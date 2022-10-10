Keon Keeley Moves to the Top Spot After Two Visits to Columbus and Two New Names Crack Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Board

Read full article on original website
The Taylor Party returns to Columbus, bringing Taylor Swift lovers together for the third timeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
City of Columbus introduces potential new restrictions for food cart vendorsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Midseason Open Week Comes at Perfect Time for Ohio State
A break in the schedule can be a bummer for fans and even ill-timed for teams but for Ohio State this season, it feels like the perfect time to take week off. The Buckeyes, while 6-0 and looking every bit like a national title contender, are a little banged up and the back-half of the regular season slate features a trip to Happy Valley, another roadie against a competent Maryland offense and of course the regular season finale against Michigan.
Why Ohio State’s football coach wears black on game days
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day always wears a black shirt and black hat on game days due to superstition, though not necessarily his superstition. Answering a listener question on his weekly radio show Thursday, Day said the style mandate began before he was officially head coach.
After Sweet Sixteen run, Ohio State women's basketball team looking to make deeper run
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Coming off a Big Ten co-championship season and an NCAA Sweet Sixteenn berth last season, the Ohio State women’s basketball program was well regarded at the Big Ten Media Days held here at the Target Center. OSU coach Kevin McGuff and senior guards Taylor Mikesell...
Gator Country
Dijon Johnson commits to the Florida Gators over Miami and Ohio State
The Florida Gators picked up their 22nd commitment on Thursday and their second commitment of the afternoon from an in-state prospect. Defensive back Dijon Johnson (6-1, 190, Tampa, FL. Wharton) committed to the Florida Gators over Ohio State and Miami on Thursday. Johnson who’s a former Ohio State commit visited...
C.J. Stroud’s path to winning the Heisman Trophy is a simple five-step process
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Stroud has led Ohio State football through the first six weeks of the season without much struggle, with a 6-0 record and impressive play. The second-year starting quarterback has completed 113 of 160 passes (70.6%) for 1,737 yards and 24 touchdowns with only three interceptions as the head of the nation’s best offense. He’s done all this while being without his best weapon Jaxon Smith-Njigba for all but 38 snaps while his running backs, TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams, have taken turns dealing with injuries.
Ohio State football’s C.J. Stroud working on rare quarterback triple crown
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s C.J. Stroud may be on the cusp of a feat no Power 5 conference quarterback has accomplished since before Stroud was born. Stroud closed his impressive first half of the season with a performance at Michigan worthy of OSU’s offensive player of the game award. He completed 21 of 26 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns. That production apparently more than made up for the career-first pick-six Stroud threw in the first quarter.
Snakebitten Ohio State stars, SEC bias and the greatest WR room in history: Buckeye Talk rants
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this edition of Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises is back with rants about college football and Ohio State football that he had saved up from test subscribers. Topics covered in order:. Snakebitten Ohio State football stars through the years, like Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Is college football in a...
Eleven Warriors
Three-star 2024 TE Gavin Grover Has “Awesome Experience” at Ohio State and Four-star 2024 Safety Vaboue Toure Picks Up an OSU Offer
Three-star 2024 Ohio tight end Gavin Grover’s Ohio State visit on Oct. 1 for the Rutgers game isn’t something that the 6-foot-6, 220-pound prospect will forget any time soon. “I had a really cool day, checked in right at 1:30 p.m., got to walk to the team room...
thecomeback.com
Athletic director reveals potential Ohio Stadium changes
Ohio Stadium, the iconic home venue of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this season. The stadium will still host Ohio State home games for the foreseeable future, but athletic director Gene Smith hasn’t ruled out one potential change: the stadium’s name. According...
Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State
Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
Football World Saddened By Ex-Ohio State Quarterback News
Former Ohio State quarterback Arthur Schlichter has been accused of possessing a quarter-gram of cocaine, according to multiple reports. He is set to make an appearance in a Franklin County courtroom this Friday. The court records show that Schlichter is being charged with a fifth-degree felony count of possession of...
Eleven Warriors
What’s Gone Well and Questions That Remain for Every Ohio State Unit at the Halfway Point of 2022
It isn’t hard to decide what grade Ohio State deserves for the first half of its 2022 regular season. Considering the Buckeyes have won all six games they’ve played so far this year, including five straight wins by at least 29 points, Ohio State earns an A on its midseason report card. The Buckeyes have been the most dominant and complete team in college football, ranking in the top 15 nationally in all of the major statistical categories on offense and defense while leading the nation with an average margin of victory of 33.2 points per game.
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann Names Captains, OSU's Freshman Guards Will Be “As Key As Anything” And Zed Key Has A Green Light From the 3-Point Line
Chris Holtmann brought three Buckeyes with him to preview the upcoming men’s basketball season at Big Ten Media Days in Minnesota. Holtmann, Zed Key, Justice Sueing and Isaac Likekele all addressed reporters at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Wednesday, and Eleven Warriors was present to soak in all the action. Ohio State’s head coach revealed the Buckeyes’ captains for the 2022-23 season, discussed the importance OSU’s freshman class will play this year and provided several other roster updates as part of two media appearances.
Is Ohio State football’s running game good enough to win a national title? What the numbers say
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football fans know what it looks like when the running game carries the Buckeyes to a national title. It happened in the first year of the playoff, when Ezekiel Elliott ran with apparent invincibility for a month. J.K. Dobbins’ 2,000-yard rushing performance and Justin Fields’ dual-threat abilities led OSU back to the playoff in 2019. A year later, the Buckeyes’ playoff push might have died had Trey Sermon not locked in at the most opportune moment possible.
Four Columbus-area golf courses under new management by Chicago-based KemperSports
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Four Columbus-area golf courses are under new management. KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company headquartered in Chicago, has partnered with the city of Dublin to manage The Golf Club of Dublin and Bayberry Capital to manage New Albany Links and Bent Tree Golf Club in Sunbury. […]
columbusnavigator.com
The 50 Best Bars In Columbus
Much like our city’s dedication to all things food, Columbus has plenty of places to grab a good drink. It doesn’t matter if you are looking for a fancy evening with high-end cocktails or keeping it lowkey with some games and beers, you can find what you’re looking for in C-bus.
DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts
And lo, there was great rejoicing among the subjugated sex in Ohio. He who would control their bodies, and thus their liberties, was talking diaper discounts! What a game changer. In exchange for ripping away their reproductive freedom, Mike DeWine was dishing deals to pregnant women and girls (and rape and incest victims) to mitigate […] The post DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Smith & Wollensky to leave Easton by January; searching for downtown Columbus location
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A well-known steak restaurant will be closing its doors in a few months at Easton Town Center. Smith & Wollensky said it is reaching the end of its 25-year lease at Easton Town Center with no options for renewal. The restaurant is looking into a new...
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
How long until we change the clocks in Columbus?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
