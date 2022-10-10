Police shoot Georgia man who they say pulled bow and arrow on them

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man who reportedly pulled a bow and arrow on responding police officers was shot by a CPD Officer during the altercation early Saturday morning, according to officials.

In a news release, Columbus Police said the shooting happened in the 4200 block of 3rd Avenue. The incident began on the next street over, at the Circle K located at 4420 2nd Avenue, when police responded to a report of a domestic dispute at 1:43 a.m.

Police said when they arrived at the gas station, they were informed the suspect had left the scene. According to officials, officers began searching the area and located the suspect a short distance away, in the 4200 block of 3rd Avenue.

When officers engaged the suspect, he pulled out a knife and chain, according to police.

Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect refused to comply. Officials said an officer attempted to use “less lethal munitions to gain compliance from the suspect, but that method was also ineffective.”

The suspect then displayed a bow and arrow, according to police. Police said at that time, an officer fired his gun, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to officials.

The case remains under investigation.

The officer involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the completion of this investigation.

Officials said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been called in to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

The Columbus Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards will conduct an internal investigation.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.