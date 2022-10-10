ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
Business Insider

Kanye West slams lawmakers, including his 'friend' Trump: 'For politicians, all Black people are worth is an approval rating'

Kanye West called out lawmakers for using Black voters during an interview with Tucker Carlson. West recalled Trump's delight at getting a boost in popularity after the rapper's White House visit. West said politicians, including Trump, saw Black people only as tools to raise approval ratings. Rapper Kanye West has...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HollywoodLife

Black Lives Matter Reacts To Kanye West ‘White Lives Matter’ Stunt: ‘Never An Appropriate Time’

The Black Lives Matter organization called out Kanye West for wearing a sweatshirt that had the phrase “White Lives Matter” printed on the back during a fashion show in Paris on Monday, October 3. In a lengthy thread, the non-profit explained exactly why the “Runaway” rapper’s use of the phrase was problematic on Wednesday, October 5. “The repercussions are dangerous, destructive, and irresponsible,” they wrote.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Kim Kardashian Hires Extra Security To Protect Her Children's Private School After Kanye West Reveals Academy's Name On Social Media

Kim Kardashian was forced to hire more security to protect her children’s private school after Kanye West disclosed the school’s name numerous times on social media, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come amid Kim and Kanye’s ongoing divorce and custody battle, the 41-year-old Keeping Up...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Argues Kanye Saying He’ll Go “Death Con 3 On Jewish People” Is Not Antisemitic

Candace Owens says that Kanye West’s recent tweet about Jewish people wasn’t antisemitic. Candace Owens recently argued that Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” was not antisemitic, and complained about how easily people can be offended. Owens discussed the incident on her talk show, Candace, which is produced by The Daily Wire.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Elon Musk Says He Contacted Kanye About Antisemitism But Critics Call Foul

Elon Musk's response to Kanye West's antisemitic tweets has garnered criticism on Twitter, the platform the mogul is in the process of purchasing. The rapper and fashion designer, 45, sparked controversy after he appeared at his Yeezy brand fashion show in Paris wearing a shirt emblazoned with the words "White Lives Matter," a common inversion employed by white supremacists as well as general opponents of the Black Lives Matter movement.
BUSINESS
Us Weekly

Diddy Pleads With Kanye West to ‘Stop’ After ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Backlash: Drama Breakdown

Diddy is trying to help Kanye West amid backlash surrounding the rapper’s controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt. “I’m just trying to talk to you as a Black man,” Diddy, 52, allegedly texted West, 45, which the Chicago native reshared via Instagram on Friday, October 7. “And I’m talking to you because this is hurting our people. Stop.”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Undergoes Operation to Remove Tumor From Her Face

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Has Surgery to Remove Face Tumor. Khloe Kardashian is sharing a health update after undergoing an operation. In a series of messages posted to her Instagram Story on Oct. 11, the Kardashians star, 38, explained that she's recently seen "numerous stories" going around about the "ever-evolving bandage" on her face.
E! News

