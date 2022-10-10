Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Maricopa County ballots contain built-in advantage for Republican candidates
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County election officials began mailing out ballots on Wednesday that contain a small advantage for Republican candidates: their names appear first in each partisan category. Decades of political science research has revealed that appearing first on a ballot can boost a candidate’s vote total by several percentage points. Democrats have called Arizona’s ballot order law unfair, and some groups are challenging it in court.
The newly registered voters that could play a major role in November
Tuesday was the last day to register to vote, meaning any registrations received by the counties moving forward will have to wait until the next election cycle to cast a ballot.
AZFamily
How name order on Maricopa County ballots could sway voters
Security on top of mind as early voting starts in Arizona. As the FBI warns charges could be filed against whoever threatens election workers, Maricopa County election officials say security will be beefed up for the election. Gov. Kristi Noem says that she will not call a special session on...
AZFamily
FBI warns people not to threaten poll workers ahead of Arizona midterms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The FBI is reminding people not to threaten election workers as early voting gets underway in Arizona. Maricopa County sent 1.9 million early ballots to voters. The county recorder expects a big turnout for the midterm election in November. So security is top of mind 27 days before election day.
Sheriff Penzone welcomes citizen input, but not interference during election season
PHOENIX – If local ballot drop boxes are going to be under surveillance from organized private citizens, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone has a piece of advice for would-be watchers: watch your step. “I’m all for citizen involvement and investment and trying to keep the community safe,” Penzone told...
Phoenix New Times
Everything You Need to Know as Early Voting Opens in Maricopa County
Early voting opens this week, and the November 8 general election is looming with so much at stake. Voters will choose a new governor and other statewide officeholders, along with U.S. House members and one of the state's U.S. Senators. Voters in Maricopa County will pick a new top prosecutor.
kjzz.org
Why business, political leaders want Arizona governor to reconsider election bill
Maricopa County transportation planners say a veto by Gov. Doug Ducey is hurting economic development. Proposition 400, a voter-approved half-cent sales tax dedicated to transportation projects is set to expire in 2025. The Legislature approved a plan for a special election next spring but Ducey vetoed the bill in July.
KTAR.com
Here’s a look at how mail-in ballots are made in Arizona
PHOENIX — On Wednesday, ballots will be mailed out in Arizona and voters will begin filling in those customary bubbles. For Phoenix-based Runbeck Election Services, creating those ballots is a long, complex process that starts more than a year before the election. “We started, at Runbeck, planning for the...
What’s on your ballot? AZ 2022 general election initiatives explained
Early voting has started in Arizona, and there are 10 propositions on the ballot. Photo by Jeremy Duda | Arizona Mirror The post What’s on your ballot? AZ 2022 general election initiatives explained appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
kjzz.org
The race to be Maricopa County's top prosecutor oozes national politics
In Maricopa County, national politics ooze from the race for top prosecutor. The Republican stokes fear that her challenger would turn metro Phoenix into a sanctuary for illegal border crossers. The Democrat relentlessly ties her opponent to the confirmation of a U.S. Supreme Court justice who voted to overturn the right to abortion.
Evictions in Maricopa County see increase for a third straight month
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — As rent continues to climb in the Valley, so do evictions. On Thursday, Maricopa County released new numbers showing a 12-year high in the number of eviction filings. "It's noticeably higher now," said Anna Huberman, the presiding Justice of the Peace for Country Meadows Justice...
kawc.org
Arizona doctors get Nov. 3 trial on abortion
PHOENIX -- A judge has set a Nov. 3 trial in a bid by doctors to get a declaration that Arizona's territorial-era law outlawing virtually all abortions does not apply to them. But the case could get complicated. An attorney for the Choices Pregnancy Centers and its medical director wants...
Phoenix City Council OKs resolution that opposes Arizona abortion law, deprioritize police enforcement
ARIZONA, USA — The City of Phoenix has been grappling with how to handle Arizona's new abortion ban and how police should respond to abortion crimes. The new ban prompts many questions, including how much a city can enforce it. The Phoenix City Council voted 6-2 on Tuesday in...
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Approves New Program to Give Small Businesses a Larger Share of Its Business
Maricopa County announced Monday that its board of supervisors approved a new small business advocacy program (SBAP), which aims to provide local enterprises with a larger share of county business. “The program is about making sure that small and local businesses are being given a chance to sell goods and...
kjzz.org
Dem candidate for AZ attorney general makes campaign promise on anti-abortion laws
On Saturday, women’s marches took place all over the country, including in Phoenix, to support reproductive rights. Arizona’s democratic candidate for attorney general, Kris Mayes, gave a campaign promise on how she will handle anti-abortion laws. “As your next attorney general we will never prosecute a doctor, a...
azbex.com
Veto Sidelined $2B+ Roadway Project
While normally regarded as one of Arizona’s more pro-economic development and infrastructure governors, Governor Doug Ducey’s July veto of a bill that would have sent an extension of the Proposition 400 half-cent sales tax – a major funding source for Maricopa County transportation projects since 1985 – has already caused delays and ripple effects for major projects deemed essential for the county’s progress.
Phoenix New Times
A Guide to Rachel Mitchell’s Wavering Position on Abortion Prosecutions
On September 27, County Attorney Rachel Mitchell posted a brief video to Facebook. Maricopa County's top prosecutor looked at the camera and made a promise that she had avoided for months: "I want the community to know that I will not prosecute women for having abortions," she said. "Likewise, I will not re-victimize survivors of rape, incest, or molestation."
arizonasuntimes.com
Goldwater Institute Fights ‘Release Time’ Practice in Phoenix to Prevent Forced Worker Financing of Union Activities
The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) is preparing another fight in court against a practice called “release time” to protect non-union government workers from having their compensation used to fund union activities. “The City of Phoenix should not force its employees to forfeit their constitutional rights by funding the...
AZ Supreme Court schedules execution for Murray Hooper
PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court has granted the warrant of execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper, scheduling him to die on Nov. 16. The 76-year-old Hooper could be the third inmate put to death this year after Arizona recently resumed carrying out executions. The state hadn't executed anyone for eight years until Clarence Dixon was put to death on May 11.
One Arizona City Makes Panhandling A Crime
“The goal of the city of Glendale isn’t to generate revenue off these people."
Comments / 2