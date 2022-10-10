Read full article on original website
Northport Tigers take on Commack Cougars
Northport’s All-American field hockey goalkeeper Natalie McKenna needed a little change of scenery on Tuesday, Oct. 11. So, with her Lady Tigers comfortably ahead of the Commack Cougars, she took off her mask and goalie pads and moved out of her cage to play a little forward. “My teammates...
Homecoming a big hit, capped with a win
The Long Beach High School annual Homecoming was fully back after limited festivities the last two years because of the covid pandemic. This year, there was a parade, a football game, a show by cheerleaders and a sale of tee shirts and other items. The football team led off the...
Is varsity video gaming next?
As schools have come back full swing in a post-pandemic world, the eSports Club at Wantagh High School is growing in popularity — perhaps one of the only activities that actually benefited from Covid-19. The term “eSports” means organized competitive video gaming, with a wide scope of these types...
Actor from Wantagh reflects on career
Wantagh native Chris Cardona has made it big by combining his two passions in his life — being a professional actor and a former pro fight trainer. Cardona said his introduction to his two passions came from his father, Anthony. “My father had two loves — film and boxing,”...
Keyport High School football player hospitalized with severe spinal injury
A Keyport High School football player remains hospitalized for a severe neck and spinal injury sustained during last weekend’s game.
East Norwich family offers gift of karate to honor a black belt
Richard Treacy, of East Norwich, began his journey in martial arts when he was 5 years old, in the Oyster Bay-East Norwich PAL martial arts program. He earned a black belt in karate when he was 18. By then, the sport had changed his life, his father, Stephen said. Richard was always intuitive and sensitive — something of a peacemaker — and karate gave him a quiet confidence and an unyielding vigilance when it came to protecting others. If someone was bullied or ignored, Richard was there for them.
Kruczko is a Merit Award winner for art
Many talented students have gone through the Seaford Public Schools system and attained great success in life. Seaford High School senior Jessica Kruczko, who has recently won a prestigious art award, may turn out to be one of them. Kruczko was selected as a Merit Award winner in the Long...
The Great Give Back returns to the East Meadow Library
We’re here to serve the public. What better way to keep doing that than going beyond our traditional services?”. Drop-off hours Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s that time of year where the East Meadow Public Library goes above and beyond its original duties and helps out as a part of the Great Give Back.
Elmont High welcomes back its principal
The Elmont community rejoiced after the announcement that beloved Principal Kevin Dougherty, who had been placed on an unexplained leave of absence from Elmont Memorial High School at the start of the school year, was reinstated to his position, effective Oct. 11. Dougherty was placed on administrative leave for reasons...
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 13, 2022
Huge stripers all over the south shore, for both boats and surfcasters. Tog season starts strong on the north shore. Lots of fish in shallow. Yellowfin chunk bite is productive. Albie run continues to produce, as of this morning. Big bluefish on the north shore. Scup and sea bass remain...
6 Long Island restaurants and counting; the story of Lily Flanagan’s group
Niall Crowe emigrated to the U.S. from Ireland 38 years ago, at 22 years old. He had $200 in his pocket and lived in a one-room apartment in East Islip with his brother. There was a shower, and they cooked their meals on a hot plate. Today, he eats well.
LOSS OF A LEGEND
It was an epic love story that spanned almost seven decades, a marriage that lasted 65 years. It was a union that began innocently at a school dance at the now-defunct St. Cecilia’s High School in Kearny, when a shy sophomore named Jo-Ann Foster was introduced to star athlete Charlie Dolan, a senior at the school and a three-sport standout (soccer, basketball and baseball) who was well on his way to becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
Police: Fire rips through home in Massapequa
According to police, officers responded to a home on Clearwater Avenue around 4 p.m. and found it fully engulfed in flames.
Joel Meirowitz, a former Glen Cove judge and ‘waterman’ dies at 75
The whale ensnared in a net at Robert Moses State Park had just been released by lifeguards when Joel Meirowitz, also a lifeguard there, arrived with his son, Sam, and stepson, Noah Coons. The three immediately climbed into a lifeguard boat so they could swim with the whale. The boys,...
Two-way service for Elmont-UBS Arena station
The Elmont-UBS Arena Station — the first new Long Island Rail Road station in almost 50 years — could now accommodate both eastbound and westbound trains on days the UBS Arena will hold events. The new station will begin full-time, year-round service by the end of the year,...
Sports organizations raise money for a cure
Every single Lynbrook sports organization gathered together for the first time at Greis Park to raise money for breast cancer awareness. Brian Lanzello, head of the Lynbrook Titans football and cheer teams organized the event—Lynbrook Sports for a Cure—on Saturday, October 8. He talked to the head of each organization such as the football, cheer, baseball, lacrosse, soccer, kickline, hockey, basketball, and wrestling teams to get them all involved in this fundraiser. Participants of this event received t-shirts and were allowed to partake in any of the activities after paying the admission fee of $20.
Raising young leaders in Elmont
Six students from Elmont Memorial High School and five from Sewanhaka High School have been selected for a unique business program taking place each Saturday in October. The Gift of Giving Foundation, a nonprofit organization, created the Elmont Student Ambassadors Program, teaming up with local businesses to provide students with financial tools and the communication and customer service skills needed to run a business.
Powerball tickets worth $50K sold in Westchester
Three third-prize winning tickets worth $50,000 for Monday's Powerball were purchased in New York, including two in Westchester County.
Prayer service held for Floral Park woman killed in Boston crash
Delanie Fekert was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy and graduated from Quinnipiac University in 2021 with a doctorate in physical therapy.
These Are Top 10 Pizzerias In Westchester Area, According To Yelp Rankings
A ranking has detailed the best pizzerias in and around Westchester County. Yelp released a ranking in the top-rated pizzerias in the region based on the reviews the eateries received. According to the report, the following pizzerias were some of the highest rated in the area:. 1. Grigg Street Pizza.
