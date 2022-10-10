ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Man accused in 2019 shooting death of HCSO deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during traffic stop fires attorney, will represent himself in trial: Officials

 4 days ago
Click2Houston.com

A search for answers: Who killed Devian Dunbar?

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the person responsible for the murder of a young man who was gunned down at the beginning of the year. On Jan. 9, 2022, Devian Dunbar and another person were sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 2200 block of Westcreek Ln.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

49-year-old mom, 17-year-old son reported missing from Humble, HCSO says

HUMBLE, Texas – A Humble mother and her son have been reported missing, officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say. According to deputies, 49-year-old animal advocate Michelle Roenz and 17-year-old Tyler Roenz were last seen at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Thursday. The Roenz’s were said to have...
HUMBLE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man arrested in connection to 2021 deadly shooting on East Freeway, HPD says

HOUSTON – A second suspect wanted in the deadly 2021 shooting on the East Freeway has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department. Israel Perez, 31, has since been charged with murder. Previously, another suspect, 31-year-old Josie Torres was also charged with murder. Both are accused of shooting Baldemar Flores to death.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Execution date set for former Missouri City police officer convicted in wife’s 1994 murder-for-hire death

HOUSTON – An execution date has been set for a former Missouri City police officer who has been behind bars for more than 25 years after orchestrating his wife’s death. Robert Alan Fratta, 65, is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. on January 10, 2023. He shall remain in custody at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Institution in Huntsville until then, according to his execution order.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Click2Houston.com

8-year-old twins reported missing in SE Houston found safe, HPD says

HOUSTON – A set of missing twins who police said were last seen in southeast Houston Thursday were found safe, officers with the Houston Police Department said. According to HPD’s Missing Persons Division, 8-year-old Rockell and Rochell Cox disappeared from the 6900 block of the South Loop E Freeway.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 neglected rottweilers found hungry, thirsty in cages at northwest Harris County home, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – It was a heartbreaking discovery Wednesday after deputies found five rottweilers in deplorable conditions inside a northwest Harris County home. According to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, deputies were responding to a welfare check at a house in the 15000 block of Misty Dawn Trail when they found the dogs caged in the garage.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

