Kanye’s ongoing divorce and custody battle, the 41-year-old Keeping Up...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Kanye West shocked to learn about Kim Kardashian's close ties to Clintons
Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West said he "didn't realize" the relationship his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, had with Bill and Hillary Clinton. "It was wild that I didn't know how close my own wife was to the Clintons," West said on Fox News's Tucker Carlson Tonight. "I didn't realize it at the time."
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Argues Kanye Saying He’ll Go “Death Con 3 On Jewish People” Is Not Antisemitic
Candace Owens says that Kanye West’s recent tweet about Jewish people wasn’t antisemitic. Candace Owens recently argued that Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” was not antisemitic, and complained about how easily people can be offended. Owens discussed the incident on her talk show, Candace, which is produced by The Daily Wire.
Elon Musk Says He Contacted Kanye About Antisemitism But Critics Call Foul
Elon Musk's response to Kanye West's antisemitic tweets has garnered criticism on Twitter, the platform the mogul is in the process of purchasing. The rapper and fashion designer, 45, sparked controversy after he appeared at his Yeezy brand fashion show in Paris wearing a shirt emblazoned with the words "White Lives Matter," a common inversion employed by white supremacists as well as general opponents of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Diddy Pleads With Kanye West to ‘Stop’ After ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Backlash: Drama Breakdown
Diddy is trying to help Kanye West amid backlash surrounding the rapper’s controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt. “I’m just trying to talk to you as a Black man,” Diddy, 52, allegedly texted West, 45, which the Chicago native reshared via Instagram on Friday, October 7. “And I’m talking to you because this is hurting our people. Stop.”
Hypebae
Taylor Swift and Drake Are Reportedly Dropping a Diss Track About Kim Kardashian and Ye
Fans may finally be getting a Taylor Swift and Drake music collab after all. The singer-slash-songwriter and the rapper are reportedly dropping a diss track about Kim Kardashian and Ye AKA Kanye West. Though nothing has been confirmed, it’s been reported that the song was originally supposed to be featured...
A bride brought her husband to tears at the altar by wearing a black Morticia Addams-style wedding dress after using a decoy for their first look
Newlywed Amanda Kitchingman Roban-Cook said her husband was "underwhelmed" by her decoy dress, and teared up when he saw her real black wedding dress.
Kevin Hart Mourns Death of Dad Henry Witherspoon: The "Realest & Rawest"
Kevin Hart is paying tribute to his late father, Henry Witherspoon. The comedian, 43, announced the death of his dad on Instagram Oct. 12, sharing a series of family photos featuring Witherspoon from over the years. "RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad,"...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Debuts Her Baby Bump: See Her Precious Pic With Tom Pelphrey
Watch: Kaley Cuoco Says BF Tom Pelphrey "Saved Me in All the Ways" Kaley Cuoco's baby bump pictures are out of this universe. The Big Bang Theory alum showed off her baby bump on social media for the first time while announcing she is expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey.
Khloe Kardashian Undergoes Operation to Remove Tumor From Her Face
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Has Surgery to Remove Face Tumor. Khloe Kardashian is sharing a health update after undergoing an operation. In a series of messages posted to her Instagram Story on Oct. 11, the Kardashians star, 38, explained that she's recently seen "numerous stories" going around about the "ever-evolving bandage" on her face.
'White Lives Matter' shirt uproar exposes hatred towards White people: Candace Owens
Candace Owens, a conservative commentator, joined Kanye West -- now legally known as Ye -- in wearing White Lives Matter shirts during a visit to a fashion show.
E! News
