Man accused in 2019 shooting death of HCSO deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during traffic stop fires attorney, will represent himself in trial: Officials

A search for answers: Who killed Devian Dunbar?
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the person responsible for the murder of a young man who was gunned down at the beginning of the year. On Jan. 9, 2022, Devian Dunbar and another person were sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 2200 block of Westcreek Ln.
49-year-old mom, 17-year-old son reported missing from Humble, HCSO says
HUMBLE, Texas – A Humble mother and her son have been reported missing, officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say. According to deputies, 49-year-old animal advocate Michelle Roenz and 17-year-old Tyler Roenz were last seen at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Thursday. The Roenz’s were said to have...
Man arrested in connection to 2021 deadly shooting on East Freeway, HPD says
HOUSTON – A second suspect wanted in the deadly 2021 shooting on the East Freeway has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department. Israel Perez, 31, has since been charged with murder. Previously, another suspect, 31-year-old Josie Torres was also charged with murder. Both are accused of shooting Baldemar Flores to death.
15-year-old mother in critical condition after shooting in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old mother in critical condition Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7200 block of Kings Gate around 4:20 p.m. According to HPD Lt. Crowson, the girl got into an argument or some sort...
24-year-old Cypress man sentenced to life in prison for deadly 2016 robbery at Chinatown restaurant
HOUSTON – A Cypress man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole for killing a Good Samaritan in 2016 on New Year’s Day at a restaurant in Chinatown, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Thursday. “He was a ring leader who sent masked gunmen into...
Man fatally struck by vehicle while crossing roadway in northeast Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle during his morning walk in northeast Harris County Thursday morning, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened in the 15600 block of Wallisville Road near Lance Corporal Anthony Aguirre Junior High...
Man dies after being shot during altercation at gas station in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a gas station in southeast Houston and later pronounced dead Wednesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station located at 11001 Fuqua around 9 p.m. Police...
Execution date set for former Missouri City police officer convicted in wife’s 1994 murder-for-hire death
HOUSTON – An execution date has been set for a former Missouri City police officer who has been behind bars for more than 25 years after orchestrating his wife’s death. Robert Alan Fratta, 65, is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. on January 10, 2023. He shall remain in custody at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Institution in Huntsville until then, according to his execution order.
25-year-old man sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering Spring couple
HOUSTON – One of three men arrested for the execution-style slaying of a Spring couple in a 2018 home invasion was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of capital murder, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday. “Jenny and Bao Lam, who immigrated to...
Man arrested, charged with killing ex-girlfriend whose body was found in ditch in Louisiana
HOUSTON – A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman who disappeared in 2019, according to the Houston Police Department. Carl Frank Tates, 61, has since been charged with murder. He is accused of killing 44-year-old Demetris Lincoln. Lincoln was last seen by her...
8-year-old twins reported missing in SE Houston found safe, HPD says
HOUSTON – A set of missing twins who police said were last seen in southeast Houston Thursday were found safe, officers with the Houston Police Department said. According to HPD’s Missing Persons Division, 8-year-old Rockell and Rochell Cox disappeared from the 6900 block of the South Loop E Freeway.
Man arrested after attempting to steal vehicle with 14-year-old in back seat, deputies say
HOUSTON – A man has been arrested after deputies said he attempted to steal a vehicle with a 14-year-old child sitting in the back seat. On Oct. 10, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to reports of a robbery in the 8500 block of FM 1960. When...
20-year-old wanted, charged for shooting man multiple times on SW Houston apartment patio
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in July where a man was found shot multiple times on a patio. Santos Donai Vasquez Mendez, 20, known as “Querobin” has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
93-year-old man pinned against vehicle by robbery suspects after being followed from bank in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A 93-year-old man was robbed by two suspects after he was followed home from a bank in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The robbery was reported Monday around 11:30 a.m. in the victim’s driveway of his home, located in the 800 block of East 39th.
Man struck, killed while walking on SH 249 by hit-and-run driver, police say
A man was killed during a hit-and-run incident Tuesday night in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The crash was reported at 11:23 p.m. near the intersection of 19100 State Highway 249 at Perry Road. Police said Han-Hoan Dam was walking in the number two lane of the...
Man sentenced to 20 years for 2019 road rage shooting that severely injured 2 toddlers after fireworks exploded inside truck
HOUSTON – The man convicted in the 2019 road rage shooting that severely injured two toddlers and their father has learned his fate. On Wednesday, Bayron J. Rivera was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison. On Sept. 12, Rivera, 21, was convicted on two counts of aggravated assault...
2 years later, suspects accused of shooting 19-year-old girl to death still on the run
For Janelle Solis, her phone holds irreplaceable memories. “It didn’t matter what she was doing,” Solis said. “She was always singing.”. Solis surrounds herself with reminders of her little girl. The walls in her Pasadena home are lined with pictures, quotes and mementos. “She was just beautiful...
Pregnant woman loses baby after major crash in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman’s unborn baby died after she was involved in a major crash with another vehicle Wednesday evening, police said. It happened in the 5300 block of Antoine Drive near Pinemont Drive in northwest Houston at around 10:15 p.m. According to police, the woman, driving a...
5 neglected rottweilers found hungry, thirsty in cages at northwest Harris County home, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – It was a heartbreaking discovery Wednesday after deputies found five rottweilers in deplorable conditions inside a northwest Harris County home. According to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, deputies were responding to a welfare check at a house in the 15000 block of Misty Dawn Trail when they found the dogs caged in the garage.
Man killed during drive-by shooting outside southeast Houston gas station, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that happened in southeast Houston on Tuesday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot of a gas station located at 11001 Fuqua Street around 8:55 p.m. According to witnesses, a light-colored vehicle that was traveling...
