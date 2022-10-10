ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Victim of Bitcoin scam gets toilet paper in mail

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tszLA_0iTEvRbu00

UNION TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a Bitcoin scam that ended with a man receiving toilet paper in the mail.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday troopers received a report of a Bitcoin investment scam that occurred via Instagram between June and October.

Through an investigation, it was revealed that the victim, a 26-year-old man, used a Cash App and Bitcoin to allegedly pay the scammer around $23,000 for a fake investment.

Woman injured in crash involving tractor-trailer

PSP stated the victim later received a briefcase that was supposed to contain $210,000 in cash for his investment.

The scammer then told the victim he had to pay $9,000 more to receive a code to open the briefcase, according to state police.

However, once the briefcase was opened police said the victim found only toilet paper and books.

PSP Selinsgrove is continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Woman loses $600 through PayPal scam

APOLACON TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Common scams, whether over the phone or online, are becoming more and more prevalent in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police say one woman had $600 stolen from her, over the phone, through a PayPal scheme. According to a PSP press release, on September 28, around 4:00 p.m. […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman loses nearly $3K in Amazon Prime Scam

LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police report that a Union County woman has been scammed out of nearly $3K over an Amazon Prime scam. Public records say that on October 9 at about 5:00 p.m., PSP Troopers were called to Limestone Township for a report of a theft. The victim was contacted […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

BMW taken-on test drive never returned, search for suspect

CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where they say a BMW was taken on a test drive in Monroe County and was never returned. According to Pennsylvania State Police, between September 9 and October 9, the owner of Old Brand Auto in Gilbert, allowed a suspect to take a […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Pa. State Police warn you to be wary of a new scam

There's a new scam the Pennsylvania State Police are warning you about. There are criminals who are spoofing PSP phone numbers to try and steal from you. Here's how it works. You receive a call or text that shows it's from what appears to be a phone number related to the Pennsylvania State Police. The same thing can happen in email directing you to a phony website. The scammers are asking for you to send gift cards to pay for offenses or you will be arrested. PA State Police remind you they will never contact you in that manner and will never ask for gift cards for payment at any time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Fraud#Web3#State#Psp#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Woman wanted on heroin distribution charges

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The District Attorney of Monroe County is searching for a woman they say is wanted on charges of selling/distributing heroin. According to the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney, investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding Kathleen Marie Ellis, 24, who is wanted on charges relating to the sale […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of cutting hole in Dollar General freezer to break in

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested a man they believe attempted to break into a Dollar General by cutting a hole in their freezer. Troopers said they responded to a report of a burglary at the Dollar General in the 2500 block of Route 903, Carbon County, on […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
PennLive.com

Pa. man convicted of raping 1-year-old

A State College man was convicted Tuesday of raping a 1-year-old girl in 2019, according to a story from WJAC. Jackson Baker, 54, was found guilty on all the charges he faced, including rape of a child and unlawful contact with a minor, the news station said. Baker was arrested...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WBRE

Woman applies for benefits, realizes identity stolen

CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police Fern Ridge say they are investigating a case of unemployment fraud. According to a PSP press release, on October 5, just after 12:45 p.m., troopers received a report of unemployment fraud. As the release reads, the 65-year-old, female victim, from Effort, Monroe County, first learned […]
ASHLEY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with drug delivery resulting in death

WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  Police are charging a man after they say an investigation revealed he sold fentanyl and multiple other drugs to a man resulting in his death. According to Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, William Henry Motz, 31, of Lake Ariel, has been charged for the overdose death of Edward Lawrence Keane, […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Body recovery shut down one lane on Interstate 80

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner was on the scene of a body recovery of a 26-year-old man that shut down Interstate 80 eastbound down to one lane. PSP was called to the area around 9:15 a.m. Friday for a report of a body found near Interstate 80. According to Chief Jennifer Lyon at […]
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Car going 100 mph on I-81 leads to drug arrest, police say

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say two people have been arrested after speeding on I-81 while possessing drugs. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 3 around 12:40 a.m. troopers pulled over a car speeding at 100 mph in a 55 mph zone north on Interstate 81. PSP stated they found Shandler […]
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police seize over 200 animals living in inhumane conditions at Erie County farm

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - After multiple dead animals were found in a burn pile on an Erie County farm, police said they seized more than 200 animals living in inhumane conditions.State police said they opened an investigation into Liz and George Farm in Summit Township on Saturday after receiving a video of the animals' living conditions.While walking through the property, police said they found a burn pile with the remains of numerous dead animals. Troopers obtained a search warrant and came back to seize hundreds of animals, including dogs, chickens, pigeons, ducks and pigs. The ANNA Shelter, which helped police, said of the 223 animals, 57 were dogs, mostly puppies. The shelter said all of the animals are now safe and receiving the necessary medical care.Police said the investigation is ongoing.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP shuts down party, multiple teens arrested, cited

ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they shut down an underage drinking party that led to three teens being arrested and others cited. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 30, around 11:00 p.m., troopers were alerted to an underage drinking party in the 100 block of Homestead Driver in Roaring Brook Township. […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly videotapes PSP conversation with victim

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say while conducting a missing juvenile investigation a man was arrested after videotaping police’s conversation with the victim. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday troopers were working an active investigation involving missing juveniles. While speaking with a victim of a missing juvenile, police said they saw a man […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy