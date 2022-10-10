ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Maricopa County ballots contain built-in advantage for Republican candidates

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County election officials began mailing out ballots on Wednesday that contain a small advantage for Republican candidates: their names appear first in each partisan category. Decades of political science research has revealed that appearing first on a ballot can boost a candidate’s vote total by several percentage points. Democrats have called Arizona’s ballot order law unfair, and some groups are challenging it in court.
How name order on Maricopa County ballots could sway voters

Security on top of mind as early voting starts in Arizona. As the FBI warns charges could be filed against whoever threatens election workers, Maricopa County election officials say security will be beefed up for the election. Gov. Kristi Noem says that she will not call a special session on...
Here’s a look at how mail-in ballots are made in Arizona

PHOENIX — On Wednesday, ballots will be mailed out in Arizona and voters will begin filling in those customary bubbles. For Phoenix-based Runbeck Election Services, creating those ballots is a long, complex process that starts more than a year before the election. “We started, at Runbeck, planning for the...
The race to be Maricopa County's top prosecutor oozes national politics

In Maricopa County, national politics ooze from the race for top prosecutor. The Republican stokes fear that her challenger would turn metro Phoenix into a sanctuary for illegal border crossers. The Democrat relentlessly ties her opponent to the confirmation of a U.S. Supreme Court justice who voted to overturn the right to abortion.
Arizona doctors get Nov. 3 trial on abortion

PHOENIX -- A judge has set a Nov. 3 trial in a bid by doctors to get a declaration that Arizona's territorial-era law outlawing virtually all abortions does not apply to them. But the case could get complicated. An attorney for the Choices Pregnancy Centers and its medical director wants...
Veto Sidelined $2B+ Roadway Project

While normally regarded as one of Arizona’s more pro-economic development and infrastructure governors, Governor Doug Ducey’s July veto of a bill that would have sent an extension of the Proposition 400 half-cent sales tax – a major funding source for Maricopa County transportation projects since 1985 – has already caused delays and ripple effects for major projects deemed essential for the county’s progress.
A Guide to Rachel Mitchell’s Wavering Position on Abortion Prosecutions

On September 27, County Attorney Rachel Mitchell posted a brief video to Facebook. Maricopa County's top prosecutor looked at the camera and made a promise that she had avoided for months: "I want the community to know that I will not prosecute women for having abortions," she said. "Likewise, I will not re-victimize survivors of rape, incest, or molestation."
Goldwater Institute Fights ‘Release Time’ Practice in Phoenix to Prevent Forced Worker Financing of Union Activities

The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) is preparing another fight in court against a practice called “release time” to protect non-union government workers from having their compensation used to fund union activities. “The City of Phoenix should not force its employees to forfeit their constitutional rights by funding the...
AZ Supreme Court schedules execution for Murray Hooper

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court has granted the warrant of execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper, scheduling him to die on Nov. 16. The 76-year-old Hooper could be the third inmate put to death this year after Arizona recently resumed carrying out executions. The state hadn't executed anyone for eight years until Clarence Dixon was put to death on May 11.
