Man accused in 2019 shooting death of HCSO deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during traffic stop fires attorney, will represent himself in trial: Officials

HOUSTON – An execution date has been set for a former Missouri City police officer who has been behind bars for more than 25 years after orchestrating his wife’s death. Robert Alan Fratta, 65, is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. on January 10, 2023. He shall remain in custody at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Institution in Huntsville until then, according to his execution order.

