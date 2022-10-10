Fayetteville-Manlius girls soccer goes 1-1, gets key win over C-NS

CENTRAL NEW YORK – After they faced each other in the ‘Red Out’ game on the first day of October, the Fayetteville-Manlius and Christian Brothers Academy girls soccer teams resumed league action.

The Hornets’ seven-game unbeaten streak, where it had gone 6-0-1, had pushed it into first place in the SCAC Metro division and no. 13 in the state Class AA rankings.

And all of it didn’t matter to West Genesee, who hosted F-M last Tuesday and, thanks to a blazing start, prevailed 3-0 to cool down the Hornets.

These sides had tied 1-1 on Sept. 14, but here the Wildcats, motivated to win on Senior Night, managed to build its entire winning margin in the first 20 minutes.

Gio Vigliotti struck at the seven-minute mark. Then Eva Poissant made it 2-0 three minutes later and, by the midway point of the first half, Vigliotti had converted again.

Try as it could, the Hornets never recovered from this surge, taking six shots, all stopped by Julia Poissant and Jenna Orr. Mackenzie Murphy finished with seven saves.

Now F-M found itself in a first-place showdown Friday against visiting Cicero-North Syracuse, and would unleash its attack on the Northstars on the way to a 4-2 victory.

Having prevailed 1-0 at Bragman Stadium earlier this season with Goodman earning the lone goal the Hornets would need much more in the rematch, and got it.

Again, Goodman was decisive, twice putting in goals and adding an assist. Una Vlasak and Lexi Caron also gained goals, with Elyssa Barnhart picking up an assist.

CBA went last Tuesday to Cazenovia, facing a Lakers side it lost to in overtime on Sept. 23, but here it didn’t get that far as the Brothers lost by a 5-2 margin.

Only down 1-0 at halftime, CBA converted twice in the second half. Still, Cazenovia pulled away, getting five goals from five different players as Katie Rajkowski and Julia Reff led, each with one goal and one assist. Margaret Melvin and Francesca Canzano had the Brothers’ goals.

It was far tighter on Thursday night when CBA defeated Phoenix 3-2 in overtime, overcoming a 1-0 halftime deficit with back-to-back goals before the Firebirds pulled even late in regulation.

The three goals came from three different players – Rimma Mankiewicz, Katherine Williamson and Abby Uryniak, with Emma Hill joining Uryniak in the assist column.

Playing again on Saturday, the Brothers lost, 3-0, to Baldwinsville, who got all of its goals in a 15-minute stretch of the first half – two of them from Ella Valentine, another from Nicole Pelletier.