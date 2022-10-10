Keon Keeley Moves to the Top Spot After Two Visits to Columbus and Two New Names Crack Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Board

It isn’t hard to decide what grade Ohio State deserves for the first half of its 2022 regular season. Considering the Buckeyes have won all six games they’ve played so far this year, including five straight wins by at least 29 points, Ohio State earns an A on its midseason report card. The Buckeyes have been the most dominant and complete team in college football, ranking in the top 15 nationally in all of the major statistical categories on offense and defense while leading the nation with an average margin of victory of 33.2 points per game.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO