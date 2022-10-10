ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erieville, NY

Community discussion group delves into the NYS education system

By Kate Hill
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hMUfk_0iTExxA600
On Oct. 8, DeWitt resident Dick Ford led a group discussion on the New York State education system at The Shoppes at Johnny Appleseed. Ford’s once-a-week discussions take place on Saturday mornings from 11 a.m. to noon and focus on a range of thought-provoking subjects. (Kate Hill)

ERIEVILLE — On Saturday, Oct. 8, DeWitt resident Dick Ford kicked off the second month of his community discussion series at The Shoppes at Johnny Appleseed, a co-op-style artisan marketplace on Old State Rd in Erieville.

Ford, 85, leases space in Johnny Appleseed to sell big band, jazz, and swing records as well as used books. He also teaches piano lessons and performs background music for the store’s visitors.

On Sept. 3, Ford introduced a series of weekly discussions covering a range of thought-provoking topics.

The one-hour sessions are held on Saturday mornings starting at 11 a.m. The group gathers around an antique wooden table in Ford’s space at the far end of one wing of the store.

The October discussion series is focused on the New York State public education system.

“It’s a tough time with drop-out rates high and kids not reading well,” said Ford, a former school district superintendent in the Elmira and Cooperstown areas. “[There are] some decisions that the Board of Regents historically has made that make New York State kind of unlike a lot of states in America.”

According to Ford, the group will be joined at the next session by a couple of educators who will weigh in on the topic of how teachers empower students despite the limitations of the education system.

The Shoppes at Johnny Appleseed is located at 3402 Old State Rd and is open year-round Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The store’s café, known as the Apple Kitchen, is open on weekends from noon to 4 p.m. It serves coffee, wine, craft beers, grilled sandwiches, homemade soups, and desserts.

For more information on the discussion group, contact Ford at 315-727-2720.

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

West Genny celebrates Commended Student

West Genesee High School senior Joshua Pierce has been named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2023 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who enter the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary Scholastic Assessment Test (PSAT).
HIGH SCHOOL
96.9 WOUR

New York State’s Most Hated Food Is A Little Shocking

When you think New York State foods, you probably can name a dozen amazing choices. However, apparently we don't love all of the food here. Have you ever heard of the dating app called Hater? This app pairs people up based on the things both parties hate. Food Network reports that the app has created a map, reflecting their data compiled from its users, that reveals the foods people in each state hate most.
CELL PHONES
WKTV

Utica tent city

Heartbreak and hope: homeless live in tent city in west Utica. No beds, no dressers, no running water, no kitchen cabinets, minimal privacy, and major caring, from a nearby church. A tiny tent city has popped up in west Utica.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cooperstown, NY
City
Erieville, NY
City
Dewitt, NY
Dewitt, NY
Government
City
Elmira, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York to look at future of shuttered prisons

LODI, N.Y. — New York state has formed a commission to look at vacant properties after a slate of prison closures earlier this year. The closures have had an impact on local businesses. Places like Boundary Breaks Vineyard where it’s the time of year to test the sugar content of its grapes.
POLITICS
Eagle Newspapers

Mayor announces progress on Kelley Street bridge

SKANEATELES — Skaneateles Mayor Mary Sennett was recently informed that as of last week, the Village of Skaneateles has completed phase 1, initial design, of the Kelley Street Bridge project. The orange barriers on the bridge have been in place for a long time and residents wonder if there...
SKANEATELES, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Appleseed
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?

Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
POLITICS
96.1 The Eagle

How Creepy! What Did the DEC Release into This Upstate NY River?

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation recently released over 1,000 fish into the Genessee River towards Rochester, New York. At first glance you would think these "fish" were brown colored sharks. They also appear to have jagged backs, almost like a dinosaur. Maybe that's just to the untrained eye, but...
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles CSD partners with local law enforcement

SKANEATELES — Skaneateles Central School District students, families, and community members may have noticed an increased police presence on campus recently. This isn’t cause for concern; rather, it’s a testament to the strong relationships between the district and the police. Local and state police officers recently introduced...
SKANEATELES, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Nys#Shoppes#Ford#The New York State#The Board Of Regents
Eagle Newspapers

DeWitt continues ShoppingTown grant hearing

TOWN OF DEWITT – Prior to applying for associated funding through the Restore New York Communities initiative, the DeWitt Town Board continued its public hearing regarding the redevelopment of the ShoppingTown Mall property. The special meeting held at 8:30 a.m. on the Monday holiday followed the Oct. 3 unveiling...
DEWITT, NY
Syracuse.com

Minimum wage hiked for home care aides in New York

The minimum wage for home care aides in New York is going up. Starting Oct. 1, the aides will make $15.20 per hour in most places in the state, including Syracuse and the rest of Upstate New York, the state Labor Department announced today. In New York City, Westchester County and Long Island, the minimum wage will be $17 an hour.
SYRACUSE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Upstate New York Water Park Iconic Slides for Sale on Facebook

You ever dream of having a water park in your own backyard? Well, here is your chance! You can buy authentic water park water slides for only a few grand, and it's available on Facebook Marketplace, of all places. Water Slide World to be Demolished for Housing Project. Water Slide...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WNBF News Radio 1290

This Upstate New York Apple Orchard Was Named Third Best in the USA

According to new rankings from USA Today, Central New York is home to one of the best apple orchards in the United States!. Suppose you’re up for a lazy weekend drive to an impressive apple orchard where you’ll no doubt make memories to last a lifetime with your family. In that case, the third best apple orchard in the United States just so happens to be located right outside of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy